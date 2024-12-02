TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Foreign policy will support domestic agenda: Minister

The foreign minister addressed some lingering concerns in his high-profile debut at home on Saturday, outlining the many ways the Prabowo administration’s foreign policy starts at home.

Tama Salim (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, December 2, 2024

Foreign Minister Sugiono delivers remarks at the Conference of Indonesian Foreign Policy (FPCI) in Jakarta on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. (JP/Tama Salim)

I

ndonesia will direct its foreign policy doctrine in support of President Prabowo Subianto’s national priorities, top diplomat Sugiono said over the weekend during his first public speech at a foreign policy conference in Jakarta.

A little over a month since he was installed as foreign minister, Sugiono has managed to keep a low public profile despite growing curiosity about him among Indonesia’s diplomatic community.

Expectations are high for Prabowo to practice a more hard-nosed brand of foreign policy than his inward-looking predecessor, filtered through a lens of realpolitik and a constitutional mandate to contribute to world peace.

The minister addressed some lingering concerns in his high-profile debut at home on Saturday, outlining the many ways the administration’s foreign policy starts at home.

He extolled the “smooth” and “peaceful” transition of power from former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo to Prabowo and reiterated the state’s focus on food and energy self-sufficiency and its investment in education for the youth.

“A country is respected only if it is strong and its people are prosperous,” Sugiono said in his keynote speech at the 2024 Conference on Indonesian Foreign Policy.

Prabowo has made ambitious pledges to reduce poverty through his free nutritious meal program, to rebalance efforts in the energy transition amid scant funding and to vastly improve on human resources development for future generations as the central focus of his administration.

Foreign Minister Sugiono delivers remarks at the Conference of Indonesian Foreign Policy (FPCI) in Jakarta on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024.
Politics

Foreign policy will support domestic agenda: Minister
Calling for change: Workers take part in a rally in Jakarta on Oct. 24 demanding higher wages and the repeal of certain provisions of the Job Creation Law.
Society

Reluctance as govt pledges 6.5% wage hike next year
A local poll administrator shows an invalid ballot on Nov. 27, 2024, during the tabulation of votes cast in the 2024 Central Java gubernatorial election at a polling station in Semarang, Central Java.
Regional Elections

PDI-P might 'need rethink' on projected poll losses

Workers take part in a rally in Jakarta on Oct. 24, 2024, as they demand higher wages and the repeal of certain provisions of the Job Creation Law
Society

Reluctance as govt pledges 6.5% wage hike next year
President Prabowo Subianto arrives at the Modern Art Museum (MAM) to attend the first session of the G20 Leaders' Meeting in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Nov. 18, 2024.
Editorial

The $300b climate joke
FILE PHOTO: Smoke and steam billows from the coal-fired power plant owned by Indonesia Power, next to an area for Java 9 and 10 Coal-Fired Steam Power Plant Project in Suralaya, Banten province, Indonesia, July 11, 2020. Picture taken July 11, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan/File Photo
Regulations

Massive costs, reforms await Prabowo full coal phase out plan

Europe

Wars, regional tensions boost arms sales: report
Science & Tech

Major Canadian media sue ChatGPT in case potentially worth billions
Economy

Vietnam to build $67 billion high-speed railway
Americas

Biden says he has pardoned his son, Hunter
Academia

How to end the scourge of maternal mortality
Regulations

Massive costs, reforms await Prabowo full coal phase out plan
Academia

‘Wong urip urup’: Transforming collectivism into innovation
Opinion

Analysis: Jokowi, Prabowo allies dominate key regional races
Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.