Army confirms Maj. Teddy no longer holds deputy commander position

Cabinet Secretary Maj. Teddy Indra Wijaya takes the oath of office during the inauguration of deputy ministers of the Red and White Cabinet at the State Palace in Jakarta, on Oct. 21, 2024. President Prabowo Subianto inaugurated 56 deputy ministers and the cabinet secretary for the 2024-2029 period. (Antara Foto/Sigid Kurniawan)

Cabinet Secretary Maj. Teddy Indra Wijaya takes the oath of office during the inauguration of deputy ministers of the Red and White Cabinet at the State Palace in Jakarta, on Oct. 21, 2024. President Prabowo Subianto inaugurated 56 deputy ministers and the cabinet secretary for the 2024-2029 period. (Antara Foto/Sigid Kurniawan)

President Prabowo Subianto's long-time aide Maj. Teddy is no longer serving as the deputy commander of the 328/Dirgahayu Para Raider Infantry Battalion after being appointed as cabinet secretary.

P resident Prabowo Subianto’s aide-de-camp Maj. Teddy Indra Wijaya has relinquished his position as deputy commander of the 328/Dirgahayu Para Raider infantry battalion after being installed as cabinet secretary on Monday.

Army chief spokesman Brig. Gen. Wahyu Yudhayana said that Teddy ceased to serve as deputy commander upon Prabowo’s announcement at the State Palace in Jakarta on Sunday.

"If he has been assigned [as cabinet secretary], that means he has been assigned outside the [Army] structure, of course there will be a handover of his position," said Wahyu, as quoted by Antara news agency on Monday.

Army chief of staff Gen. Maruli Simanjuntak promoted Teddy from captain to major in a decree issued in February on his assuming the deputy commanding officer post. Teddy, however, never took up his new post and remained as Prabowo’s ADC.

Born in Manado, North Sulawesi, Teddy is a mid-ranking officer from a military family. His father is Col. (ret) Giyono, and his mother is Maj. Patris R.A. Rumbayan.

Teddy's military career began in 2011 when he graduated from the Military Academy as a platoon commander in the Army’s Special Forces Command (Kopassus) and later served as an aide-de-camp (ADC) to the Indonesian Military (TNI) chief of general staff, among other roles, before advancing to become then-president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo’s assistant ADC and eventually Prabowo’s ADC.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Teddy was thrown into the spotlight when he served as Prabowo’s ADC, closely following the then-defense minister’s every movement. A controversy erupted when Teddy was seen during a presidential debate session, which was perceived as violating his supposed neutrality as an officer in the TNI.