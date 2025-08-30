Popomangun, Low Moromi explore life's rhythm in geometry, cloud 

Creative pulse: Popomangun (left) and Low Moromi pose with their artworks on Aug. 19, 2025, at LQID Creative Space, a mini gallery at the Sudirman 7.8 Building in Jakarta. The second piece from the left, displayed above them, is their collaborative work titled after the exhibition’s theme, "Organic Rhythm". JP/Nur Janti (JP/Nur Janti)

J akarta-based artist Popomangun and Japanese artist Low Moromi come together in “Organic Rhythm”, a collaborative exhibition at the newly opened LQID Creative Space, a portable public art venue located at Sudirman 7.8 Building in Jakarta.

Launched on Aug. 17, the compact 12-square-meter gallery debuts with its first show, offering a moment of stillness amid the city’s fast pace.

The exhibition features more than 15 paintings, including a joint piece titled after the show’s theme, which intertwines geometric and cloud motifs in earthy tones.

Curator Gie Sanjaya said the title “Organic Rhythm” was chosen to reflect the artists’ shared effort to express the flow of life and their spirituality, even as they come from different cultural backgrounds.

“Low [Moromi] explores his feelings with a free spirit, often drawing inspiration from nature, which he translates into cloud motifs. Popomangun, meanwhile, develops patterns rooted in Indonesian culture, blending them with an Art Deco aesthetic that incorporates rounded and cubist forms,” Gie explained.

Popomangun shared that his works are deeply personal, drawing from his home life and family. His paintings include portraits of his parents and a piece inspired by scribbles from his four-year-old son. One painting of his father, for instance, replaces facial features with geometric forms to convey emotion.

“I’m telling the story of my closeness to home. There’s a transitional period from being a child to becoming a father,” Popomangun said.