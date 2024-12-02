Foreign policy will support domestic agenda: Minister

Foreign Minister Sugiono delivers remarks at the Conference of Indonesian Foreign Policy (FPCI) in Jakarta on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. (JP/Tama Salim)

The foreign minister addressed some lingering concerns in his high-profile debut at home on Saturday, outlining the many ways the Prabowo administration’s foreign policy starts at home.

I ndonesia will direct its foreign policy doctrine in support of President Prabowo Subianto’s national priorities, top diplomat Sugiono said over the weekend during his first public speech at a foreign policy conference in Jakarta.

A little over a month since he was installed as foreign minister, Sugiono has managed to keep a low public profile despite growing curiosity about him among Indonesia’s diplomatic community.

Expectations are high for Prabowo to practice a more hard-nosed brand of foreign policy than his inward-looking predecessor, filtered through a lens of realpolitik and a constitutional mandate to contribute to world peace.

He extolled the “smooth” and “peaceful” transition of power from former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo to Prabowo and reiterated the state’s focus on food and energy self-sufficiency and its investment in education for the youth.

“A country is respected only if it is strong and its people are prosperous,” Sugiono said in his keynote speech at the 2024 Conference on Indonesian Foreign Policy.

Prabowo has made ambitious pledges to reduce poverty through his free nutritious meal program, to rebalance efforts in the energy transition amid scant funding and to vastly improve on human resources development for future generations as the central focus of his administration.