Jakarta Post
NATO carrier presence raises Indo-Pacific tensions

The deployment of carriers serves as a stark reminder of how easily tensions could escalate into armed conflict. Yet amid these challenges, diplomacy must remain the priority.

Marsetio (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, June 16, 2025

NATO carrier presence raises Indo-Pacific tensions

T

he South China Sea (SCS), the East China Sea (ECS) and the Taiwan Strait are currently maritime areas with alarming potential for conflict, largely due to the increasing presence of the aircraft carriers of the global powers, namely those belonging to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) member states and China. 

Beyond those regions, their carriers have also extended operations into the Pacific Ocean, as shown by China’s aircraft carrier, Liaoning, accompanied by its carrier strike group, entering Japan’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) near the waters of Iwo Jima some time ago.

Recently, the United States, France and Italy have deployed their aircraft carriers to the SCS. The US’s USS Nimitz, France’s FS Charles de Gaulle and Italy’s ITS Cavour have all been present in the SCS on separate missions. 

The Charles de Gaulle conducted joint military exercises with the Philippine Navy, while the USS Nimitz and ITS Cavour carried out Freedom of Navigation Operations (FONOPS) in waters they consider international, while disregarding China’s unilateral claims to the SCS.

Furthermore, France is increasingly bolstering its military presence in Southeast Asia by conducting joint exercises with the Philippines and other Southeast Asian countries that have territorial disputes with China in the SCS. In addition, the French Navy has frequently conducted joint exercises in the SCS alongside the US and Philippine navies.

Importantly, US allies beyond France and Italy have also contributed to NATO’s carrier presence in the region. In 2021, the UK’s aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth was stationed in the Indo-Pacific throughout the year, sailing alongside warships from Italy, the Netherlands, and the US. The Queen Elizabeth carrier strike group also operated in the SCS, conducting FONOPS and combat training.

Unsurprisingly, the presence of warships in these maritime flashpoints has sparked protests from China. 

United States President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington, DC, the US, on June 12.
Academia

The mirage of geoeconomics
Steel coils are seen in a yard at ArcelorMittal Dofasco's steel mill on June 9, in Hamilton, Canada, after United States President Donald Trump signed an order to double tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from 25% to 50%, affecting top steel partners, including Canada, Brazil and Mexico.
Academia

US trade war enters precarious slow grind
People hold a hunger strike during a protest at the Senayan legislative complex in South Jakarta on Aug. 14, 2023, demanding that the House of Representatives pass the bill on protection of domestic workers.
Academia

It’s time to recognize domestic workers as essential

Displaced Palestinians stand outside tents as they watch trails of Iranian missiles targeting Israel, from Rafah's Mawasi area in the southern Gaza Strip on June 15, 2025. Israel and Iran traded heavy fire for a third straight day on June 15, with mounting casualties and expanding targets marking a sharp escalation in hostilities between the longtime foes.
Middle East and Africa

Israel-Iran battle escalates, civilians urged to evacuate target areas
Unhealthy air: Haze resulting from air pollution blankets the Jakarta skyline on Aug. 23. Thousands of public employees in the capital were told to start working from home on Aug. 21 in a two-month trial aimed at improving the city's air quality.
Editorial

Love our expats
A woman walks on a railroad track running by a slum in Kampung Bandan, Central Jakarta, on Oct. 14, 2022. Statistics Indonesia (BPS) reported that Jakarta’s poverty rate in March 2022 had increased since September 2021 by 3,750 to reach 502,040 people, or 4.69 percent of the city’s population.
Regulations

Govt plans to raise poverty line despite risky optics

