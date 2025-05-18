TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

JIHS Hackathon 2025 concludes with breakthrough innovations in Jakarta’s SCBD

Indonesian students showcased their skills and innovative thinking in a recent hackathon, offering solutions to global challenges.

Alpha Amirrachman (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Contributor
Sun, May 18, 2025 Published on May. 16, 2025 Published on 2025-05-16T14:27:15+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
JIHS Hackathon 2025 concludes with breakthrough innovations in Jakarta’s SCBD Leading the pack: The triumphant Winnovate team from University of Indonesia is proudly flanked by Jakarta International Polytechnic's Cyber Security Department head Ervan Widyanto (left) and COMSNETS representative in Indonesia Ade Melita (right) on April 26 after winning the JIHS Hackathon 2025, in Jakarta. (JP/Alpha Amirrachman)

Contributor/Jakarta

 

Young people mustered their innovation prowess showcasing creativity and technical expertise during the Jakarta International Polytechnic (JIHS) Hackathon 2025, held recently at JIHS’s state-of-the-art campus in the Sudirman Central Business District (SCBD), South Jakarta.

From April 25 to 26, participants worked tirelessly through the night, channeling their creativity and technical expertise into solutions for global challenges.

The competition ended with a thrilling awards ceremony. Team Winnovate from Universitas Indonesia (UI) clinched first place with a score of 258.5, followed by Nitro Nimbus, a coalition of students from SMK 29 Penerbangan Jakarta, SMA Labschool Kebayoran and SMA 29 Jakarta, with 253. Lah Jago from the Bandung Institute of Technology (ITB) secured third place.

Two special awards highlighting innovation and creativity were also given. The Godean Engineering team from Gadjah Mada University won the Best Innovation Award for their drone aiding farmers, demonstrated in the JIHS campus yard, and the Asa Indo team from Asa Indonesia University took the Best Creativity Award.

Organized by JIHS in partnership with the globally esteemed COMSNETS (Communication Systems & Networks) conference, the event transformed Jakarta’s SCBD into a hub of technological brilliance, showcasing the extraordinary potential of Indonesia’s youth.

Popular

Essay competition: ‘Rethinking work: Driving sustainable growth in the digital age’

Essay competition: ‘Rethinking work: Driving sustainable growth in the digital age’
Indonesia seizes ship carrying narcotics worth $426 million

Indonesia seizes ship carrying narcotics worth $426 million
JIHS Hackathon 2025 concludes with breakthrough innovations in Jakarta’s SCBD

JIHS Hackathon 2025 concludes with breakthrough innovations in Jakarta’s SCBD

Related Articles

Sigh of relief, for now

Indonesia offers to be peace broker in India-Pakistan conflict

Indonesian filmmakers aim to impress at Cannes

US-China tariff de-escalation chance to strengthen RI bargaining position

Thousand Islands hosts environmental education trip

Related Article

Sigh of relief, for now

Indonesia offers to be peace broker in India-Pakistan conflict

Indonesian filmmakers aim to impress at Cannes

US-China tariff de-escalation chance to strengthen RI bargaining position

Thousand Islands hosts environmental education trip

Popular

Essay competition: ‘Rethinking work: Driving sustainable growth in the digital age’

Essay competition: ‘Rethinking work: Driving sustainable growth in the digital age’
Indonesia seizes ship carrying narcotics worth $426 million

Indonesia seizes ship carrying narcotics worth $426 million
JIHS Hackathon 2025 concludes with breakthrough innovations in Jakarta’s SCBD

JIHS Hackathon 2025 concludes with breakthrough innovations in Jakarta’s SCBD

More in Culture

 View more
Leading the pack: The triumphant Winnovate team from University of Indonesia is proudly flanked by Jakarta International Polytechnic's Cyber Security Department head Ervan Widyanto (left) and COMSNETS representative in Indonesia Ade Melita (right) on April 26 after winning the JIHS Hackathon 2025, in Jakarta.
Science & Tech

JIHS Hackathon 2025 concludes with breakthrough innovations in Jakarta’s SCBD
Shadow play: A visitor observes Teguh “Gula” Septian Arifianto’s artworks at The Knight’s Dreams exhibition at the JPLive! Space in The Jakarta Post’s building, Jakarta, on May 15, 2025. Gula drew inspiration for his works from wayang, the traditional Indonesian shadow puppet theater.
Art & Culture

‘The Knight’s Dreams’: When artists' dreams and reflections collide
.
Science & Tech

Sinarmas World Academy’s OceanVoyager team wins IB’s Global Youth Action Fund

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto arrives on May 17, 2025, at Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok. Prabowo is in Bangkok for an official visit to Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.
Asia and Pacific

Prabowo in Bangkok to bolster ties ahead of ASEAN summit
A mural by Berlin-based graffitti artist Eme Freethinker of US President Donald Trump and the lettering reading 'Made in China' is pictured on a wall at the Mauerpark public park in Berlin, Germany on April 26, 2025.
Editorial

Sigh of relief, for now
Fading glory: Only few Jakartans could be seen in the aging mall on Feb. 1, 2025. Once a prestigious shopping center, Pasaraya Blok M now struggles to attract visitors and tenants and is partially converted into office and co-working spaces. (JP/Nur Janti)
Economy

Govt cool on business calls for consumer spending stimulus

The Latest

 View more
Europe

WHO looks ahead to life without the US
Academia

What Indonesia owes Timor-Leste
Companies

APL Logistics opens eco-friendly logistics hub at KBN Marunda Industrial Estate
Society

Poor communication haunts TB vaccine trial
Academia

Tax incentives fall flat when thuggery rules on the ground
Opinion

Analysis: Prabowo regime rewriting national “his-story”
Asia & Pacific

Prabowo in Bangkok to bolster ties ahead of ASEAN summit
Editorial

Sigh of relief, for now
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

JIHS Hackathon 2025 concludes with breakthrough innovations in Jakarta’s SCBD

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.