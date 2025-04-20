TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Where are all the aliens?: Fermi's Paradox explained

But given the age and vastness of the universe, a different question has long puzzled some scientists: why haven't we already come in contact with aliens?

News Desk (AFP)
Paris, France
Sun, April 20, 2025 Published on Apr. 20, 2025 Published on 2025-04-20T11:06:12+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Where are all the aliens?: Fermi's Paradox explained This image provided by NASA/JPL-Caltech shows an artist's conception of what the surface of the exoplanet TRAPPIST-1f may look like, based on available data about its diameter, mass and distances from the host star. The planets circle tightly around a dim dwarf star called Trappist-1, barely the size of Jupiter. Three are in the so-called habitable zone, where liquid water and, possibly life, might exist. The others are right on the doorstep. (NASA/JPL-Caltech via AP/File)

A

stronomers raised hopes that humanity might not be alone in the universe by announcing on Thursday they have detected the most promising hints yet of life on a distant planet. 

But given the age and vastness of the universe, a different question has long puzzled some scientists: why haven't we already come in contact with aliens?

"Where is everybody?" Enrico Fermi asked fellow famous physicists including Edward Teller over lunch in 1950.

This quandary was named Fermi's Paradox.

"It's a numbers game," Jason Wright, the director of the extraterrestrial intelligence centre at Pennsylvania State University, told AFP.

The Milky Way is around 10 billion years old and is home to more than 100 billion stars.

This suggests there is likely a mind-boggling number of potentially habitable planets in our home galaxy alone.

That could include K2-18b, where astronomers said Thursday they have detected signs of a chemical that is only produced by microbial life on Earth.

Wright said Fermi's Paradox essentially suggests that -- given enough time -- "every alien species will eventually have their own Elon Musk who will go out and settle the next star over".

That we have not yet heard from aliens is known as "the mystery of the great silence". 

So what are the theories? 

At least 75 speculative solutions to Fermi's Paradox have been proposed so far, according to a 2015 book, though Wright guessed more have been added since.

First, it is possible that humanity has not yet detected alien life because there isn't any -- we are truly alone.

Many scientists feel this is unlikely.

Some 87 percent of over 1,000 scientists in relevant fields surveyed in Nature Astronomy earlier this year agreed there is at least a basic form of extraterrestrial life.

More than 67 percent agreed that intelligent aliens are out there.

Of course, it is also possible that aliens are already here and we have not noticed -- or that it has been covered up.

Or interstellar space could just be too difficult to traverse, the distances too vast, the resources needed too great.

What if there is a 'great filter'? 

Another theory is that there is some kind of "great filter" that prevents life -- or intelligent life -- from occurring in the first place.

Or perhaps there is some kind of barrier that stops civilisations from advancing beyond a certain point.

For example, once civilisations develop the technology to travel through space, they might tend to destroy themselves with something like nuclear weapons. 

Or maybe they burn through their planet's natural resources, or make their climate unliveable.

Some of these theories seem to be influenced by fears for human civilisation -- the one example we have of intelligent life.

But Wright felt this was unlikely because any such barrier would have to be the same across the whole universe. 

It would also have to make the species go totally extinct every time, otherwise they would eventually bounce back and try again at space travel.

Are we in a zoo or planetarium? 

There are even more galaxy-brained ideas. 

Under the "zoo" hypothesis, technologically advanced aliens would be leaving humans alone to observe us from afar, like animals in a zoo.

The "planetarium" hypothesis posits that aliens could be creating an illusion that makes space seem empty to us, keeping us in the dark.

...or a 'dark forest'? 

This theory got its name from the second book in Chinese author Cixin Liu's science-fiction series "The Three-Body Problem".

It posits that the universe is a "dark forest" in which no one wants to reveal their presence lest they be destroyed by others.

There are other hypotheses that aliens prefer to "transcend" to another plane of existence -- which some have compared to virtual reality -- so don't bother with interstellar travel.

Why would they all be the same? 

But there is a big problem with many of these "so-called solutions," Wright said.

They tend to assume that all the hypothetical kinds of aliens across the universe would all behave in the same way -- forever.

This has been dubbed the "monocultural fallacy".

Wright, who has used SETI telescopes to search for radio signals or lasers from the stars, also pushed back against the idea that humanity would necessarily have already picked up on any alien signal.

Aliens could be sending out messages using all sorts of unknown technology, so maybe the galaxy is not as silent as we think, he said.

"Those of us looking for life in the universe generally don't think of the Fermi paradox or the great silence as such a big problem."

 

Popular

Govt vows to trade with China as usual despite US-China trade war

Govt vows to trade with China as usual despite US-China trade war
Finance Ministry to backstop foreign investment in Nusantara: OIKN

Finance Ministry to backstop foreign investment in Nusantara: OIKN
Two more trafficked migrant workers die in Cambodian scam centers

Two more trafficked migrant workers die in Cambodian scam centers

Related Articles

Is life possible on a Jupiter moon?

Euclid space telescope unveils new images of the cosmos

Webb telescope takes stunning images of Horsehead Nebula's 'mane'

Hidden ocean the source of CO2 on Jupiter moon: research

More marine heatwaves could spell disaster for ocean life

Related Article

Is life possible on a Jupiter moon?

Euclid space telescope unveils new images of the cosmos

Webb telescope takes stunning images of Horsehead Nebula's 'mane'

Hidden ocean the source of CO2 on Jupiter moon: research

More marine heatwaves could spell disaster for ocean life

Popular

Govt vows to trade with China as usual despite US-China trade war

Govt vows to trade with China as usual despite US-China trade war
Finance Ministry to backstop foreign investment in Nusantara: OIKN

Finance Ministry to backstop foreign investment in Nusantara: OIKN
Two more trafficked migrant workers die in Cambodian scam centers

Two more trafficked migrant workers die in Cambodian scam centers

More in Culture

 View more
Tales of the Archipelago: People behind 'Pagelaran Sabang Merauke: The Indonesian Broadway', a locally-produced cultural performance, such as iForte president director Ferdinandus Aming Santoso (second left) as well as the show’s executive producer Silvi Liswanda (third left), director Rusmedie Agus (third right), choreographer Pulung Jati Ronggo Murti (second right) and fashion designer Ivan Gunawan (right) attend a press conference on Tuesday in Jakarta.
Entertainment

‘Pagelaran Sabang Merauke’ returns in August with Padi, Yura Yunita
Bio-based materials: Tofu wastewater is fermented with bacteria in a petri dish (left) to create a diffuser screen for the portable lamp, Lampoep. Unprocessed tofu wastewater with high pH levels (right), is often discarded into gutters by home-based tofu producers in Yogyakarta.
Environment

‘Design Matters Lab’ transforms waste into wonder
Indonesian fashion designer Hian Tjen adds a stylish touch to coffee culture with his premium leather sleeves for the Never Ordinary Device (NOD) capsule machines. The sleeves feature a monogram of the letters “H” and “N”, representing Hian Tjen and NOD.
Culture

Local firm JumpStart releases smart coffee machine with a designer's touch

Highlight
A woman holds a picture of Pope Francis after visiting the Vatican Embassy in Jakarta on April 22. Catholics vist the embassy to pray for for Pope Francis, who died at 88 on April 21 following a stroke after months of declining health.
Society

Indonesians of all faiths mourn Pope Francis’ passing
Istiqlal Mosque grand imam Nasaruddin Umar (left) kisses Pope Francis' forehead after an interreligious meeting with religious leaders at the Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta on Sept. 5, 2024.
Editorial

Pope Francis' moral legacy
Then defense minister Prabowo Subianto (left) greets Pope Francis (center), as seen by then president Joko “Jokowi“ Widodo (right) during a ceremonial welcome for the pontiff at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Sept. 4, 2024.
Europe

Jokowi to attend Pope Francis’ funeral on Prabowo’s behalf

The Latest

 View more
Regulations

BI keeps rate unchanged amid flagging rupiah
Entertainment

‘Pagelaran Sabang Merauke’ returns in August with Padi, Yura Yunita
Europe

Estonia, Indonesia cozy up amid precarious geopolitical landscape
Archipelago

Cianjur declares ‘extraordinary occurrence’ after 78 students suffer food poisoning
Markets

Trump says he has no plans to fire Fed's Powell; market jumps
Economy

China says door for US trade talks 'wide open'
Europe

Jokowi to attend Pope Francis’ funeral on Prabowo’s behalf
Regulations

President Prabowo shrugs off LG pulling out from battery investment
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.