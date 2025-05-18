JIHS Hackathon 2025 concludes with breakthrough innovations in Jakarta’s SCBD

Leading the pack: The triumphant Winnovate team from University of Indonesia is proudly flanked by Jakarta International Polytechnic's Cyber Security Department head Ervan Widyanto (left) and COMSNETS representative in Indonesia Ade Melita (right) on April 26 after winning the JIHS Hackathon 2025, in Jakarta. (JP/Alpha Amirrachman)

Indonesian students showcased their skills and innovative thinking in a recent hackathon, offering solutions to global challenges.

Contributor/Jakarta

Young people mustered their innovation prowess showcasing creativity and technical expertise during the Jakarta International Polytechnic (JIHS) Hackathon 2025, held recently at JIHS’s state-of-the-art campus in the Sudirman Central Business District (SCBD), South Jakarta.

From April 25 to 26, participants worked tirelessly through the night, channeling their creativity and technical expertise into solutions for global challenges.

The competition ended with a thrilling awards ceremony. Team Winnovate from Universitas Indonesia (UI) clinched first place with a score of 258.5, followed by Nitro Nimbus, a coalition of students from SMK 29 Penerbangan Jakarta, SMA Labschool Kebayoran and SMA 29 Jakarta, with 253. Lah Jago from the Bandung Institute of Technology (ITB) secured third place.

Two special awards highlighting innovation and creativity were also given. The Godean Engineering team from Gadjah Mada University won the Best Innovation Award for their drone aiding farmers, demonstrated in the JIHS campus yard, and the Asa Indo team from Asa Indonesia University took the Best Creativity Award.

Organized by JIHS in partnership with the globally esteemed COMSNETS (Communication Systems & Networks) conference, the event transformed Jakarta’s SCBD into a hub of technological brilliance, showcasing the extraordinary potential of Indonesia’s youth.