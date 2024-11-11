TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Gibran sets up complaint desk at Vice Presidential Office

In its first day of operation, the complaint desk received 55 complaints from people who visited the Vice Presidential Office in Central Jakarta.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, November 11, 2024

A citizen files a complaint at the Vice President's Office in Central Jakarta on Nov. 11, 2024. Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka has launched the Lapor Mas Wapres (report to the vice president) program for the public, which will be accessible from Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Antara/Fauzan)

V

ice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka, following in the footsteps of his father, former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, has set up a complaint desk at his office where members of the public can directly file reports on a variety of issues.

The 37-year-old announced the program, called Lapor Mas Wapres (report to the vice president) on his social media pages on Sunday, saying the complaint desk would be accessible to the public from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m from Monday to Friday.

The Vice President added that people could file their complaints online, whether through the instant messaging application WhatsApp or through a website. 

In its first day of operation, the complaint desk received 55 complaints from people who visited the Vice Presidential Palace in Central Jakarta, said a deputy at the Vice Presidential Secretariat, Sapto Harjono.

Sapto claimed Gibran would personally check the complaints on a daily basis through a recapituation prepared by the secretariat.

Read also: Prabowo says he’s still the boss as Gibran temporarily takes reins

“[Gibran] really needs a daily and monthly recapitulation [of the complaints filed], and we will report it to him. Hopefully, it can be a basis for his policy-making,” Sapto said, as quoted by kompas.com.

This is not the first time Gibran has set up a complaint desk in public office. He implemented a similar system during his tenure as mayor of Surakarta, Central Java, from 2021 to 2024.

Gibran’s father, Jokowi, set up a similar complaint desk during his time as Jakarta governor from 2012 to 2014.

Gibran has been acting as president since Prabowo Subianto embarked on Friday on a two-week foreign tour that includes stops in China, the United States, Peru, Brazil and the United Kingdom, as the President seeks a more prominent position for Indonesia on the world stage. (dds)

Ex-comunications minister Budi Arie under spotlight in online gambling case

Prabowo to welcome Singapore’s PM, discuss issues of mutual interest

Former minister Thomas Lembong’s legal team to file pretrial motion against AGO

Gibran follows in Jokowi’s footsteps with ‘blusukan’ in first week as VP

Will Prabowo’s bloated cabinet face same fate as Sukarno’s?

Ex-comunications minister Budi Arie under spotlight in online gambling case

Prabowo to welcome Singapore’s PM, discuss issues of mutual interest

Former minister Thomas Lembong’s legal team to file pretrial motion against AGO

Gibran follows in Jokowi’s footsteps with ‘blusukan’ in first week as VP

Will Prabowo’s bloated cabinet face same fate as Sukarno’s?

A citizen files a complaint at the Vice President's Office in Central Jakarta on Nov. 11, 2024. Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka has launched the Lapor Mas Wapres (report to the vice president) program for the public, which will be accessible from Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Politics

Gibran sets up complaint desk at Vice Presidential Office
Celebration: British historian Peter Carey (left) speaks at the Urip iku Urub (Life is Light) book launch in Malang, East Java, in November. He was accompanied by editor FX Domini BB Hera (center) and historian Kuncoro Hadi. The book was presented as a birthday gift for Carey, who turned 70 in April.
Archipelago

UGM investigates alleged plagiarism involving history lecturers
Jakarta gubernatorial candidate Ridwan Kamil (front, second left) helps his wife, Atalia Praratya, disembark from a boat during a trip to Thousand Islands regency on Nov. 10, 2024. Ridwan promised to elevate the regency into a world-class tourism hub.
Jakarta

Ridwan Kamil vows to transform Thousand Islands into global tourist hub

Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) and President Prabowo Subianto attend a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on November 9, 2024.
Asia and Pacific

Indonesia says it has no overlapping South China Sea claims with China
Online war: A person watches an online gambling advertisement on their tablet on June 19, 2024. The Communication and Information Ministry has blocked 2.1 million websites as part of the fight against online gambling.
Editorial

Up the stake against gambling
A worker carries a sack filled with agricultural products at Luwuk Port in Banggai regency, Central Sulawesi, on Tuesday, 29 October 2024. Over 250 dock workers, part of the Loading and Unloading Labor Cooperative (TKBM), aid in the transportation of goods and passengers to and from the Banggai Bersaudara region, which includes Banggai,Banggai Islands and Banggai Laut.
Economy

RI businesses fear deluge of Chinese goods after Trump takes office

Americas

Prabowo touches down in US with opportunities, challenges ahead

Companies

Boycott continues to hit bottom lines of firms with perceived Israel ties
Middle East and Africa

In Riyadh, Indonesia renews support for Palestine
Politics

Gibran sets up complaint desk at Vice Presidential Office
Archipelago

UGM investigates alleged plagiarism involving history lecturers
Regulations

Hotels lament cancellations amid budget cuts for govt events
Jakarta

Ridwan Kamil vows to transform Thousand Islands into global tourist hub
Archipelago

IKN flying taxi to operate commercially in 2029
