TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Indonesia to pardon tens of thousands including Papua activists

Some 44,000 prisoners nationwide might get an amnesty on humanitarian grounds and to help relieve the country's overcrowded jails.

Reuters
Jakarta
Sat, December 14, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Indonesia to pardon tens of thousands including Papua activists An illustration of a prison inmate. (Shutterstock/Skyward Kick Productions)

P

resident Prabowo Subianto will pardon tens of thousands of prisoners, ranging from activists convicted of defamation to those jailed in the easternmost province of Papua for criticizing the government, a minister said on Friday.

Law Minister Supratman Andi Agtas said some 44,000 prisoners nationwide might get an amnesty on humanitarian grounds and to help relieve the country's overcrowded jails.

The number is equivalent to around 30 percent of all prisoners in the country, according to Supratman.

The prisoners to be pardoned include people convicted in defamation and hate speech cases, including those who defamed the president under the Electronic Information and Transaction (ITE) Law.

Around 18 activists jailed for exercising their freedom of expression to criticize the authorities or staging protests in Papua would be among those freed, said the minister.

"This is part of the effort to reconcile with our friends in Papua. The government has the good intention to make Papua more peaceful," Supratman said.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Discussions of Papuan independence is a sensitive issue for Indonesia's government, which has long insisted that the plebiscite was legitimate.

Others set to be freed include those convicted of drug offenses who are not dealers as well as prisoners with chronic diseases such as HIV.

The government is now finalizing the plan, including drawing up lists of prisoner names. It would also discuss the plan with the parliament.

Prabowo also suggested that those who are pardoned and are still of a productive age should get involved in his program to achieve food self-sufficiency or becomes part of the military reserve force, according to Andi.

Indonesian prisons are notoriously overcrowded, with experts saying this is partly due to an emphasis on incarceration rather than rehabilitation of people convicted of drug-related offences under the country's strict narcotics laws.

Popular

Jokowi told PPP to get ‘closer to the people’: Sandiaga

Jokowi told PPP to get ‘closer to the people’: Sandiaga
Fewer marriages among young Indonesians hurts wedding industry

Fewer marriages among young Indonesians hurts wedding industry
Surviving via 'VCS': Indonesians turn to virtual sex work amid COVID-19

Surviving via 'VCS': Indonesians turn to virtual sex work amid COVID-19

Related Articles

Unraveling the complexities of human security in Papua

Papua tribe’s homeland at risk after losing court battle

New senior minister eyes Papua to achieve food self-sufficiency

Suu Kyi moved from prison to house arrest

Drug users belong in rehab

Related Article

Unraveling the complexities of human security in Papua

Papua tribe’s homeland at risk after losing court battle

New senior minister eyes Papua to achieve food self-sufficiency

Suu Kyi moved from prison to house arrest

Drug users belong in rehab

Popular

Jokowi told PPP to get ‘closer to the people’: Sandiaga

Jokowi told PPP to get ‘closer to the people’: Sandiaga
Fewer marriages among young Indonesians hurts wedding industry

Fewer marriages among young Indonesians hurts wedding industry
Surviving via 'VCS': Indonesians turn to virtual sex work amid COVID-19

Surviving via 'VCS': Indonesians turn to virtual sex work amid COVID-19

More in Indonesia

 View more
An illustration of a prison inmate.
Politics

Indonesia to pardon tens of thousands including Papua activists
Second Deputy Higher Education, Science and Technology Minister Stella Christie (center) waves as she stands next to Deputy Tourism Minister Ni Luh Enik Ernawati (right) and Second Deputy Home Minister Ribka Haluk (left) during the inauguration of deputy ministers for Prabowo's Red and White Cabinet at the State Palace in Jakarta on Oct. 21, 2024. President Prabowo Subianto inaugurated 56 deputy ministers on that day for the 2024-2029 period.
Society

Deputy higher education minister under scrutiny after study tip session

Losing Jakarta gubernatorial candidate Ridwan Kamil (center) poses for a selfie with his supporters after a press briefing at the Jakarta representatives office of the Golkar Party on Dec. 13, 2024. Rival candidate Pramono Anung was declared the election winner by the Jakarta Elections Commission (KPU) having won 50.07 percent of the total valid vote, enough to secure him a single-round victory.
Regional Elections

Ridwan Kamil concedes defeat in Jakarta gubernatorial election

Highlight
A local poll administrator (KPPS) shows a ballot to the witnesses during the vote tabulation of the revote for Central Sulawesi gubernatorial election in Palu, Central Sulawesi on Dec. 5, 2024. The revote was held due to technical errors committed by the KPPS during the manual vote tabulation for the voting day of the simultaneous regional elections on Nov. 27.
Politics

Prabowo’s suggestion for indirect regional polls lambasted 
Rink Hanifah holds up pictures of her late son Agus Riansyah, one of the 135 people who died in the October 1, 2022, Kanjuruhan soccer stadium disaster, as she attends the trial at Surabaya courthouse, in Surabaya, East Java, on January 16, 2023.
Archipelago

Families of Kanjuruhan stadium crush victims seek Rp 17.5b in compensation
A 'living library' project in Malaysia’s capital is lending out older people’s knowledge to the young, to improve the lives of pensioners and bridge Kuala Lumpur’s generation gap.
Economy

As the world ages, Indonesia sees business opportunities

The Latest

 View more
Middle East and Africa

Indonesia to evacuate more citizens from Syria

Entertainment

'Astro Bot' wins highest award at Oscars of video games
Politics

Indonesia to pardon tens of thousands including Papua activists
Academia

Confronting impunity crisis in Southeast Asia
Academia

Tourism and turmoil: Can Bali survive the price of its own success?
Society

Deputy higher education minister under scrutiny after study tip session

Academia

Can South Koreans protect their democracy?
Regional Elections

Ridwan Kamil concedes defeat in Jakarta gubernatorial election
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.