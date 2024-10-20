Jakarta offers Rp 1 transit fare on inauguration day

A Greater Jakarta light rail transit (LRT) train passes above Jl. Gatot Soebroto in Jakarta on Oct. 4, 2024. (Antara/Fauzan)

The flat Rp 1 fare for buses and trains operating from, to and in Jakarta will apply only on Sunday in an effort to prevent congestion due to road closures and traffic diversions around the inauguration of president-elect Prabowo Subianto and vice president-elect Gibran Rakabuming Raka.

T he city administration is offering a special flat rate of Rp 1 for public transportation on Transjakarta bus rapid transit (BRT), Greater Jakarta light rail transit (LRT) and the Jakarta mass rapid transit (MRT) to ease congestion during the presidential inauguration on Sunday.

The special fare will apply only on Sunday, according to a statement issued by the Jakarta Transportation Agency on Friday.

“People who are interested in watching the presidential inauguration are advised to travel using public transportation on Jakarta MRT, Greater Jakarta LRT and Transjakarta with a fare of Rp 1,” the agency wrote in the statement.

Aside from the city-operated public transportation, the Greater Jakarta Commuter Line train operated by PT Kereta Commuter Indonesia (KCI), a subsidiary of state-owned railway company PT Kereta Api Indonesia (KAI), is also offering the flat rate of Rp 1 for its passengers on Sunday.

KCI warned of potential congestion in stations close to locations for the presidential inauguration, such as Palmerah, Tanah Abang, Sudirman and Juanda.

The People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR) is slated to inaugurate president-elect Prabowo Subianto and vice president-elect Gibran Rakabuming Raka at 10 a.m. on Sunday. The ceremony will take place at the Senayan legislative complex in Central Jakarta.