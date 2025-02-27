Hasto ‘treated well’ by prisoners while under KPK's custody

Still smiling: Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto (center) arrives for an interrogation on Wednesday at the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) building in Jakarta. The antigraft body has named Hasto as a suspect in a bribery and obstruction of justice case involving a former General Elections Commission (KPU) member in 2020. (Antara/Fauzan)

Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto calls for fellow party members and sympathizers to stand strong amid the ongoing legal investigation against him pertaining to the bribery of a former General Elections Commission (KPU) member.

Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto has said that he was treated well by fellow detainees while being held at the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) detention center.

He described his condition to journalists before a questioning session at the antigraft body’s building in Jakarta on Wednesday, the first interrogation since investigators detained him in a bribery case involving a former General Elections Commission (KPU) member.

“When I was held in an isolation cell, a lot of [detainees] gave what they could to help, [such as] coffee and tea. I also encouraged them that the truth will prevail,” said Hasto on Wednesday, while handcuffed and wearing an orange detainee vest.

He went on to encourage fellow PDI-P members and his sympathizers to remain calm and keep up the fight.

“[We] need to protect the integrity of Ibu Megawati from those who want to stir up the PDI-P,” Hasto said, referring to the nationalist party’s chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri.

The antigraft body had detained Hasto since Feb. 20 after his second questioning as graft suspect, as investigators were concerned that he would escape or destroy any evidence.