TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Rising odds asteroid that briefly threatened Earth will hit Moon

The asteroid, thought to be capable of levelling a city, set a new record in February for having the highest chance -- 3.1 percent -- of hitting our home planet than scientists have ever measured. 

News Desk (AFP)
Washington
Sun, April 6, 2025 Published on Apr. 6, 2025 Published on 2025-04-06T12:41:42+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Rising odds asteroid that briefly threatened Earth will hit Moon This handout picture released by the European Southern Observatory (ESO) on May 8, 2018 shows an artist's impression of the exiled asteroid 2004 EW95, the first carbon-rich asteroid confirmed to exist in the Kuiper Belt and a relic of the primordial Solar System. This curious object likely formed in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter and must have been transported billions of kilometres from its origin to its current home in the Kuiper Belt, according to the European Southern Observatory. (AFP/Handout)

A

n huge asteroid that was briefly feared to strike Earth now has a nearly four percent chance of smashing into the Moon, according to new data from the James Webb Space Telescope.

The asteroid, thought to be capable of levelling a city, set a new record in February for having the highest chance -- 3.1 percent -- of hitting our home planet than scientists have ever measured. 

Earth's planetary defence community leapt into action and further observations quickly ruled out that the asteroid -- called 2024 YR4 -- will strike Earth on December 22, 2032.

But the odds that it will instead crash into Earth's satellite have been steadily rising.

After the Webb telescope turned its powerful gaze towards the asteroid last month, the chance of a Moon shot is now at 3.8 percent, NASA said.

"There is still a 96.2 percent chance that the asteroid will miss the Moon," NASA said in a statement on Thursday.

Richard Moissl, head of the European Space Agency's planetary defence office, told AFP that this aligned with their internal estimates of around four percent.

The new Webb data also shed light on the size of the space rock, which was previously estimated to be between 40 and 90 metres (131 to 295 feet).

It is now believed to be 53 to 67 metres, roughly the height of a 15-storey building.

This is significant because it is bigger than the 50-metre threshold for activating planetary defence plans.

If the asteroid still had a more than one percent chance of hitting Earth, "the development of one or more deflection missions would already be starting now", Moissl said.

There are a range of ideas for how Earth could fend off an oncoming asteroid, including nuclear weapons and lasers.

But only one has been tested on an actual asteroid. In 2022, NASA's DART mission successfully altered a harmless asteroid's trajectory by smashing a spacecraft into it.

While no one wanted to need to test Earth's defences on the potentially hugely destructive asteroid 2024 YR4, many scientists are hoping it will strike the Moon.

"The possibility of getting a chance for an observation of a sizeable Moon impact is indeed an interesting scenario from a scientific point of view," Moissl said.

It could offer up a range of information that would be "valuable for planetary defence purposes," he added.

Mark Burchell, a space scientist at the UK's University of Kent, told New Scientist that a Moon hit would be "a great experiment and a perfect opportunity".

And on Earth, "telescopes would certainly see it, I would say, and binoculars might see it," he added.

The asteroid is the smallest object ever targeted by the Webb telescope.

Webb's measurements of the space rock's thermal data indicate that it "does not share properties observed in larger asteroids", the European Space agency said in a statement.

"This is likely a combination of its fast spin and lack of fine-grained sand on its surface," it said, adding that this was more common in fist-sized asteroids.

More information will come when Webb again observes the asteroid again next month.

 

Popular

Prabowo discusses US tariffs with Malaysian PM Anwar

Prabowo discusses US tariffs with Malaysian PM Anwar
Sapping rupiah raises inflation risk as imports cost more

Sapping rupiah raises inflation risk as imports cost more
Indonesia will not retaliate against Trump tariff: Airlangga

Indonesia will not retaliate against Trump tariff: Airlangga

Related Articles

Rearm Europe: More of a political move than a military one

'Major brain drain': Researchers eye exit from Trump's America

Philanthropy in an era of declining development aid

Trump’s tariffs: Decline of a superpower

Rising odds asteroid that briefly threatened Earth will hit Moon

Related Article

Rearm Europe: More of a political move than a military one

'Major brain drain': Researchers eye exit from Trump's America

Philanthropy in an era of declining development aid

Trump’s tariffs: Decline of a superpower

Rising odds asteroid that briefly threatened Earth will hit Moon

Popular

Prabowo discusses US tariffs with Malaysian PM Anwar

Prabowo discusses US tariffs with Malaysian PM Anwar
Sapping rupiah raises inflation risk as imports cost more

Sapping rupiah raises inflation risk as imports cost more
Indonesia will not retaliate against Trump tariff: Airlangga

Indonesia will not retaliate against Trump tariff: Airlangga

More in Culture

 View more
Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before the House Financial Services Committee on
Books

Authors hold protest against Meta for 'stealing' work to train AI
Malian musicians Amadou Bagayoko and Mariam Doumbia from the Amadou et Mariam band, perform during the Equator Prize 2015 award ceremony, as part of various events held during the COP21 United Nations Climate Change Conference, at the Mogador theatre in Paris on December 7, 2015.
People

Amadou of Malian blind music duo dies aged 70
This handout picture released by the European Southern Observatory (ESO) on May 8, 2018 shows an artist's impression of the exiled asteroid 2004 EW95, the first carbon-rich asteroid confirmed to exist in the Kuiper Belt and a relic of the primordial Solar System. This curious object likely formed in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter and must have been transported billions of kilometres from its origin to its current home in the Kuiper Belt, according to the European Southern Observatory.
Science & Tech

Rising odds asteroid that briefly threatened Earth will hit Moon

Highlight
Cash only: A teller arranges stacks of United States dollar and rupiah bills on March 1, 2024 at a money changer in Jakarta.
Markets

Rupiah hits another new low as IDX reopens Tuesday
People line up for food aid being distributed in Sagaing on April 3, 2025, following the March 28 earthquake. The shallow 7.7-magnitude earthquake on March 28 flattened buildings across Myanmar, killing more than 3,000 people and making thousands more homeless.
Editorial

Myanmar quake's call
Coordinating Economic Minister Airlangga Hartanto speaks in a press conference following a meeting on Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) involving ambassadors from nine countries in the International Partners Group (IPG) on March 24, 2025.
Regulations

Govt seeks to import more US goods, avoid retaliation on tariffs

The Latest

 View more
Regulations

US tariffs: Manufacturers urge safeguards imports of rerouted goods
Society

Death sentences keep rising in Indonesia as global executions hit new record: Amnesty
Economy

China sticks to its guns as fresh US tariff threat pushes tension to the brink
Markets

Shrimp exporters face cancellations from US buyers, association says
Academia

Rearm Europe: More of a political move than a military one
Americas

'Major brain drain': Researchers eye exit from Trump's America
Markets

Jakarta stocks dive after holiday break, triggering trading pause
Academia

Philanthropy in an era of declining development aid
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.