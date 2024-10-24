TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Communications and Digital Ministry voices commitment to press freedom

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, October 24, 2024

Communications and Digital Ministry voices commitment to press freedom Then-deputy communications and information minister Nezar Patria (sixth from left) takes a photo with 11 members of a new committee overseeing publisher rights regulations at the Press Council office on Aug. 30, 2024. (The Jakarta Post/Aditya Hadi)

he administration of President Prabowo Subianto will uphold the freedom of the press, a Communications and Digital Ministry official said on Monday.

"We are committed to improving the press freedom index. This is the commitment from the Red and White Cabinet, led by President Prabowo," the ministry’s information and public communications director general, Prabunindya Revta Revolusi, said in Jakarta on Monday, as quoted by Antara.

He added that press freedom would be preserved and improved, particularly given that Communications and Digital Minister Meutya Hafid had extensive experience in journalism.

The ministry, previously called the Communications and Information Ministry, has been renamed under Prabowo’s administration.

Prabu expressed confidence that the ministry's future initiatives would enhance the media landscape. He noted that President Prabowo had consistently expressed his commitment to continuing key programs from the previous administration.

One such initiative is Presidential Regulation No. 32/2024 on the responsibilities of digital platforms to support quality journalism and publishers’ rights. The regulation aims to strengthen protections for national media.

Prabu mentioned that the ministry was also reviewing additional regulations to strengthen the media's position amid digital disruption.

"For the future, there is currently a review [being performed] so that we can further strengthen [the media] through other regulations. The process had been under review at the Communication and Information Ministry, and I am sure the direction will be similar with the current minister," said Prabu.

He said the initiative to strengthen the media would be explained further at an upcoming leadership meeting. In addition to regulatory efforts, Prabu highlighted the ministry's role in supporting the digital transformation of the national press.

"The Communications and Digital Ministry will also guide the process of digital transformation of national media so that the transformation can provide better and real results for national media," Prabu added.

Former education, culture, research and technology minister Nadiem Makarim (right) and his successors (from left to right) Culture Minister Fadli Zon, Higher Education, Science and Technology Minister Satryo Soemantri Brodjonegoro and Elementary and Secondary Education Minister Abdul Mu'ti pose for a group photo on Oct. 21, 2024 after a transfer of authority event in Jakarta.
Archipelago

Minister tells Unair to retract student body suspension
Practicing discipline: President Prabowo Subianto (front, third left) attends a warm-up session during the retreat with members of his Red and White Cabinet at the Military Academy in Magelang, Central Java, on Oct. 25.
Politics

President Prabowo pays the bill for ministers' retreat: Spokesman
Red and White: The ministers of President Prabowo Subianto's cabinet gather for a group photo on Oct. 21, 2024, after their swearing-in ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta. Prabowo's new cabinet includes key members of his predecessor's team and suggests he will continue his main policies, analysts have said.
Politics

Majority of Indonesians confident in Prabowo's leadership

Highlight
Red and White: The ministers of President Prabowo Subianto's cabinet gather for a group photo after their swearing-in ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Oct. 21. Prabowo's new cabinet includes key members of his predecessor's team and suggests he will continue his main policies, analysts have said.
Politics

Majority of Indonesians confident in Prabowo's leadership
Newly appointed ministers of President Prabowo Subianto and Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka’s Red and White Cabinet stand to attention during the retreat at the Military Academy in Magelang, Central Java, on Oct. 25, 2024.
Politics

Prabowo wants new ‘political capital' ready in four years: Minister
Banten gubernatorial candidate pairs (from left) Andra Soni-Achmad Dimyati Natakusumah and Airin Rachmi Diany-Ade Sumardi attends the first gubernatorial public debate in Jakarta on Oct. 16, 2024.
Politics

Sexism persists as regional race intensifies

Economy

US finalizes curbs on investing in Chinese tech
Archipelago

Minister tells Unair to retract student body suspension
Politics

President Prabowo pays the bill for ministers' retreat: Spokesman
Academia

When AI friends turn fatal
Opinion

Analysis: Two institutions with one task Establishing an SOEs super-holding
Companies

Rescue plan kicks off for bankrupt textile firm Sritex
Politics

Majority of Indonesians confident in Prabowo's leadership
Middle East and Africa

X suspends new account posting on behalf of Iran's Khamenei
