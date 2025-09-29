TheJakartaPost

'Kepada, Yang Terhormat': Raissa Anggiani's unsent love letters

The singer-songwriter’s highly anticipated full-length album is a lyrical correspondence of love, life and some private musings.

Felix Martua (The Jakarta Post)
Contributor/Jakarta
Mon, September 29, 2025

Distinctive presence: Raissa Anggiani, seen here performing on a stage in this undated photo file, is known for her distinctive lyricism, vocal and stage presence.

few things may come to mind on hearing the name Raissa Anggiani: Her emotive, yet expository lyricism; her celestial, yet spectral voice; her unpretentious, yet memorable stage presence; and as evidenced by her biggest hit so far, “Kau Rumahku” (You are my home), her uncanny mastery of metaphors.

Such metaphorical mastery is further demonstrated in her debut full-length studio album Kepada, Yang Terhormat (To honored one), but in a more expansive format this time. The AMI Award nominee has penned the album’s 11 tracks as to resemble letters.

More interestingly, the album title immediately grasps attention. There is something peculiar, a bit sarcastic even, in the singer-songwriter deliberately choosing the phrase “yang terhormat” (honored one) instead of the bubblier “yang tersayang” (beloved one).

“There are plenty of emotions that take place on this album. Yes, it’s mostly about love, but as experienced by the author [of the letters]. On top of that, there is also some egoistic nuance," Raissa said.

“And yes, perhaps it’s sarcastic as well. Here, ‘honored one’ refers to someone whom the author loves, and he’s also someone who may have hurt and left her. He’s also someone that she’ll never forget,” she added.

Unsent letters

Though Raissa acknowledged that, metaphorically, a “letter” might suggest both physical and emotional distance, she also explained how, in reality, matters of the heart are so much more complicated.

