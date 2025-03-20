TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
All eyes on Ifan ‘Seventeen’: New chief in question for state-run film firm

Late last year, Ifan released a song titled "Pernah di Sana" (Been there), which addresses life's struggles. The song was produced alongside Prabowo’s aide, Rizky Irmansyah, and featured Prabowo as a model in its music video.

Nur Janti (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, March 20, 2025

All eyes on Ifan 'Seventeen': New chief in question for state-run film firm Questionable qualifications: House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad (right) is seen on March 14 along with PT Produksi Film Nasional (PFN) president director Riefian Fajarsyah, also known as Ifan Seventeen (left), House Commission VI chair Anggia Erma Rini (right) and member Mufti Anam (center) as they visit the PFN office in Jakarta. The visit aimed to inspect the office's condition and support the film company in becoming the national content hub. (Antara/Asprilla Dwi Adha)

R

iefian Fajarsyah, better known as Ifan, lead vocalist of Yogyakarta-based pop-rock band Seventeen, has been appointed as the president director of PT Produksi Film Negara (PFN), a state-owned film company. However, his appointment has raised concerns among filmmakers, actors and industry professionals due to his lack of experience in the film sector.

Last week, State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) Minister Erick Thohir appointed Ifan to lead PFN, stating that the decision followed “careful consideration”. However, the minister did not provide specific reasons for choosing the musician.

His appointment quickly provoked criticism within the Indonesian film community.

Actress Marcella Zalianty, who chairs the Indonesian Film Artists Association (PARFI 56), voiced her concerns about Ifan’s appointment, highlighting that many professionals in the film industry have the qualifications needed to lead PFN.

“There are so many talented individuals in the country’s film industry who have the capacity to lead PFN,” Marcela said last week, as quoted by Kompas.com.

She added that an experienced leader could help foster collaboration with local filmmakers and create a more supportive ecosystem within the industry.

Director Joko Anwar also questioned Ifan’s suitability for the role, pointing out his lack of experience and expertise in filmmaking. Anwar expressed doubt over Ifan's ability to position PFN as a significant contributor to the industry.

