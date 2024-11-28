TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
KPU to announce results of gubernatorial elections by mid-December

The General Elections Commission (KPU) said its provincial offices will announce the results of the gubernatorial elections by Dec. 15 at the latest, as election workers are still counting the votes through a tiered tabulation process.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, November 28, 2024

A woman shows a Jakarta gubernatorial election ballot on Nov. 27, 2024, before voting at a polling station in Jakarta. (Reuters/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana)
Indonesia Decides

The General Elections Commission (KPU) said its provincial offices will announce the results of the gubernatorial elections by Dec. 15 at the latest, as election workers are still counting the votes in a tiered tabulation process.

People across 37 provinces, 93 cities and 415 regencies voted simultaneously on Wednesday for new governors, mayors and regents.

While independent pollsters released the results of quick counts of votes from sampled polling stations on Wednesday night, KPU chairman Mochammad Afifuddin said that election organizers at the provincial level would “announce the results of the gubernatorial elections by Dec. 15”.

“We want to ensure that the public is aware that the official results of the regional elections are those coming from the tiered tabulation process by the KPU,” Afifuddin said in a press briefing on Wednesday night.

Polling station workers across the country started counting the votes from the gubernatorial elections as well as regental and mayoral elections immediately after Wednesday's balloting. This is only the first step in the tiered vote-counting and tabulating process for election returns.

Polling station workers are expected to send the returns by Saturday at the latest to election workers at the district level, who will then tabulate it and send it to poll agencies at the regency or city levels.

Election agencies in regencies and cities will tabulate and certify the returns by Dec. 6. They will announce the results of the regental and mayoral elections by Dec. 12 at the latest, according to Afifuddin.

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.