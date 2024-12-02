TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Foreign Minister Sugiono lists priorities in debut meeting with lawmakers

Yvette Tanamal (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, December 2, 2024

Newly appointed Foreign Minister Sugiono smiles before his inauguration at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Oct. 21, 2024. (Reuters/Willy Kurniawan)

F

oreign Minister Sugiono revealed on Monday his plans to revive the ministry’s directorate general for economic affairs, as President Subianto Prabowo’s close aide faced scrutiny in his debut meeting at the House of Representatives.

Amid an ever-increasingly tense geopolitical landscape and what he described as an “unfit” global multilateral system, Indonesia will take on a more assertive role in pushing for a just international economic order, Sugiono said, also underlining the importance of improving the country’s resilience.

Appearing before House Commission I overseeing foreign affairs and defense, Sugiono, a Gerindra Party politician who has piqued much interest in diplomatic circles over the past month after being appointed minister, formally introduced himself and his three deputies to lawmakers who wasted no time in probing into the government’s recent activities on the international stage.

In the three-hour meeting, Sugiono faced a long list of questions ranging from Indonesia’s controversial maritime joint development agreement with China to BRICS membership and the international press coverage received by the President following his maiden overseas tour of six countries.

Asserting that there have been no deviations from the principle of non-alignment, Sugiono said that the policies were aligned with Indonesia’s priorities over the next five years, which are to achieve food and energy self-sufficiency, elevate the country’s global influence and improve citizens’ protection.

“Indonesia wants to be a strong, influential and well-respected middle power country,” he said. “To be a well-respected country, we must strengthen our integrity. [We must] improve the people’s welfare and free them from poverty, hunger and ineptitude so that we do not have to depend on other countries.”

As part of achieving Prabowo’s national priorities, Sugiono announced plans to expand the country’s network beyond traditional trading partners, via a new directorate general at the ministry tasked with “strengthening and synchronizing” the process to negotiate economic cooperation with other countries.

Newly appointed Foreign Minister Sugiono smiles before his inauguration at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Oct. 21, 2024.
Politics

Foreign Minister Sugiono lists priorities in debut meeting with lawmakers
Police officers form a barricade on Dec. 1, 2024, during the Free West Papua rally in Yogyakarta. Rally participants clashed with the police, who prevented one of the protestors from flying the Morning Star (Bintang Kejora) flag.
Archipelago

Free West Papua protest ends in clash over flag
Workers sort and fold ballots for Ciamis regency election at the Ciamis General Elections Commission (KPU) office in West Java on Nov. 8, 2024.
Regional Elections

Two potential 'blank box' victories signs of public protest

Fueling up: Students eat free meals on Nov. 12, 2024 during a school lunch program organized by the naval command in Makassar, South Sulawesi.
Society

Government defends slashing free meal budget for first year
President Prabowo Subianto arrives at the Modern Art Museum (MAM) to attend the first session of the G20 Leaders' Meeting in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Nov. 18, 2024.
Editorial

The $300b climate joke
FILE PHOTO: Smoke and steam billows from the coal-fired power plant owned by Indonesia Power, next to an area for Java 9 and 10 Coal-Fired Steam Power Plant Project in Suralaya, Banten province, Indonesia, July 11, 2020. Picture taken July 11, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan/File Photo
Regulations

Massive costs, reforms await Prabowo full coal phase out plan

Politics

Foreign Minister Sugiono lists priorities in debut meeting with lawmakers
Regulations

Govt to proceed with plan to set up revenue body, Hashim signals

Science & Tech

Join #GenHappineZ with the latest beauty products launch from Sasa and Naturally Speaking
Archipelago

Free West Papua protest ends in clash over flag
Regional Elections

Two potential 'blank box' victories signs of public protest
Archipelago

Damaged pipelines cause water outages in Medan, Deli Serdang
Economy

RI manufacturing activity sees slight uptick amid underwhelming sales
Economy

Kadin tells businesses to avoid layoffs after minimum wage increase in 2025
The Jakarta Post
Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.