Raye, Tunde to grace stage at 20th Java Jazz Festival

British singer-songwriter Raye attends the 97th Academy Awards on March 2, 2025, at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. (Instagram/Raye /@raye)

The 20th edition of the Java Jazz Festival is sure to be a joy for music lovers everywhere, featuring a diverse lineup to celebrate the joyful sound of “Unleashing Harmony”.

T he highly anticipated Java Jazz Festival 2025 is to take place from May 30 to June 1 at the Jakarta International Expo in Kemayoran, Central Jakarta. This year’s edition marks the festival’s 20th anniversary, which is embraced in the theme “Unleashing Harmony: A Joyful Celebration of Sound”.

“This year’s special performances include Raye and Tunde. We have carefully selected artists we believe will make the halls resonate,” Nikita Dompas, a member of the festival’s production team, told a press briefing on Wednesday.

Raye, a British singer-songwriter known for crossing genres from rhythm and blues (R&B) and jazz to dance, is the winner of seven Brit Awards and received three nominations at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards in February.

Tunde Baiyewu, a former lead singer of British pop-soul group Lighthouse Family, is celebrated for his distinct voice that has captivated audiences for years.

This year’s Java Jazz lineup is a celebration of diversity, featuring performances from South Korean jazz group Yun Seok Cheol Trio, British jazz-funk icon Incognito, fan-favorite Laufey and R&B powerhouse Snoh Aalegra. On the home front are musicians such as Adikara, Bilal Indrajaya and Wijaya 80.

More than 100 performances will take place on over 10 stages during the three-day festival, offering an immersive experience for jazz lovers.

This year’s Java Jazz Festival is supported by longtime sponsors state-owned bank BNI and popular tea brand Sosro, both of which have been backing the event for the past two decades.

To mark the festival’s 20th anniversary, BNI is integrating Java Jazz ticket sales into its mobile banking app Wondr, while Sosro is launching a special collaborative edition, featuring a Java Jazz-inspired packaging design.