Jakarta Post
New chief diplomat indicates a ‘hands-on’ Prabowo

Sugiono took no time to rest after his inauguration, making his first international appearance as Indonesia’s new foreign minister at the BRICS Summit in Russia. At that event, Sugiono pledged Indonesia’s unwavering commitment to playing an active international role, especially in regard to issues of the Global South, according to the ministry’s statement on Tuesday.

 

Yvette Tanamal (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, October 23, 2024

Gerindra Party politician Sugiono walks toward President Prabowo Subianto at the State Palace in Jakarta during the announcement of the newly inaugurated president's Red and White Cabinet lineup on Oct. 20, 2024. (Antara/Hafidz Mubarak A)

ndonesia’s diplomatic corps is entering a new era of being led by a political figure appointed by President Prabowo Subianto, which analysts say indicates a more hands-on approach to the country’s foreign policy that may create a cultural shift within the Foreign Ministry and in its dealings with the world.

After being sworn into office on Sunday, Prabowo did not wait long to announce his cabinet lineup, unveiling in the evening his 48 ministers who are a mix of old hands, as well as a crop of fresh faces.

Among these newcomers is Sugiono, who has been appointed to lead the Foreign Ministry, despite not having a formal diplomatic background.

Born in Aceh, Sugiono received most of his education from military institutions, briefly rising through the ranks of the Army before quitting and entering politics in 2004 as Prabowo’s personal assistant. Sugiono’s last public position was a House of Representatives lawmaker, appointed as deputy chair of Commission I overseeing foreign affairs, defense and information.

Prabowo has previously expressed his liking for Sugiono, whose profile on the Gerindra Party’s website touted him as “a bright young man within Prabowo’s innermost circle”. He is also frequently referred to as “Prabowo’s ideological son”.

Three deputy ministers have been selected to aid Sugiono, unprecedented for the Foreign Ministry: two seasoned diplomats, namely former ambassador to Germany Arif Havas Oegroseno and former permanent representative to the United Nations Arrmanatha Nasir, as well as Gelora Party chair Anis Matta.

The Jakarta Post
Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.