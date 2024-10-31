TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Suswono apologizes for comment about widows

Nahdlatul Ulama's youth wing GP Ansor planned to file a police report against Jakarta deputy gubernatorial candidate Suswono for his remarks on widows and Prophet Muhammad.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, October 31, 2024

Supporters gather on Aug. 19, 2024 for the announcement of Ridwan Kamil of the Golkar Party and Suswono of the Prosperous Justice Party (PKS) as respective gubernatorial and deputy gubernatorial candidates in the Jakarta election in November. (Antara/Muhammad Adimaja)

J

akarta deputy gubernatorial candidate Suswono apologized on Monday for his controversial joke suggesting that rich widows should marry unemployed men.

He used Prophet Muhammad’s marriage to Khadijah, who was a wealthy widow, as an example.

“I realize that my statement in a meeting with Bang Japar volunteers has caused a controversy,” Suswono said in a statement, as quoted by tempo.co.

He said that his comment was aimed at a widow during the declaration of Bang Japar volunteers supporting him and his running mate gubernatorial candidate Ridwan Kamil on Saturday.

“There was no intention to insult widows or to connect it with Prophet Muhammad, who is a role model for me,” he said.

Suswono, a former agriculture minister from the Prosperous Justice Party, admitted that his joke on widows was inappropriate and ill-advised.

“Whatever the explanation is, I admit my mistake,” he said.

He said his intention was to convey his concern for orphans, widows and young men in Jakarta, but the joke was not appropriate.

Suswono also emphasized that the joke was not part of the Ridwan-Suswono (Rido) program, saying that Rido focused on empowering marginalized and vulnerable groups.

He added that he would be more careful in public communications so as not to cause any more controversies in the future.

“Let’s talk about programs that are useful for the people,” he said.

Earlier, the Ansor Youth Movement (GP Ansor) planned to file a police report against Suswono over the controversial remarks.

The youth movement wing of Nadhlatul Ulama (NU), Indonesia’s largest Muslim organization, said Suswono’s comment was offensive to the Muslim community.

The secretary of GP Ansor Jakarta, Sulthon Mu’minah, described the comment as “highly unethical and inappropriate” in a written statement published on Saturday.

Later, Sulthon also said his organization would file a complaint to the police this week.

“We plan to file a report [on Suswono] this week, but we haven’t decided on the date yet. We’ll see how it develops, whether there’s goodwill on Pak Suswono’s part to apologize,” Sulthon said on Monday evening, as quoted by tempo.co.

Separately, another Jakarta deputy gubernatorial candidate, Rano Karno, expressed surprise at Suswono's statement and said that it was probably not made in a formal setting.

"I believe he was joking; we know that Suswono doesn't typically speak in serious forums,” he said, as quoted by wartakota.tribunnews.com.

“Although I must admit I was quite surprised when I read it. But I think it was just a joke. Hopefully, it won't be interpreted as disrespectful or insulting."

Former trade minister Thomas Lembong (center) wears a detainee jacket after the Attorney General's Office (AGO) named him a suspect in a corruption case on Oct. 29. Thomas, who campaigned on behalf of the Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar ticket in February's presidential election, has been accused of embezzling state funds of Rp 400 billion (US$25.39 million) in connection with sugar imports during his time in office from 2015 to 2016.
Politics

Ex-minister’s arrest sparks more questions than answers
Amicable foes: Central Java gubernatorial candidate Andika Perkasa (left) shakes hands with rival Ahmad Luthfi (second left) while their respective running mates Hendrar Prihadi (second right) and Taj Yasin (right) follow suit after their first public debate at the Marina Convention Center, Semarang, Central Java, on Wednesday.
Regional Elections

Central Java gubernatorial hopefuls promise to reduce poverty

A photo collage of Central Java gubernatorial candidate pairs Andika Perkasa-Hendrar Prihadi (left) and Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin (right) during a Central Java General Elections Commission (KPU) plenary meeting in Semarang, Central Java on Sept. 23, 2024.
Regional Elections

Village heads can be fired for not maintaining neutrality in regional races: Home Ministry

Highlight
High-rise buildings are seen in Sudirman Central Business District in South Jakarta on March 14, 2021.
Economy

1 million apartments won’t solve urban housing crisis
Workers leave a PT Sri Rejeki Isman (Sritex) factory in Sukoharjo, Central Java, on Oct. 24, 2024.
Editorial

Is Sritex too big to fail?
Branding for the COP29 climate conference covers the facade of a building under renovation in the Azerbaijani capital of Baku on September 11, 2024. The 2024 UN Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC COP 29) will convene from Nov. 11 to 22 in Baku.
Politics

Prabowo’s brother Hashim to lead Indonesian delegation at UN climate summit

Politics

Ex-minister’s arrest sparks more questions than answers
Economy

US lowers import tariff for shrimp from Indonesia
Asia & Pacific

China holds first dual aircraft carrier drills in South China Sea
Companies

Government asks Sritex to continue production
Companies

Meta beats revenue and profit expectations in third quarter
Regional Elections

Central Java gubernatorial hopefuls promise to reduce poverty

Regional Elections

Village heads can be fired for not maintaining neutrality in regional races: Home Ministry
Archipelago

Six dead as boat carrying nearly 100 Rohingya arrives in Aceh
