South Korean actor Kim Sae-ron found dead at home

South Korean actor Kim Sae-ron was found dead in her house in Seoul on Sunday, police said.
"She was found dead and there is no sign of foul play," a police official told AFP, without giving more details.
She was 24 years old.
Kim was found at her home Sunday evening by a friend who reported the discovery to police, Yonhap news agency said.
Kim is best known for her role in the 2010 movie "The Man from Nowhere", in which she played a kidnapped child rescued by a former special forces agent.
She won the best new actress award at the Korean Film Awards for her performance.
In her career, Kim displayed versatility in a range of acting roles and won several other film awards.
But her career came to a sudden halt following a drunk-driving accident in 2022, for which she was fined 20 million won ($13,800).
With negative public sentiment following the incident, she later struggled to land a new role.
