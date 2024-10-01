Transjakarta launches new route 14A, renovated Monas bus stop

Two Transjakarta buses pass the statue of national hero Gen. Sudirman on Dec. 22, 2023 in South Jakarta. (Antara/Putri Hanifa )

Two Transjakarta buses pass the statue of national hero Gen. Sudirman on Dec. 22, 2023 in South Jakarta. (Antara/Putri Hanifa )

Transjakarta unveiled its newly modified route 14A and newly renovated Monas bus stop on Sunday in an expanded service to allow passengers to more easily reach JIS in North Jakarta.

C ity-owned public transportation company PT Transportasi Jakarta, which operates the Transjakarta bus rapid transit (BRT) service, launched its modified route 14A on Sunday in conjunction with the reopening of the National Monument (Monas) bus stop in Central Jakarta, which had been under renovation.

The newly modified route operates daily from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., and has several stops on its northbound trip between Monas and the Jakarta International Stadium (JIS) bus stop in North Jakarta, including Pecenongan, Juanda, Pasar Baru Timur, Danau Sunter and Jembatan Item.

Prior to renovation on the Monas bus stop as a result of phase two construction on the Jakarta MRT, route 14A connected Juanda in Central Jakarta and JIS.

Transjakarta spokesperson Ayu Wardhani said the modification of route 14A aimed to ease mobility for customers, especially in switching to another Transjakarta route or to non-BRT services.

"Customers from JIS can change at the Monas bus stop to use other Transjakarta services, and vice versa," Ayu said in a statement on Monday, as quoted by kompas.com.

The Monas bus stop serves more routes than Juanda, including Corridor 1 from Blok M to Kota, Corridor 2 from Pulogadung to Monas and Corridor 3 from Kalideres to Monas.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

In addition to the newly expanded route 14A, it also serves route 1A from Pantai Maju to City Hall, route 5C from Cililitan to Juanda and route 7F from Kampung Rambutan to Juanda, via Cempaka Putih.

A corridor links two major destinations, while a route is a corridor branch.

Ayu said the newly renovated Monas bus stop had three times the number of doors, from six previously to 18, and had been expanded to accommodate upt to 2,447 passengers.

“With its larger capacity, the [Monas] bus stop is expected to enhance customer comfort when boarding and disembarking,” she said.

“We also hope to encourage more passengers to choose public transportation, particularly Transjakarta.”

Launched in 2004 to tackle Jakarta's severe traffic congestion, promote the use of public transit and enhance urban mobility, Transjakarta now plies 14 corridors spanning 409 kilometers, making it one of the most extensive BRT systems in the world.

Transjakarta also serves 257 routes, covering around 89 percent of the city.

The service has recorded a continuing rise in passengers, with an additional 1.3 million passengers served this year atop the 285 million served in 2023. (jan)