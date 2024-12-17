PDI-P officially expels Jokowi and his sons

Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chairwoman Megawati Sukarnoputri (center) talks with President Joko “Jokowi“ Widodo (left) as Ganjar Pranowo, the party’s presidential candidate for the 2024 election, stands next to them during the party's national meeting in Jakarta on Sept. 29, 2023. (Reuters/Willy Kurniawan)

Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chairwoman Megawati Sukarnoputri (center) talks with President Joko “Jokowi“ Widodo (left) as Ganjar Pranowo, the party’s presidential candidate for the 2024 election, stands next to them during the party's national meeting in Jakarta on Sept. 29, 2023. (Reuters/Willy Kurniawan)

T he simmering conflict that has defined national-level politics for over a year has come to a head, with the country’s largest political party, the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), officially expelling former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo and his sons.

After going their separate ways last year, PDI-P matriarch Megawati Soekarnoputri finally dismissed Jokowi, along with his son Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka and son-in-law Bobby Nasution, in a decision formalized in three letters announced on Monday.

“Effective as per the issuance of the dismissal letters, the PDI-P has no connection with and is not responsible for anything done by the dismissed individuals,” ethics council head Komarudin Watubun said.

The letters were signed by Megawati and PDI-P secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto.

For most of his political career, Jokowi relied on the PDI-P as his political vehicle, becoming the mayor of Surakarta, the governor of Jakarta and a two-term president with the support of his long-time patron, party chairwoman and former president Megawati.

The nationalist party was also behind the victory of Gibran and Bobby in their respective mayoral elections in Surakarta and Medan in 2020.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

The ties between Jokowi and PDI-P became strained after the then-president threw his weight behind Prabowo Subianto and Gibran of the Onward Indonesia Coalition (KIM) in February’s presidential race over PDI-P candidate Ganjar Pranowo.