Ex-KPK chief requests probe termination, skips questioning

Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) chief Firli Bahuri sits in his car on Nov. 20, 2023, after a questioning by the antigraft body's supervisory council in Jakarta. Firli was named a suspect in an extortion investigation by the Jakarta Police on Nov. 22, 2023. (Antara/M Risyal Hidayat)

Disgraced antigraft body chair Firli Bahuri cited a lack of evidence found by police investigators in naming him a graft suspect, as the police investigation drags on.

Disgraced Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) chair Firli Bahuri filed a request to the National Police to terminate the investigation into his alleged extortion, as he skipped another police interrogation a year after he was named a graft suspect.

The request was made in a letter sent to National Police chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo through the force’s Criminal Investigation Department (Bareskrim). He asked the police chief to order investigators to issue an investigation termination warrant (SP3).

“Article 109 paragraph 2 [of the Criminal Law Procedures Code (KUHAP)] clearly states that the investigators must issue an SP3 if they can’t find evidence,” Firli’s lawyer Ian Iskandar said on Thursday, as quoted by tempo.co.

He claimed that investigators could not build a case against his client despite having questioned more than 100 witnesses in the past year.

“There’s an impression that the case is being forced,” the lawyer added.

In addition to Bareskrim, Firli also sent the letter to the National Police Commission (Kompolnas) and the House of Representatives Commission III overseeing law enforcement.