Lewis Capaldi makes triumphant Glastonbury return with surprise set

Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi performs on the pyramid stage during the third day of the Glastonbury festival at Worthy Farm in the village of Pilton in Somerset, southwest England, on June 27, 2025. (AFP/Oli Scarff)

That year's Glastonbury was meant to be his comeback after he cancelled three weeks of shows due to the mental and physical effects of touring.

S cottish singer Lewis Capaldi made an emotional return to Glastonbury Festival on Friday, two years after stopping a performance on the same stage as he struggled to overcome his Tourette symptoms.

Tens of thousands of fans flocked to the main Pyramid Stage in southwest England for the secret set, chanting "oh Lewis Capaldi" before the singer launched into hit song "Before You Go".

"Glastonbury, it is so good to be back. I'm not gonna say much up here today, because if I do, I think I would probably start crying," he told the crowd.

"I just wanted to come and kind of finish work and finish the first time around on this stage," he added.

The 28-year-old in 2023 announced that he was taking a break from performing, after struggling to finish his Glastonbury set days earlier.

That year's Glastonbury was meant to be his comeback after he cancelled three weeks of shows due to the mental and physical effects of touring.

He had previously spoken of his difficulties coping with fame and suffering panic attacks, while he has also been diagnosed with Tourette's Syndrome, a neurological condition that causes involuntary sounds or movements called tics. Stress and anxiety are common triggers.

The award-winning singer-songwriter is best known for his 2019 hit "Someone You Loved", which was a number one in the UK and United States and the song which he couldn't finish in 2023.

Capaldi choked up and had tears in his ears as he began the song this time around.

"It was sentimental. We were here last time when he had the complications so it was nice seeing him make that come back," said entrepreneur Charlie Boi, 34.

"I cried a lot," admitted 33-year-old HR worker Rachel Butler.

Controversy

New Zealand singer Lorde helped kick off this year's festival with a packed out secret appearance.

Best known for hits including "Royals", "Green Light" and "Solar Power", the star's performance on the Woodsies stage coincided with the release of her much-anticipated fourth studio album which came out at midnight.

Organisers shut off Woodsies field just before Lorde came on stage due to overcrowding as news of her presence spread around the festival's sprawling Worthy Farm site.

Headline acts this year include Neil Young and Olivia Rodrigo, with other highlights including Charli XCX and Rod Stewart.

The festival opened its gates Wednesday amid controversy over the inclusion of Irish rap trio Kneecap on the bill.

The group has made headlines with their outspoken pro-Palestinian and anti-Israel stance. One of their members, Mo Chara, has been charged with a "terror" offense for allegedly supporting Hezbollah by waving a flag at a concert.

Asked whether he regretted that, and other comments caught on camera, Chara told The Guardian in an interview published Friday: "Why should I regret it? It was a joke; we're playing characters."