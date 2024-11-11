Gibran sets up complaint desk at Vice Presidential Office

In its first day of operation, the complaint desk received 55 complaints from people who visited the Vice Presidential Office in Central Jakarta.
ice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka, following in the footsteps of his father, former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, has set up a complaint desk at his office where members of the public can directly file reports on a variety of issues.
The 37-year-old announced the program, called Lapor Mas Wapres (report to the vice president) on his social media pages on Sunday, saying the complaint desk would be accessible to the public from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m from Monday to Friday.
The Vice President added that people could file their complaints online, whether through the instant messaging application WhatsApp or through a website.
In its first day of operation, the complaint desk received 55 complaints from people who visited the Vice Presidential Palace in Central Jakarta, said a deputy at the Vice Presidential Secretariat, Sapto Harjono.
Sapto claimed Gibran would personally check the complaints on a daily basis through a recapituation prepared by the secretariat.
“[Gibran] really needs a daily and monthly recapitulation [of the complaints filed], and we will report it to him. Hopefully, it can be a basis for his policy-making,” Sapto said, as quoted by kompas.com.
This is not the first time Gibran has set up a complaint desk in public office. He implemented a similar system during his tenure as mayor of Surakarta, Central Java, from 2021 to 2024.
Gibran’s father, Jokowi, set up a similar complaint desk during his time as Jakarta governor from 2012 to 2014.
Gibran has been acting as president since Prabowo Subianto embarked on Friday on a two-week foreign tour that includes stops in China, the United States, Peru, Brazil and the United Kingdom, as the President seeks a more prominent position for Indonesia on the world stage. (dds)
