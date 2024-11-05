Prabowo calls meeting with regional heads

President Prabowo Subianto (center) gives a speech during a gala dinner on Oct. 25, 2024, as part of a four-day ministerial retreat at the Military Academy in Magelang, Central Java. Prabowo is to meet regional leaders on Nov. 7, 2024, to provide direction on government policies and priorities. (Antara/Muhammad Adimaja)

P resident Prabowo Subianto will convene the country’s regional heads in Jakarta to outline key development directives and government policies, his administration has said.

The meeting is scheduled for Thursday in Sentul, Bogor, West Java, Presidential Communications Office head Hasan Nasbi said in a video statement on Monday.

“Regional leaders wish to hear directly from President Prabowo regarding his policy directions for the next five years,” Hasan said, as quoted by Antara.

Numerous regional heads had requested the meeting, he claimed, to seek guidance on new government policies.

Such central-local coordination meetings are typically held at the start of the year, but Hasan said the timeframe was shifted to align with the start of the Prabowo administration.

Hasan said provincial, regency and city leaders from across Indonesia would receive instructions from Prabowo directly, particularly regarding his priority and “quick win” programs.

The regional heads will also be briefed by coordinating ministers, ministers and deputy ministers on critical issues such as food security, energy resilience, housing initiatives, industrial downstreaming and the free nutritious meals program.

“These programs are closely linked to the direction of regional governance and development policies,” Hasan said.

Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka and echelon 1 government officials were also expected to be present.

Echelon 1 officials include senior officials such as secretaries general, inspectors general, directors general at technical ministries and deputies to non-technical ministers.

Prabowo mentioned the planned meeting on a visit to Denpasar on Sunday. Separately, Home Affairs Minister Tito Karnavian discussed the meeting at a session of House of Representatives’ Commission II in Jakarta.

“The coordination meeting in Sentul on [Thursday] will communicate the government’s vision, specifically from the President, on what needs to be done,” Tito said, as reported by Antara news agency.

“After [the ministerial ‘boot camp’ retreat in] Magelang, we have a clear understanding of President Prabowo’s vision, which carries the mandate of the people.”

Tito also confirmed that the President’s briefing of regional leaders would be open to the media.

“There’s no need for concern about any private directives or hidden agendas. This session is open, and the media will cover it fully,” he said.

“We at the Home Affairs Ministry, as hosts, invite all media outlets, so everyone will have access to the information.”