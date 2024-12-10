KPU confirms KIM victory in gubernatorial elections in battleground provinces

A voter dips her finger in an ink bottle on Nov. 27, 2024, after casting her vote at a polling station at the Kendari Women's Penitentiary in Southeast Sulawesi during the simultaneous regional elections in 37 provinces and more than 500 cities and regencies across the archipelago. (Antara/Sulthony Hasanuddin)

A voter dips her finger in an ink bottle on Nov. 27, 2024, after casting her vote at a polling station at the Kendari Women's Penitentiary in Southeast Sulawesi during the simultaneous regional elections in 37 provinces and more than 500 cities and regencies across the archipelago. (Antara/Sulthony Hasanuddin)

T he General Elections Commission’s (KPU) provincial offices have announced the winners of gubernatorial elections in some crucial battlegrounds, confirming sweeping victories for political parties in President Prabowo Subianto’s ruling coalition.

The country’s first nationwide simultaneous local elections on Nov. 27 saw a repeat of the power play from the February presidential election between the pro-government Onward Indonesia Coalition (KIM) and the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) – currently the only de facto opposition party.

The final vote tally from some of the most populous provinces showed that KIM-backed candidates have beaten their rivals running on the ticket of the PDI-P by a large margin.

Many of these KIM candidates also either have been endorsed by former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo or run on a campaign riding on his popularity. Jokowi parted ways with the PDI-P after he tacitly helped Prabowo win the February presidential election.

In Central Java, for instance, Ahmad Luthfi, a former police general and Jokowi ally who ran on a KIM ticket alongside Taj Yasin Maimoen won 11.39 million votes, or 59.14 percent of the total vote, according to the final tally that was certified by the province’s KPU office on Saturday.

Luthfi’s tally is some 18 percentage points higher than the 7.87 million votes won by his only rival, former military commander Andika Perkasa and Hendrar Prihadi, who ran on the PDI-P’s ticket.

