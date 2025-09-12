TheJakartaPost

The Gramercy Phase 2 fulfil demands of modern and refined lifestyle

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, September 12, 2025

Site plan The Gramercy. ©The Gramercy. Site plan The Gramercy. ©The Gramercy.

J

akarta’s affluent couples and individuals are increasingly drawn to exclusive landed homes that not only meet the needs of modern living but also enhance the quality of life they aspire to.

As the capital grows more densely populated, Alam Sutera, an integrated township in South Tangerang, has become a preferred residential destination. Its green, sustainable and eco-friendly environment offers comfort and convenience for residents while also benefiting the surrounding community.

Located less than an hour’s drive from West Jakarta via the Jakarta - Tangerang toll road, Alam Sutera is often regarded as an extension of the capital due to its close proximity.

.

The Gramercy, an exclusive cluster by Alam Sutera, achieved remarkable success upon its launch in November 2023, with all units sold out and handovers completed in June 2025. This enthusiastic response has motivated the developer to launch the next stage: The Gramercy Phase 2.

The initial success proved that The Gramercy is more than just property, it is a work of architecture that fulfils the aspirations of a refined and modern lifestyle.

Refined facelift

Fasad The Gramercy . ©The Gramercy.
Fasad The Gramercy . ©The Gramercy

The Gramercy Phase 2 introduces modern european classic architectural design with a facelift concept that refreshes the home façades. Premium imported marble and refined architectural elements make the design even more elegant, luxurious and timeless.

Improvements extend beyond aesthetics. For instance, the ARMA type features an expanded second-floor living room and a larger service area on the first floor, providing greater comfort and functionality.

“In this second phase, we present The Gramercy with a more refined new face through the facelift concept, as part of our commitment to providing a higher quality of life. We are not just selling houses, but offering a lifestyle concept: Legacy of Privilege,” said Wikhen Rusli, Sales & Marketing Division Head of Alam Sutera.

Each home in Phase 2 features imported marble, clean design lines and luxurious façade elements that exude sophistication and prestige.

Residents also enjoy premium facilities such as a children’s playground, a swimming pool, an outdoor gym, a multipurpose hall for gatherings, a tennis court, a jogging track and green parks.

Since its establishment in 1994, Alam Sutera has grown into one of Indonesia’s most popular self-sustained townships, offering shopping centers, education, healthcare, F&B outlets and entertainment. This ensures residents can meet daily needs without relying heavily on other areas.

Sustainability remains a central focus. The Gramercy embraces eco-friendly design with clean air, water, and green surroundings, while its classic architectural style ensures elegance and timeless appeal.

Exclusive home types

The Gramercy Phase 2 offers exclusive units across three distinct home types, with land sizes ranging from 300 to 600 m2. Each home is designed to be a personal expression of the resident's lifestyle and character.

ALCA with a land size of 312–360 m² and 398 m² building offers a serene yet expressive home with 4+1 bedrooms and 5+1 bathrooms, ideal for professional couples and young families. Skylights and an inner court enhance natural light and warmth. The new ALCA Quinn series adds a ground-floor bedroom for extra flexibility and accessibility.

AERA has a land size of 364–420 m² and 451 m² building. Designed for active families, AERA offers 4+1 bedrooms, 5+1 bathrooms and a spacious family area with a lush backyard, perfect for togetherness and connection.

ARMA has a land size of 416–600 m² and 574 m² building.  The most prestigious type, ARMA features 5+1 bedrooms, 6+1 bathrooms, soaring ceilings, and expansive spaces for entertaining. It is the ultimate symbol of exclusive luxury.

Living room type AERA. ©The Gramercy.
Living room type AERA. ©The Gramercy

Construction of Phase 2 has already begun and will be completed within 24 months.

Situated in the heart of Alam Sutera, The Gramercy is directly across from Santa Laurensia School and just minutes away from IKEA, Mall @Alam Sutera, Jakarta Premium Outlet, and the Jakarta-Tangerang toll access.

High-value investment

Despite high demand, The Gramercy is being built as a limited collection. Located on an 800-hectare plot of land, this is the final exclusive cluster to be developed in Alam Sutera’s integrated area.

"We want The Gramercy to be a special, signature property," Wikhen explained. "It’s designed for those, many of whom are from Jakarta, who are seeking a truly premium and exclusive house."

The investment value of The Gramercy goes beyond financial returns. As Wikhen points out, a peaceful and secure environment where a family can feel comfortable is a "mental investment." Similarly, access to clean water and fresh air is a "health investment," while having public facilities just a 10-minute drive away is a "time investment."

The Gramercy is nestled within Alam Sutera’s iconic Green Tunnel corridor, shaded by rows of Trembesi trees that create a cool and calming atmosphere. On weekends, residents enjoy jogging, cycling, and other outdoor activities in this 5 kilometer natural corridor.

Green Tunnel. ©The Gramercy
Green Tunnel. ©The Gramercy

Security is a top priority, with a one-gate system and 24/7 security officers monitoring vehicles. The entire Alam Sutera area is also equipped with an integrated network of CCTV cameras, ensuring a safe and peaceful environment for all residents.

For those who prioritize comfort, design excellence and long-term value, The Gramercy is more than a residence, it is a legacy of privilege.

Visit The Gramercy Show Units at Jalan Sutera Utama, Alam Sutera, South Tangerang, to experience its luxury and architectural details firsthand.

Contact via WhatsApp at 08 7777 60 3838 or website www.thegramercy.id for more information.

Produced by JP Creative Team in collaboration with Alam Sutera.

