TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Hasto ‘treated well’ by prisoners while under KPK's custody

Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto calls for fellow party members and sympathizers to stand strong amid the ongoing legal investigation against him pertaining to the bribery of a former General Elections Commission (KPU) member.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, February 27, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Hasto ‘treated well’ by prisoners while under KPK's custody Still smiling: Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto (center) arrives for an interrogation on Wednesday at the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) building in Jakarta. The antigraft body has named Hasto as a suspect in a bribery and obstruction of justice case involving a former General Elections Commission (KPU) member in 2020. (Antara/Fauzan)

Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto has said that he was treated well by fellow detainees while being held at the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) detention center.

He described his condition to journalists before a questioning session at the antigraft body’s building in Jakarta on Wednesday, the first interrogation since investigators detained him in a bribery case involving a former General Elections Commission (KPU) member.

“When I was held in an isolation cell, a lot of [detainees] gave what they could to help, [such as] coffee and tea. I also encouraged them that the truth will prevail,” said Hasto on Wednesday, while handcuffed and wearing an orange detainee vest.

He went on to encourage fellow PDI-P members and his sympathizers to remain calm and keep up the fight.

“[We] need to protect the integrity of Ibu Megawati from those who want to stir up the PDI-P,” Hasto said, referring to the nationalist party’s chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The antigraft body had detained Hasto since Feb. 20 after his second questioning as graft suspect, as investigators were concerned that he would escape or destroy any evidence.

Popular

Indonesia agrees to terms with Apple to lift iPhone sales ban

Indonesia agrees to terms with Apple to lift iPhone sales ban
Indonesia, Malaysia to form special team for prisoner exchange

Indonesia, Malaysia to form special team for prisoner exchange
Trends in sustainability: Exploring financing opportunities in Indonesia

Trends in sustainability: Exploring financing opportunities in Indonesia

Related Articles

Pramono, other PDI-P regional heads join govt retreat midway through

KPK is sure Jakarta will meet deadline for extraditing fugitive from Singapore

PDI-P’s Hasto skips another KPK summons, files new pretrial motions

Watchdog demands better oversight of corruption-ridden village funds

PDI-P offers to act as ‘partner’ to government

Related Article

Pramono, other PDI-P regional heads join govt retreat midway through

KPK is sure Jakarta will meet deadline for extraditing fugitive from Singapore

PDI-P’s Hasto skips another KPK summons, files new pretrial motions

Watchdog demands better oversight of corruption-ridden village funds

PDI-P offers to act as ‘partner’ to government

Popular

Indonesia agrees to terms with Apple to lift iPhone sales ban

Indonesia agrees to terms with Apple to lift iPhone sales ban
Indonesia, Malaysia to form special team for prisoner exchange

Indonesia, Malaysia to form special team for prisoner exchange
Trends in sustainability: Exploring financing opportunities in Indonesia

Trends in sustainability: Exploring financing opportunities in Indonesia

More in Indonesia

 View more
Still smiling: Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto (center) arrives for an interrogation on Wednesday at the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) building in Jakarta. The antigraft body has named Hasto as a suspect in a bribery and obstruction of justice case involving a former General Elections Commission (KPU) member in 2020.
Politics

Hasto ‘treated well’ by prisoners while under KPK's custody
Students eat lunches on Sept. 26, 2024, as part of a trial of the free nutritious meals program during their break time at school in Sukabumi, West Java.
Archipelago

Reports of food poisoning continue to haunt free meals program
A man walks inside the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on Oct. 18, 2024, ahead of the inauguration of President Prabowo Subianto and Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka on Oct. 20.
Politics

House’s new rule on state institution evaluation challenged in court

Highlight
President Director of PT Pertamina Patra Niaga Riva Siahaan (center) walks into a detention car after being named as a suspect in a case of alleged corruption in the management of crude oil and refinery products at PT Pertamina Subholding and Cooperation Contract Contractors (KKKS) for 2018-2023 at the Attorney General's Office, Jakarta, on Tuesday, February 25, 2025. The Attorney General's Office has named seven suspects in the case of alleged corruption in the governance of crude oil and refinery products at PT Pertamina Subholding and Cooperation Contract Contractors (KKKS) in 2018-2023.
Politics

Prabowo vows to clean up fuel import corruption
In this file photo US President Donald Trump attends a meeting with Russia's President Vladimir Putin during the G20 summit in Osaka on June 28, 2019. President Donald Trump said Monday that he will shortly be talking with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin about plunging oil prices and the impact on US producers.
Editorial

Decide swiftly, secure the country
Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita speaks during a press conference at the ministry's office in Jakarta on Feb. 26, 2025
Companies

Ministry, Apple agree to lift iPhone 16 sales ban

The Latest

 View more
Politics

Hasto ‘treated well’ by prisoners while under KPK's custody
Academia

A middle power with ‘great and powerful friends’: Australia’s changing role in the region
Tech

Kredivo acquires earned wage access start-up GajiGesa
Archipelago

Reports of food poisoning continue to haunt free meals program
Companies

MR.D.I.Y. Indonesia Achieves Huge Milestone, Opening Their 1000th Store Nationwide
Politics

House’s new rule on state institution evaluation challenged in court
Archipelago

Central Java Police arrest officer for alleged fatal assault of detainee
Americas

Protests, resignations, spoons: US federal workers push back on Musk cuts
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Hasto ‘treated well’ by prisoners while under KPK's custody

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.