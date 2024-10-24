Communications and Digital Ministry voices commitment to press freedom

Then-deputy communications and information minister Nezar Patria (sixth from left) takes a photo with 11 members of a new committee overseeing publisher rights regulations at the Press Council office on Aug. 30, 2024. (The Jakarta Post/Aditya Hadi)

T he administration of President Prabowo Subianto will uphold the freedom of the press, a Communications and Digital Ministry official said on Monday.

"We are committed to improving the press freedom index. This is the commitment from the Red and White Cabinet, led by President Prabowo," the ministry’s information and public communications director general, Prabunindya Revta Revolusi, said in Jakarta on Monday, as quoted by Antara.

He added that press freedom would be preserved and improved, particularly given that Communications and Digital Minister Meutya Hafid had extensive experience in journalism.

The ministry, previously called the Communications and Information Ministry, has been renamed under Prabowo’s administration.

Prabu expressed confidence that the ministry's future initiatives would enhance the media landscape. He noted that President Prabowo had consistently expressed his commitment to continuing key programs from the previous administration.

One such initiative is Presidential Regulation No. 32/2024 on the responsibilities of digital platforms to support quality journalism and publishers’ rights. The regulation aims to strengthen protections for national media.

Prabu mentioned that the ministry was also reviewing additional regulations to strengthen the media's position amid digital disruption.

"For the future, there is currently a review [being performed] so that we can further strengthen [the media] through other regulations. The process had been under review at the Communication and Information Ministry, and I am sure the direction will be similar with the current minister," said Prabu.

He said the initiative to strengthen the media would be explained further at an upcoming leadership meeting. In addition to regulatory efforts, Prabu highlighted the ministry's role in supporting the digital transformation of the national press.

"The Communications and Digital Ministry will also guide the process of digital transformation of national media so that the transformation can provide better and real results for national media," Prabu added.