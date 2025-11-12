TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Potential GoTo-Grab merger stirs concern over govt overreach
Third-quarter tin exports jump 25.8 percent on stronger output, higher prices
Batam airport expansion in limbo after WIKA withdraws
False national heroes
Indonesia emerging as key gold market, WGC says

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Potential GoTo-Grab merger stirs concern over govt overreach
Third-quarter tin exports jump 25.8 percent on stronger output, higher prices
Batam airport expansion in limbo after WIKA withdraws
False national heroes
Indonesia emerging as key gold market, WGC says

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Humans can no longer tell AI music from the real thing: survey

The polling firm Ipsos asked 9,000 people to listen to two clips of AI-generated music and one of human-made music in a survey conducted for France-based streaming platform Deezer.

News Desk (AFP)
Paris, France
Wed, November 12, 2025 Published on Nov. 12, 2025 Published on 2025-11-12T15:40:33+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Music boom: A screenshot of Boomplay, Africa’s music streaming leader, is seen on a desktop, taken on Thursday. The wildfire popularity of streaming platforms, such as Boomplay, Deezer and Spotify, has hoisted musicians from English-speaking Africa to unprecedented popularity around the world. Music boom: A screenshot of Boomplay, Africa’s music streaming leader, is seen on a desktop, taken on Thursday. The wildfire popularity of streaming platforms, such as Boomplay, Deezer and Spotify, has hoisted musicians from English-speaking Africa to unprecedented popularity around the world. (Boomplay/Screenshot)

I

t has become nearly impossible for people to tell the difference between music generated by artificial intelligence and that created by humans, according to a survey released Wednesday.

The polling firm Ipsos asked 9,000 people to listen to two clips of AI-generated music and one of human-made music in a survey conducted for France-based streaming platform Deezer.

"Ninety-seven percent could not distinguish between music entirely generated by AI and human-created music," said Deezer.

From The Weekender

Uniquely yours: Jakarta weddings are getting smaller and more personal

Forget the 3,000-guest ballroom blowouts, couples today are curating something a little more intimate.

Read on The Weekender

The survey came out as a country music song featuring a male singer's voice generated by AI reached the top of the US charts for the first time this week.

"Walk My Walk" by Breaking Rust -- an artist widely reported by US media to be powered by generative AI technology -- made it to the top spot on Billboard magazine's chart ranking digital sales of country songs, according to data published Monday. 

Deezer said more than half of the respondents to its survey felt uncomfortable at not being able to tell the difference.

Pollsters also asked broader questions about the impact of AI, with 51 percent saying the technology would lead to more low-quality music on streaming platforms and almost two-thirds believing it will lead to a loss of creativity.

"The survey results clearly show that people care about music and want to know if they're listening to AI or human made tracks or not," Deezer CEO Alexis Lanternier said.

Deezer said there has not only been a surge in AI-generated content being uploaded to its platform, but it is finding listeners. 

In January, one in 10 of the tracks streamed each day were completely AI-generated. Ten months later, that percentage has climbed to over one in three, or nearly 40,000 per day.

Eighty percent of survey respondents wanted fully AI-generated music clearly labelled for listeners.

Deezer is the only major music-streaming platform that systematically labels completely AI-generated content for users.

The issue gained prominence in June when a band called The Velvet Sundown suddenly went viral on Spotify, and only confirmed the following month that it was in fact AI-generated content.

The AI group's most popular song has been streamed more than three million times.

In response, Spotify said it would encourage artists and publishers to sign up to a voluntary industry code to disclose AI use in music production.

The Deezer survey was conducted between October 6 and 10 in eight countries: Brazil, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands and the United States.

Popular

Potential GoTo-Grab merger stirs concern over govt overreach

Potential GoTo-Grab merger stirs concern over govt overreach
Third-quarter tin exports jump 25.8 percent on stronger output, higher prices

Third-quarter tin exports jump 25.8 percent on stronger output, higher prices
Batam airport expansion in limbo after WIKA withdraws

Batam airport expansion in limbo after WIKA withdraws

Related Articles

ASEAN and India’s shared AI opportunity

AI rules pushed to 2026 as govt charts next move

The Vatican's voice of reason on AI

Radiohead's Thom Yorke says would not now play in Israel

Govt suspends TikTok registration over data sharing failures, ministry says

Related Article

ASEAN and India’s shared AI opportunity

AI rules pushed to 2026 as govt charts next move

The Vatican's voice of reason on AI

Radiohead's Thom Yorke says would not now play in Israel

Govt suspends TikTok registration over data sharing failures, ministry says

Popular

Potential GoTo-Grab merger stirs concern over govt overreach

Potential GoTo-Grab merger stirs concern over govt overreach
Third-quarter tin exports jump 25.8 percent on stronger output, higher prices

Third-quarter tin exports jump 25.8 percent on stronger output, higher prices
Batam airport expansion in limbo after WIKA withdraws

Batam airport expansion in limbo after WIKA withdraws

More in Culture

 View more
A Kajang Customary House (Balla) owned by the Ammatoa Kajang Indigenous Community, Bulukumba regency, South Sulawesi. (Images courtesy of Aliansi Masyarakat Adat Nusantara (AMAN))
Environment

The best climate solution for Indonesia lies with its people
'I love you’ (2009) by Arahmaiani, cotton cloth with filler, 100 x 500 cm
Art & Culture

Hong Kong's Thresholds illuminates Indonesian women artists
(Courtesy : dok istimewa)
Science & Tech

High school student Gracelyn Atmadja contributes to pioneering battery technology research

Highlight
Google Indonesia Country Director Veronica Utami addresses media in a briefing on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2025 on the e-Conomy Southeast Asia report published annually by tech giant Google, Singapore-based Temasek and the United States-based research firm Bain & Company.
Tech

Video commerce boom to push RI’s digital economy to $99b
For lasting peace: Thailand’s Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul (left) and Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Manet (center) shake hands next to United States President Donald Trump, on Sunday, October 26, the day of the signing of a ceasefire deal between Cambodia and Thailand, on the sidelines of the 47th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur.
Editorial

ASEAN border challenges
Arif Satria (left) and Amarulla Octavian (right) gestures to journalists ahead of their inauguration as the head and deputy head of the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN), respectively, at the State Palace in Jakarta on Nov. 10, 2025. Arif, former rector of IPB University, is appointed to lead the country's “research superbody“ succeeding its previous head Laksana Tri Handoko.
Politics

Indonesia’s research sector in disarray as new chief takes over

The Latest

 View more
Tech

As AI data scrapers sap websites' revenues, some fight back
Middle East and Africa

In Jakarta, Prabowo greets 'brother' King Abdullah II of Jordan
Sports

RI aims for soccer gold in SEA Games after World Cup exit
Tech

Video commerce boom to push RI’s digital economy to $99b
Europe

Hitler likely had genetic condition limiting sexual development: research
Economy

Indonesia emerging as key gold market, WGC says
Archipelago

Five Chinese tourists killed in minibus accident in Bali
Asia & Pacific

Japan trying to revive wartime militarism with Taiwan comments, China state media says

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.