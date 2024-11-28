TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
'Decisive' victory for ruling coalition

Yerica Lai and Dio Suhenda (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, November 28, 2024

President Prabowo Subianto stands at a voting booth for the 2024 regional elections at a polling station in Bojong Koneng village, Bogor regency, West Java, on Nov. 27, 2024. Indonesia is holding simultaneous elections in 37 provinces and more than 500 cities and regencies across the country to elect new regional heads.
Indonesia Decides

Quick counts indicate that regional head candidates backed by the governing coalition are on course to dominate most key battleground provinces in the country’s first nationwide simultaneous regional elections, solidifying support for President Prabowo Subianto to execute his programs over the next five years.

Wednesday’s nationwide local elections have been seen as a repeat of the power play between the pro-Prabowo Onward Indonesia Coalition (KIM) and the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) that characterized February's presidential race. The PDI-P currently is the only de-facto opposition party.

Quick count results from various pollsters have suggested that KIM candidates, some of whom are linked with former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, appear on course to win the elections in several strategic regions like Central Java, East Java and North Sumatra.

The KIM-backed candidate pair of Khofifah Indar Parawansa and Emil Dardak in the East Java governor race have a decisive lead in the nation’s most populous province, garnering between 57.2 and 58.7 percent of the total vote from sampled polling stations, according to quick count tallies from two pollsters.

Their two opponents, PDI-P-backed ticket Tri Rismaharini-Zahrul Azhar Asumta and Luluk Nur Hamidah-Lukmanul Khakim on a National Awakening Party (PKB) ticket, trail in second and third with 32.7-34.6 percent and 8.1-8.4 percent, respectively.

In Central Java, Ahmad Luthfi, a former police general and Jokowi ally who is running on a KIM ticket with running mate Taj Yasin Maimoen appear on course to win the election by a wide margin against the PDI-P ticket of former military commander Andika Perkasa and Hendrar Prihadi.

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.