TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Female force: Kartini's legacy inspiring today’s changemakers

Through her letters, she challenged injustice. Now, in an era shaped by digital voices and collective movements, her voice continues to inspire generations.

Sylviana Hamdani (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Contributor/Jakarta
Sat, May 10, 2025 Published on May. 9, 2025 Published on 2025-05-09T12:04:52+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Female force: Kartini's legacy inspiring today’s changemakers Feminine feats: Actress and activist Maudy Ayunda speaks at a press conference following her performance in Terbitlah Terang: Pembacaan Surat dan Gagasan Kartini on April 21, Kartini Day, in Jakarta. Seated alongside Maudy were actresses Ratna Riantiaro (fifth left), Happy Salma (fifth right) and Cinta Laura (fourth right). (JP/Sylviana Hamdani)

M

ore than a century ago, from within the walls of domestic seclusion, Raden Ajeng Kartini (1879–1904) dared to imagine a different future. Through her letters, she challenged injustice, questioned patriarchy and envisioned a world where Indonesian women could learn, speak up and lead. Now, in an era shaped by digital voices and collective movements, her voice continues to inspire generations.

Every April 21, Kartini Day reminds Indonesians of her vision; not just as a tribute to the past, but as a call to action. This year, Kartini’s spirit resonated anew through contemporary changemakers in the arts, fashion and activism, who channel her ideals in their efforts to empower women and foster equality.

Ideas as resistance

“Kartini’s struggle was quite different from that of Cut Nyak Dien, Keumalahayati or Christina Martha Tiahahu, who fought the colonizers through physical resistance,” said veteran actress Christine Hakim during a discussion titled “A Sip of Legacy: Kartini’s Spirit in Today’s Women” at Wisma Habibie & Ainun, Jakarta, on April 21.

“Kartini challenged traditional boundaries through her ideas.”

In the 2017 film Kartini, Christine portrayed Ngasirah, Kartini’s mother, a woman treated as second-class in her own home due to her non-aristocratic descent. That injustice, Christine believes, deeply influenced Kartini’s fight for equality.

“And when Kartini had to choose between accepting a Dutch government scholarship or marrying, in order to remain close to her ailing father, she chose to marry,” Christine revealed. “But she did so under certain conditions. One of them was that her mother’s room, which had been at the back of the house, be moved to the front.”

Popular

Joe Biden diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer

Joe Biden diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer
Indonesia seizes ship carrying narcotics worth $426 million

Indonesia seizes ship carrying narcotics worth $426 million
Essay competition: ‘Rethinking work: Driving sustainable growth in the digital age’

Essay competition: ‘Rethinking work: Driving sustainable growth in the digital age’

Related Articles

Farewell to the pope who loved the world

The blessed legacy of Pope Francis on interreligious ecotheology

The enduring legacy of Pope Francis on women's leadership in Church

Dreams, duty and dough: A constant balancing act for women

Students hold art exhibition to support education for underprivileged children

Related Article

Farewell to the pope who loved the world

The blessed legacy of Pope Francis on interreligious ecotheology

The enduring legacy of Pope Francis on women's leadership in Church

Dreams, duty and dough: A constant balancing act for women

Students hold art exhibition to support education for underprivileged children

Popular

Joe Biden diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer

Joe Biden diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer
Indonesia seizes ship carrying narcotics worth $426 million

Indonesia seizes ship carrying narcotics worth $426 million
Essay competition: ‘Rethinking work: Driving sustainable growth in the digital age’

Essay competition: ‘Rethinking work: Driving sustainable growth in the digital age’

More in Culture

 View more
Mexican actor Gael Garcia Bernal and Filipino director,screenwriter and cinematographer Lav Diaz pose during a photocall for the film “Magalhaes“ (Magellan) at the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 19, 2025.
Entertainment

'Slow cinema' director retells Philippines history in new film
This photograph taken on January 13, 2025 in Toulouse shows screens displaying the logo of Grok, a generative artificial intelligence chatbot developed by xAI, the American company specializing in artificial intelligence created by Elon Musk.
Science & Tech

Microsoft strikes deal with Musk to host Grok AI
Actor Tony Tod gestures for the cameras ahead of a Los Angeles Special Screening of the film “Final Destination 5“ on August 10, 2011 in Hollywood. Shot in 3D,
Entertainment

New 'Final Destination' film slays North America box office

Highlight
A man cleans up lawn at the the Pancasila Sakti (Sacred Pancasila) monument complex in Lubang Buaya, East Jakarta, in this Sept. 28, 2013 photo.
Politics

Civil coalition rejects govt's rewriting of history project
An officer from the West Java Police collects antemortem data and DNA samples from families of the victims of the blast during a disposal of expired military ammunition, at the Pameungpeuk Hospital in Garut on May 12, 2025.
Editorial

TNI professionalism matters
People read at Martha Tiahahu Literacy Park in Blok M, South Jakarta in this undated photo.
Jakarta

Jakartans embrace 24-hour park access, but wary of nighttime crime

The Latest

 View more
Regulations

Tarnus graduate, military officer to head tax, customs offices
Asia & Pacific

Minister warns migrant workers against ‘cheap labor’ traps in Japan
Society

Sekolah Rakyat under spotlight after displacement of disabled students
Middle East and Africa

Offer to gift Trump an aircraft is 'normal thing' between allies, Qatar says
Entertainment

'Slow cinema' director retells Philippines history in new film
Economy

Hundreds of on-demand drivers demand higher pay at Jakarta protest
Americas

Trump seeks 'major' probe of celebrities who backed Harris
Middle East and Africa

France 'determined' to recognise Palestinian state: foreign minister
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Female force: Kartini's legacy inspiring today’s changemakers

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.