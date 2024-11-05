TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Prabowo calls meeting with regional heads

The meeting is scheduled for Thursday in Sentul, Bogor, West Java, Presidential Communications Office head Hasan Nasbi said in a video statement on Monday.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Tue, November 5, 2024

President Prabowo Subianto (center) gives a speech during a gala dinner on Oct. 25, 2024, as part of a four-day ministerial retreat at the Military Academy in Magelang, Central Java. Prabowo is to meet regional leaders on Nov. 7, 2024, to provide direction on government policies and priorities.

P

resident Prabowo Subianto will convene the country’s regional heads in Jakarta to outline key development directives and government policies, his administration has said.

The meeting is scheduled for Thursday in Sentul, Bogor, West Java, Presidential Communications Office head Hasan Nasbi said in a video statement on Monday.

“Regional leaders wish to hear directly from President Prabowo regarding his policy directions for the next five years,” Hasan said, as quoted by Antara.

Numerous regional heads had requested the meeting, he claimed, to seek guidance on new government policies.

Such central-local coordination meetings are typically held at the start of the year, but Hasan said the timeframe was shifted to align with the start of the Prabowo administration.

Hasan said provincial, regency and city leaders from across Indonesia would receive instructions from Prabowo directly, particularly regarding his priority and “quick win” programs.

The regional heads will also be briefed by coordinating ministers, ministers and deputy ministers on critical issues such as food security, energy resilience, housing initiatives, industrial downstreaming and the free nutritious meals program.

“These programs are closely linked to the direction of regional governance and development policies,” Hasan said.

Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka and echelon 1 government officials were also expected to be present.

Echelon 1 officials include senior officials such as secretaries general, inspectors general, directors general at technical ministries and deputies to non-technical ministers.  

Prabowo mentioned the planned meeting on a visit to Denpasar on Sunday. Separately, Home Affairs Minister Tito Karnavian discussed the meeting at a session of House of Representatives’ Commission II in Jakarta.

“The coordination meeting in Sentul on [Thursday] will communicate the government’s vision, specifically from the President, on what needs to be done,” Tito said, as reported by Antara news agency.

“After [the ministerial ‘boot camp’ retreat in] Magelang, we have a clear understanding of President Prabowo’s vision, which carries the mandate of the people.”

Tito also confirmed that the President’s briefing of regional leaders would be open to the media.

“There’s no need for concern about any private directives or hidden agendas. This session is open, and the media will cover it fully,” he said.

“We at the Home Affairs Ministry, as hosts, invite all media outlets, so everyone will have access to the information.”

Jakarta gubernatorial candidates Ridwan Kamil (fifth left) and his running mate Suswono (fourth left), Dharma Ponrekun (fifth right) and running mate Kun Wardana (fourth right) and Pramono Anung (third right) and running mate Rano Karno (second right) pose with officials from the Jakarta General Elections Commission (KPU) during an event in which they vowed to ensure peaceful campaigning in the 2024 Jakarta gubernatorial election at the Jakarta History Museum in Kota Tua in West Jakarta on Sept. 24.
Jakarta

More than half of Jakartans have made their choice for governor
Home Minister Tito Karnavian (right) leads a coordination meeting to control inflation at the Home Ministry in Jakarta on Nov. 4, 2024.
Archipelago

Home Minister urges local leaders to help control inflation ahead of regional elections
President Prabowo Subianto (center) gives a speech during a gala dinner on Oct. 25, 2024, as part of a four-day ministerial retreat at the Military Academy in Magelang, Central Java. Prabowo is to meet regional leaders on Nov. 7, 2024, to provide direction on government policies and priorities.
Politics

Prabowo calls meeting with regional heads

Water world: The Pertamina Hulu Energi (PHE) Offshore North West Java (ONWJ) oil and gas rig is pictured in the waters off Indramayu, West Java, on April 2, 2023.
Companies

SOEs Ministry installs Prabowo’s protégé as Pertamina CEO
Former Supreme Court high-ranking official Zarof Ricar (center) walks to a prisoner transport van following an interrogation at the Attorney General's Office (AGO) building in Jakarta on Oct. 25, 2024. Investigators name him a suspect in a bribery case pertaining to the acquittal of former lawmaker son Gregorius Ronald Tannur in a murder case of his girlfriend as well as other cases handled in the Supreme Court.
Editorial

Justice for some
Former president Joko “Jokowi“ Widodo and President Prabowo Subianto posed for a photograph in Surakarta on Nov. 3, 2024.
Politics

Jokowi still pulls strings ahead of regional elections

Economy

GDP growth drops below 5% as consumer spending loses steam
Jakarta

More than half of Jakartans have made their choice for governor
Archipelago

Home Minister urges local leaders to help control inflation ahead of regional elections
Politics

Prabowo calls meeting with regional heads
Politics

New government accounts emerge amid stronger social media influence on public opinion
Regulations

Ministry cancels Soekarno-Hatta terminal 4 project
Asia & Pacific

Seven ambassadors to strengthen bilateral ties with Indonesia in various fields
Asia & Pacific

NATO-type Southeast Asian security group not feasible, Philippines says
Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.