Jakarta Post
Transjakarta launches new route 14A, renovated Monas bus stop

Transjakarta unveiled its newly modified route 14A and newly renovated Monas bus stop on Sunday in an expanded service to allow passengers to more easily reach JIS in North Jakarta.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Tue, October 1, 2024

Two Transjakarta buses pass the statue of national hero Gen. Sudirman on Dec. 22, 2023 in South Jakarta. (Antara/Putri Hanifa )

C

ity-owned public transportation company PT Transportasi Jakarta, which operates the Transjakarta bus rapid transit (BRT) service, launched its modified route 14A on Sunday in conjunction with the reopening of the National Monument (Monas) bus stop in Central Jakarta, which had been under renovation.

The newly modified route operates daily from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., and has several stops on its northbound trip between Monas and the Jakarta International Stadium (JIS) bus stop in North Jakarta, including Pecenongan, Juanda, Pasar Baru Timur, Danau Sunter and Jembatan Item.

Prior to renovation on the Monas bus stop as a result of phase two construction on the Jakarta MRT, route 14A connected Juanda in Central Jakarta and JIS.

Transjakarta spokesperson Ayu Wardhani said the modification of route 14A aimed to ease mobility for customers, especially in switching to another Transjakarta route or to non-BRT services.

"Customers from JIS can change at the Monas bus stop to use other Transjakarta services, and vice versa," Ayu said in a statement on Monday, as quoted by kompas.com.

The Monas bus stop serves more routes than Juanda, including Corridor 1 from Blok M to Kota, Corridor 2 from Pulogadung to Monas and Corridor 3 from Kalideres to Monas.

In addition to the newly expanded route 14A, it also serves route 1A from Pantai Maju to City Hall, route 5C from Cililitan to Juanda and route 7F from Kampung Rambutan to Juanda, via Cempaka Putih.

A corridor links two major destinations, while a route is a corridor branch.

Ayu said the newly renovated Monas bus stop had three times the number of doors, from six previously to 18, and had been expanded to accommodate upt to 2,447 passengers.

“With its larger capacity, the [Monas] bus stop is expected to enhance customer comfort when boarding and disembarking,” she said.

“We also hope to encourage more passengers to choose public transportation, particularly Transjakarta.”

Launched in 2004 to tackle Jakarta's severe traffic congestion, promote the use of public transit and enhance urban mobility, Transjakarta now plies 14 corridors spanning 409 kilometers, making it one of the most extensive BRT systems in the world.

Transjakarta also serves 257 routes, covering around 89 percent of the city.

The service has recorded a continuing rise in passengers, with an additional 1.3 million passengers served this year atop the 285 million served in 2023. (jan)

A boat carrying Rohingya refugees sails ashore on Oct. 23, 2024, off the coast of Labuhan Haji in southern Aceh.
Archipelago

N. Sumatra regency looks to relocate Rohingya refugees
Former education, culture, research and technology minister Nadiem Makarim (right) and his successors (from left to right) Culture Minister Fadli Zon, Higher Education, Science and Technology Minister Satryo Soemantri Brodjonegoro and Elementary and Secondary Education Minister Abdul Mu'ti pose for a group photo on Oct. 21, 2024 after a transfer of authority event in Jakarta.
Archipelago

Minister tells Unair to retract student body suspension
Practicing discipline: President Prabowo Subianto (front, third left) attends a warm-up session during the retreat with members of his Red and White Cabinet at the Military Academy in Magelang, Central Java, on Oct. 25.
Politics

President Prabowo pays the bill for ministers' retreat: Spokesman

Red and White: The ministers of President Prabowo Subianto's cabinet gather for a group photo after their swearing-in ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Oct. 21. Prabowo's new cabinet includes key members of his predecessor's team and suggests he will continue his main policies, analysts have said.
Politics

Majority of Indonesians confident in Prabowo's leadership
President Prabowo Subianto (front, third left) attends a warm-up session during the retreat with members of his Red and White Cabinet at the Military Academy in Magelang, Central Java, on Oct. 25, 2024.
Editorial

Sexism in Indonesian politics
Banten gubernatorial candidate pairs (from left) Andra Soni-Achmad Dimyati Natakusumah and Airin Rachmi Diany-Ade Sumardi attends the first gubernatorial public debate in Jakarta on Oct. 16, 2024.
Politics

Sexism persists as regional race intensifies

Americas

Bezos says Washington Post ended US presidential endorsements on 'principle'
Academia

Beyond basic needs: How our food security plan can achieve more
Academia

Stroke: The silent epidemic impacting lives
Entertainment

Prilly, Dikta and the art of cathartic cinema
Editorial

Sexism in Indonesian politics
Academia

Time for bold policy changes to revitalize Indonesia’s manufacturing sector
Archipelago

N. Sumatra regency looks to relocate Rohingya refugees
Interview

'Prabowo could provide unique contribution to reducing tensions in Korean Peninsula'
