TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Raye, Tunde to grace stage at 20th Java Jazz Festival

The 20th edition of the Java Jazz Festival is sure to be a joy for music lovers everywhere, featuring a diverse lineup to celebrate the joyful sound of “Unleashing Harmony”.

Nur Janti (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, March 24, 2025 Published on Mar. 24, 2025 Published on 2025-03-24T10:40:28+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Raye, Tunde to grace stage at 20th Java Jazz Festival British singer-songwriter Raye attends the 97th Academy Awards on March 2, 2025, at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. (Instagram/Raye /@raye)

T

he highly anticipated Java Jazz Festival 2025 is to take place from May 30 to June 1 at the Jakarta International Expo in Kemayoran, Central Jakarta. This year’s edition marks the festival’s 20th anniversary, which is embraced in the theme “Unleashing Harmony: A Joyful Celebration of Sound”.

“This year’s special performances include Raye and Tunde. We have carefully selected artists we believe will make the halls resonate,” Nikita Dompas, a member of the festival’s production team, told a press briefing on Wednesday.

Raye, a British singer-songwriter known for crossing genres from rhythm and blues (R&B) and jazz to dance, is the winner of seven Brit Awards and received three nominations at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards in February.

Tunde Baiyewu, a former lead singer of British pop-soul group Lighthouse Family, is celebrated for his distinct voice that has captivated audiences for years.

This year’s Java Jazz lineup is a celebration of diversity, featuring performances from South Korean jazz group Yun Seok Cheol Trio, British jazz-funk icon Incognito, fan-favorite Laufey and R&B powerhouse Snoh Aalegra. On the home front are musicians such as Adikara, Bilal Indrajaya and Wijaya 80.

More than 100 performances will take place on over 10 stages during the three-day festival, offering an immersive experience for jazz lovers.

This year’s Java Jazz Festival is supported by longtime sponsors state-owned bank BNI and popular tea brand Sosro, both of which have been backing the event for the past two decades.

To mark the festival’s 20th anniversary, BNI is integrating Java Jazz ticket sales into its mobile banking app Wondr, while Sosro is launching a special collaborative edition, featuring a Java Jazz-inspired packaging design.

Popular

Budget cuts put Bali’s event industry on brink of collapse, association says

Budget cuts put Bali’s event industry on brink of collapse, association says
Protests break out as House passes TNI bill

Protests break out as House passes TNI bill
High waves trigger boat accidents in Bali, Labuan Bajo

High waves trigger boat accidents in Bali, Labuan Bajo

Related Articles

Jakarta temporarily shuts down Rorotan RDF plant after pungent fume incident

Jakarta office buildings go ‘green’ to stand out amid oversupply

Indonesian musicians file judicial review of Copyright Law amid royalty debate

Defending champion Jonatan, Putri cruise through All England openers

Rancagé awards face recurring challenges in promoting regional literature

Related Article

Jakarta temporarily shuts down Rorotan RDF plant after pungent fume incident

Jakarta office buildings go ‘green’ to stand out amid oversupply

Indonesian musicians file judicial review of Copyright Law amid royalty debate

Defending champion Jonatan, Putri cruise through All England openers

Rancagé awards face recurring challenges in promoting regional literature

Popular

Budget cuts put Bali’s event industry on brink of collapse, association says

Budget cuts put Bali’s event industry on brink of collapse, association says
Protests break out as House passes TNI bill

Protests break out as House passes TNI bill
High waves trigger boat accidents in Bali, Labuan Bajo

High waves trigger boat accidents in Bali, Labuan Bajo

More in Culture

 View more
Celebration: Visitors take iftar dishes prepared at the DoubleTree by Hilton Surabaya in East Java on March 6, 2025. During the holy month of Ramadan, the hotel offers a variety of iftar options, including fresh seafood, Middle Eastern dishes and fresh sushi and sashimi with prices starting from Rp 399,000 (US$24) per person. (Rizal Hanafi)
Food

How food influencers shape culinary trends in Indonesia
Nautical inspiration: Visitors stand before “Together“, a 14-meter-long painting consisting of 11 panels displayed at “Semesta Arkiv” (Arkiv’s universe), an exhibition of Arkiv Vilmansa’s artworks that runs from Feb. 22, 2025, to May 11, 2025, at the National Gallery in Gambir, Central Jakarta.
Art & Culture

‘Semesta Arkiv’: A whimsical playground of art and reflection
British singer-songwriter Raye attends the 97th Academy Awards on March 2, 2025, at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California.
Entertainment

Raye, Tunde to grace stage at 20th Java Jazz Festival

Highlight
Indonesia's Ole Romeny (center) celebrates scoring their first goal with Ragnar Oratmangoen (right) and Marselino Ferdinan during the World Cup 2026 Asian qualifier football match between Indonesia and Bahrain at Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta on March 25, 2025.
Sports

Indonesia secures 1-0 victory over Bahrain
The Tangerang Regency Police have formed a task force to combat begal (violent robbers) and thugs to safeguard the area ahead of the 2018 Asian Games
Editorial

No tolerance for thuggery
Double bill: A teller counts United States dollar and rupiah bills on March 1, 2024 at a money changer in Jakarta.
Economy

Rupiah drops to multiyear low ahead of Trump's tariffs, domestic uncertainty

The Latest

 View more
Food

How food influencers shape culinary trends in Indonesia
Weekend Five

The ultimate holiday movie guide for Lebaran 2025

Academia

Why corruption thrives in a religious society
Archipelago

One killed, two missing in latest work-related accident at IMIP
Academia

What to look for in Prabowo’s first envoy appointments
Sports

Indonesia secures 1-0 victory over Bahrain
Academia

Tariff man Donald Trump doubles down
Archipelago

Kayangan Police chief replaced over extortion allegations
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.