TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Oldest-known ant preserved in 113 million-year-old Brazilian fossil

This ant is roughly 13 million years older than the previous oldest-known ants, specimens found in France and Myanmar that were preserved in amber, which is fossilized tree sap.

Will Dunham (Reuters)
Washington
Sun, April 27, 2025 Published on Apr. 26, 2025 Published on 2025-04-26T09:41:03+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Oldest-known ant preserved in 113 million-year-old Brazilian fossil A 113-million-year-old fossilized ant preserved in limestone, the world's oldest-known ant specimen, unearthed in northeastern Brazil as seen in this photograph released on April 24, 2025. (Reuters/Handout/Current Biology/Anderson Lepeco)

S

cientists have identified the fossilized remains of the oldest-known ant, a winged insect with fearsome scythe-like jaws that lived about 113 million years ago during the age of dinosaurs and was preserved in limestone unearthed in northeastern Brazil.

The species, called Vulcanidris cratensis, is part of a lineage called hell ants, named for their demonic-looking jaws, that prospered in a wide geographical range during the Cretaceous Period but have no descendants alive today. A previously discovered Cretaceous hell ant was named Haidomyrmex in honor of Hades, the ancient Greek god of the underworld.

A medium-sized ant about a 1.35 centimeters long, Vulcanidris possessed highly specialized jaws that would have enabled it to pin down or impale prey. Like some ants alive today, it had wings and appears to have been a capable flier. It also had a well-developed stinger like a wasp.

"It would probably be confused with a wasp by an untrained eye," said entomologist Anderson Lepeco of the Museum of Zoology of the University of São Paulo, lead author of the study published this week in the journal Current Biology.

"They probably used their mandibles [mouthparts] to handle their prey in a specific way," Lepeco said.

Its mandibles moved up and down and not side to side, as they do in today's ants.

"Currently, many odd mandible shapes can be found in ants, but they usually articulate horizontally," Lepeco said.

This ant is roughly 13 million years older than the previous oldest-known ants, specimens found in France and Myanmar that were preserved in amber, which is fossilized tree sap.

The Vulcanidris anatomy is remarkably well preserved in the limestone, which was excavated decades ago in the Crato geological formation in the Brazilian state of Ceará, probably in the 1980s or 1990s, according to Lepeco. It was held in a private collection before being donated to the São Paulo museum about five years ago.

"I was looking for wasps among the fossils of the collection and was shocked when I recognized this one as a close relative of a hell ant previously described from Burmese amber," Lepeco said, referring to the fossil from Myanmar.

The specialized nature of the Vulcanidris anatomy and the fact that two hell ants lived so far from each other during this part of the Cretaceous suggest that ants as a group emerged many millions of years before this newly identified species existed.

"According to molecular estimates, ants originated between 168 million and 120 million years ago. This new finding supports an earlier age within these limits," Lepeco said.

Ants are believed to have evolved from a form of wasp. Their closest living relatives are wasps and bees.

Vulcanidris inhabited an ecosystem teeming with life. Fossils from the region show that Vulcanidris lived alongside other insects, spiders, millipedes, centipedes, various crustaceans, turtles, crocodilians, flying reptiles called pterosaurs, birds and dinosaurs including the feathered meat-eater Ubirajara. The ant's predators may have included frogs, birds, spiders and larger insects.

Ants have colonized almost everywhere on Earth, and research published in 2022 estimated that their total population is 20 quadrillion globally. That dwarfs the human population of about 8 billion.

"They are one of the most abundant groups in most environments on Earth," Lepeco said.

"They play many roles where they occur, such as predation and herbivory, controlling populations of other organisms. They also have intrinsic relationships with specific plants and insects, protecting them from other animals. Subterranean and litter ants help in soil health, and they may also act as decomposers, feeding on dead organisms," Lepeco said.

Popular

Furniture exporters decry new quarantine rule

Furniture exporters decry new quarantine rule
Explore nearby, spend wisely: intra-provincial travel boom

Explore nearby, spend wisely: intra-provincial travel boom
Jokowi faces storm of lawsuits six months after stepping down

Jokowi faces storm of lawsuits six months after stepping down

Related Articles

BRICS summit planned for July in Rio: Brazil

Indonesia sees full BRICS membership as ‘valuable’ for Global South cooperation

UK researchers unveil face of 75,000-year-old Neanderthal woman

Fossils show dismembered young dinosaurs in belly of T-rex cousin

Oldest European human fossil possibly found in Spain

Related Article

BRICS summit planned for July in Rio: Brazil

Indonesia sees full BRICS membership as ‘valuable’ for Global South cooperation

UK researchers unveil face of 75,000-year-old Neanderthal woman

Fossils show dismembered young dinosaurs in belly of T-rex cousin

Oldest European human fossil possibly found in Spain

Popular

Furniture exporters decry new quarantine rule

Furniture exporters decry new quarantine rule
Explore nearby, spend wisely: intra-provincial travel boom

Explore nearby, spend wisely: intra-provincial travel boom
Jokowi faces storm of lawsuits six months after stepping down

Jokowi faces storm of lawsuits six months after stepping down

More in Culture

 View more
Guerilla warfare: Perang Kota cast members Chicco Jerikho (left) and Jerome Kurnia (center) are directed by Mouly Surya (right). The latter's previous directorial credits include the 2017 neo-Western thriller Marlina the Murderer in Four Acts. Courtesy of Cinesurya, Starvision and Kaninga Pictures
Entertainment

Gunpowder and unspoken tension set Mouly Surya's 'Perang Kota' ablaze
A visitor stands on an ice tower on the grounds of the Ice Hotel in the village of Jukkasjarvi, near Kiruna, in Swedish Lapland on February 9, 2020.
Environment

Summer 2024 was Lapland's warmest in 2,000 years: study
Chris Cornell and Soundgarden Perform at the Sound Academy on January 25, 2013 in Toronto.
Entertainment

Outkast, Soundgarden, Cyndi Lauper among Rock Hall inductees

Highlight
Students collect metal food trays used to distribute free nutritious meal program at the SDN Banjarsari 5 state elementary school in Serang, Banten on Feb. 18, 2025. The government aims to distribute free meal packages for 6 million recipients by the end of July 2025.
Society

Finance ministry says about $140 million spent so far on free meals program
Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin (left) and Foreign Minister Sugiono and their Chinese counterparts Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Defense Minister Dong Jun attend a press briefing after the first meeting of China-Indonesia joint foreign and defense ministerial dialogue at the Diaoyutai State Guest House on April 21, 2025 in Beijing, China.
Editorial

Comprehensive, strategic ties with China
A cargo ship full of shipping containers is seen at the port of Oakland as trade tensions escalate over U.S. tariffs, in Oakland, California, United States on February 3, 2025.
Americas

US Senate rejects bill to rein in Trump tariffs as economy contracts

The Latest

 View more
Companies

US tariffs to hit loan growth at local banks
Sports

Growing roots: Remembering K.J. Choi’s 25 years on PGA Tour
Society

Prabowo pledges stronger worker protections, labor reform at May Day rally
Economy

Fiscal revenue down 17% yoy in first quarter
Sports

Slow and easily beaten Messi's Miami project risks global embarrassment
Jakarta

Jakarta enforces weekly public transit rule for civil servants
Sports

Japan, Indonesia reach Sudirman Cup quarters
Politics

Authoritarianism rising in Indonesia: Amnesty report
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.