South Korean actor Kim Sae-ron found dead at home

"She was found dead and there is no sign of foul play," a police official told AFP, without giving more details.

News Desk (AFP)
Seoul, South Korea
Mon, February 17, 2025

South Korean actor Kim Sae-ron found dead at home This handout picture taken on April 5, 2023 and released on February 16, 2025 by the Yonhap news agency shows South Korean actor Kim Sae-ron upon her arrival at the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul, to attend her trial over an alleged drunk driving case. (AFP/Yonhap)

South Korean actor Kim Sae-ron was found dead in her house in Seoul on Sunday, police said.

"She was found dead and there is no sign of foul play," a police official told AFP, without giving more details.

She was 24 years old.

Kim was found at her home Sunday evening by a friend who reported the discovery to police, Yonhap news agency said.

Kim is best known for her role in the 2010 movie "The Man from Nowhere", in which she played a kidnapped child rescued by a former special forces agent. 

She won the best new actress award at the Korean Film Awards for her performance.

In her career, Kim displayed versatility in a range of acting roles and won several other film awards.

But her career came to a sudden halt following a drunk-driving accident in 2022, for which she was fined 20 million won ($13,800).  

With negative public sentiment following the incident, she later struggled to land a new role. 

