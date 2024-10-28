TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Pollster association audits two conflicting surveys on Jakarta race

Radhiyya Indra (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, October 28, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Pollster association audits two conflicting surveys on Jakarta race Jakarta gubernatorial candidates Ridwan Kamil (fifth left) and his running mate Suswono (fourth left), Dharma Ponrekun (fifth right) and running mate Kun Wardana (fourth right) and Pramono Anung (third right) and running mate Rano Karno (second right) pose on Sept. 24, 2024, with officials from the Jakarta General Elections Commission (KPU) during the peaceful campaign declaration for the 2024 Jakarta gubernatorial election at the Jakarta History Museum in Kota Tua in West Jakarta. (Antara/Herjoko Bald)
Indonesia Decides

The ethics council of the Indonesian Association for Public Opinion Surveys (Persepi) is investigating why two opinion polls on the three-way Jakarta governor race from Lembaga Survei Indonesia (LSI) and Poltracking Indonesia had conflicting results on who the frontrunner of the Jakarta gubernatorial race is halfway into the campaign season.

LSI and Poltracking are among Persepi members.

“The ethics council has decided to thoroughly audit their polling processes and to ask the two institutions to give their full reports about the process, from the preparation to how they got their results,” Persepi executive in charge of internal affairs Arya Fernandes told The Jakarta Post on Sunday.

The ethics council plans to seek clarification from the two pollsters this week, said Arya, who is also a political researcher at think tank the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).

The process will be led by the council’s three members: Asep Saefuddin, a professor in statistics at the Bogor Agricultural University (IPB), Hamdi Muluk, a professor in psychology at the University of Indonesia (UI), and Saiful Mujani, the founder of pollster Saiful Mujani Research and Consulting (SMRC).

On Wednesday, LSI released the results of an opinion poll on the Jakarta race showing Pramono Anung and running mate Rano Karno, who has been using the fictional Betawi character Si Doel in his campaign, as the frontrunners in the three-way gubernatorial election, overtaking Ridwan Kamil and running mate Suswono.

In the survey, the Pramono-Rano pair’s electability rating grew by 13.2 percentage points from 28.4 percent in September to 41.6 percent in October. While Ridwan and Suswono nosedived from 51.8 percent to 37.4 percent, Dharma Pongrekun and Kun Wardana still polled in the single digits. The remaining 14 percent of respondents were undecided, a slight increase from 12 percent last month.

Popular

Indonesia advances to U-17 Asian Cup finals

Indonesia advances to U-17 Asian Cup finals
Prabowo wants new ‘political capital' ready in four years: Minister

Prabowo wants new ‘political capital' ready in four years: Minister
Prabowo drills teamwork, key programs at cabinet ‘boot camp’

Prabowo drills teamwork, key programs at cabinet ‘boot camp’

Related Articles

After disastrous election, what happens to Japan's new PM?

Malaysia's ASEAN chairmanship and Anwar’s triple axis strategy

Jakarta governor candidates make debut in first debate

The unseen struggle to curb the country’s smoking addiction

Anies could still sway Jakarta race from sidelines, survey finds

Related Article

After disastrous election, what happens to Japan's new PM?

Malaysia's ASEAN chairmanship and Anwar’s triple axis strategy

Jakarta governor candidates make debut in first debate

The unseen struggle to curb the country’s smoking addiction

Anies could still sway Jakarta race from sidelines, survey finds

Popular

Indonesia advances to U-17 Asian Cup finals

Indonesia advances to U-17 Asian Cup finals
Prabowo wants new ‘political capital' ready in four years: Minister

Prabowo wants new ‘political capital' ready in four years: Minister
Prabowo drills teamwork, key programs at cabinet ‘boot camp’

Prabowo drills teamwork, key programs at cabinet ‘boot camp’

More in Indonesia

 View more
A boat carrying Rohingya refugees sails ashore on Oct. 23, 2024, off the coast of Labuhan Haji in southern Aceh.
Archipelago

N. Sumatra regency looks to relocate Rohingya refugees
Former education, culture, research and technology minister Nadiem Makarim (right) and his successors (from left to right) Culture Minister Fadli Zon, Higher Education, Science and Technology Minister Satryo Soemantri Brodjonegoro and Elementary and Secondary Education Minister Abdul Mu'ti pose for a group photo on Oct. 21, 2024 after a transfer of authority event in Jakarta.
Archipelago

Minister tells Unair to retract student body suspension
Practicing discipline: President Prabowo Subianto (front, third left) attends a warm-up session during the retreat with members of his Red and White Cabinet at the Military Academy in Magelang, Central Java, on Oct. 25.
Politics

President Prabowo pays the bill for ministers' retreat: Spokesman

Highlight
Red and White: The ministers of President Prabowo Subianto's cabinet gather for a group photo after their swearing-in ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Oct. 21. Prabowo's new cabinet includes key members of his predecessor's team and suggests he will continue his main policies, analysts have said.
Politics

Majority of Indonesians confident in Prabowo's leadership
President Prabowo Subianto (front, third left) attends a warm-up session during the retreat with members of his Red and White Cabinet at the Military Academy in Magelang, Central Java, on Oct. 25, 2024.
Editorial

Sexism in Indonesian politics
Banten gubernatorial candidate pairs (from left) Andra Soni-Achmad Dimyati Natakusumah and Airin Rachmi Diany-Ade Sumardi attends the first gubernatorial public debate in Jakarta on Oct. 16, 2024.
Politics

Sexism persists as regional race intensifies

The Latest

 View more
Americas

Bezos says Washington Post ended US presidential endorsements on 'principle'
Academia

Beyond basic needs: How our food security plan can achieve more
Academia

Stroke: The silent epidemic impacting lives
Entertainment

Prilly, Dikta and the art of cathartic cinema
Editorial

Sexism in Indonesian politics
Academia

Time for bold policy changes to revitalize Indonesia’s manufacturing sector
Archipelago

N. Sumatra regency looks to relocate Rohingya refugees
Interview

'Prabowo could provide unique contribution to reducing tensions in Korean Peninsula'
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Pollster association audits two conflicting surveys on Jakarta race

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Generating Questionnaires

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts.
We appreciate your feedback.

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.