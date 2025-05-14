TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Universe dying quicker than thought, new research says

But there's no great need to panic. We still have 10 to the power of 78 years before it happens -- that's a one with 78 zeroes.

News Desk (AFP)
The Hague, Netherlands
Wed, May 14, 2025 Published on May. 14, 2025 Published on 2025-05-14T08:53:15+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Universe dying quicker than thought, new research says This artist rendering provided by NASA shows a star being swallowed by a black hole, and emitting an X-ray flare, shown in red, in the process. A new study published Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in the journal Nature Astronomy details a black hole that's taken a record-breaking decade to devour a star 1.8 billion light-years from Earth. (NASA/Chandra X-ray Observatory/M.Weiss via AP/File)

The universe is poised to die much faster than previously thought, according to new research by Dutch scientists.

But there's no great need to panic. We still have 10 to the power of 78 years before it happens -- that's a one with 78 zeroes.

However, that is a major revision from the previous estimate of 10 to the power of 1,100 years, notes the research paper from Radboud University, published in the Journal of Cosmology and Astroparticle Physics.

"The final end of the universe is coming much sooner than expected but fortunately it still takes a very long time," said lead author Heino Falcke.

A trio of scientists at Radboud set out to calculate when the most "durable" celestial bodies -- white dwarf stars -- would eventually die out.

They based their calculations on Hawking radiation, named after celebrated British physicist Stephen Hawking.

Hawking postulated in the mid-1970s that black holes leak radiation, slowly dissolving like aspirin in a glass of water -- giving them a finite lifetime.

The Radboud scientists extended this to other objects in the universe, calculating that the "evaporation time" depends on density.

This enabled them to calculate the theoretical dissolution of the longest-lasting body, the white dwarf.

"By asking these kinds of questions and looking at extreme cases, we want to better understand the theory, and perhaps one day, we can unravel the mystery of Hawking radiation," said co-author Walter van Suijlekom.

Humankind needn't worry too much about the end of the universe. Unless we escape planet Earth, we'll be long gone.

Scientists think that our Sun will be too hot for life in about a billion years, boiling our oceans.

In about eight billion years, our star will eventually expand towards the Earth, finally gobbling up our by-then barren and lifeless planet and condemning it to a fiery death.

 

Popular

Bogor declares health emergency after mass food poisoning linked to free meal program

Bogor declares health emergency after mass food poisoning linked to free meal program
Australia PM Albanese to meet Prabowo in first international visit since reelection

Australia PM Albanese to meet Prabowo in first international visit since reelection
BYD car catches fire after three days parked at home in West Jakarta

BYD car catches fire after three days parked at home in West Jakarta

Related Articles

Indonesians of all faiths mourn Pope Francis’ passing

Where are all the aliens?: Fermi's Paradox explained

Pope Francis, power rivalry and the global order

Euclid space telescope unveils new images of the cosmos

Webb telescope takes stunning images of Horsehead Nebula's 'mane'

Related Article

Indonesians of all faiths mourn Pope Francis’ passing

Where are all the aliens?: Fermi's Paradox explained

Pope Francis, power rivalry and the global order

Euclid space telescope unveils new images of the cosmos

Webb telescope takes stunning images of Horsehead Nebula's 'mane'

Popular

Bogor declares health emergency after mass food poisoning linked to free meal program

Bogor declares health emergency after mass food poisoning linked to free meal program
Australia PM Albanese to meet Prabowo in first international visit since reelection

Australia PM Albanese to meet Prabowo in first international visit since reelection
BYD car catches fire after three days parked at home in West Jakarta

BYD car catches fire after three days parked at home in West Jakarta

More in Culture

 View more
.
Science & Tech

Sinarmas World Academy’s OceanVoyager team wins IB’s Global Youth Action Fund
Actress and producer Christine Hakim (right) and actress Asmara Abigail pose after an interview with AFP at the Institut Francais Indonesie in Jakarta on May 5, 2025.
Entertainment

Indonesian filmmakers aim to impress at Cannes
Jumbo movie director Ryan Adriandhy gestures during an interview with Reuters at his office in Jakarta on May 6, 2025.
Entertainment

Jumbo takings for hit Indonesian animated film raise hopes for fledgling industry

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto (right) drives a golf cart with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese after a joint press conference at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on May 15, 2025.
Asia and Pacific

‘Personal touch’ on display at Albanese’s return visit
A police officer stands guard in front of the Constitutional Court building in Jakarta on Feb. 4, 2025.
Editorial

Satire is protected speech
Statistics Indonesia (BPS) staff activity at the 2020 population cencus call center room in Jakarta, on February 17, 2020 .The population census which occurs every 10 years aimed to update data of the country’s demographics, which are crucial to supporting certain policy interventions and will combine door-to-door interviews and data gathering and online submission This methods is the first time used in Indonesia.
Economy

Govt abruptly pushes back trade data release

The Latest

 View more
Economy

Businesses struggle to retain talent as pressure mounts to ditch arbitrary methods
Economy

Indonesia presses for WTO reform at APEC meeting
Asia & Pacific

Macron, Chinese premier to visit Indonesia next week
Asia & Pacific

Indonesia offers to be peace broker in India-Pakistan conflict
Science & Tech

Sinarmas World Academy’s OceanVoyager team wins IB’s Global Youth Action Fund
Companies

Energy ministry approves Kuwaiti plan to develop Anambas Block
Companies

Vietnam's Vingroup eyes multibillion dollar high-speed rail project
Americas

Trump birthday bash plans include 25 Abrams tanks
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.