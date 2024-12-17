TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

PDI-P officially expels Jokowi and his sons

Radhiyya Indra and Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Tue, December 17, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
PDI-P officially expels Jokowi and his sons Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chairwoman Megawati Sukarnoputri (center) talks with President Joko “Jokowi“ Widodo (left) as Ganjar Pranowo, the party’s presidential candidate for the 2024 election, stands next to them during the party's national meeting in Jakarta on Sept. 29, 2023. (Reuters/Willy Kurniawan)

T

he simmering conflict that has defined national-level politics for over a year has come to a head, with the country’s largest political party, the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), officially expelling former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo and his sons.

After going their separate ways last year, PDI-P matriarch Megawati Soekarnoputri finally dismissed Jokowi, along with his son Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka and son-in-law Bobby Nasution, in a decision formalized in three letters announced on Monday.

“Effective as per the issuance of the dismissal letters, the PDI-P has no connection with and is not responsible for anything done by the dismissed individuals,” ethics council head Komarudin Watubun said.

The letters were signed by Megawati and PDI-P secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto.

For most of his political career, Jokowi relied on the PDI-P as his political vehicle, becoming the mayor of Surakarta, the governor of Jakarta and a two-term president with the support of his long-time patron, party chairwoman and former president Megawati.

The nationalist party was also behind the victory of Gibran and Bobby in their respective mayoral elections in Surakarta and Medan in 2020.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The ties between Jokowi and PDI-P became strained after the then-president threw his weight behind Prabowo Subianto and Gibran of the Onward Indonesia Coalition (KIM) in February’s presidential race over PDI-P candidate Ganjar Pranowo.

Popular

Tourism and turmoil: Can Bali survive the price of its own success?

Tourism and turmoil: Can Bali survive the price of its own success?
Indonesia's renewable energy plans may put forests at risk

Indonesia's renewable energy plans may put forests at risk
Pro-Prabowo parties signal support for abolishing direct regional polls

Pro-Prabowo parties signal support for abolishing direct regional polls

Related Articles

Analysis: PDI-P, Jokowi go their separate ways, finally

Prabowo would ‘respect’ PDI-P as opposition

Jokowi absent from Golkar anniversary event

PDI-P to expel 27 members for not backing regional poll candidates

PDI-P calls for reform over alleged police meddling in polls

Related Article

Analysis: PDI-P, Jokowi go their separate ways, finally

Prabowo would ‘respect’ PDI-P as opposition

Jokowi absent from Golkar anniversary event

PDI-P to expel 27 members for not backing regional poll candidates

PDI-P calls for reform over alleged police meddling in polls

Popular

Tourism and turmoil: Can Bali survive the price of its own success?

Tourism and turmoil: Can Bali survive the price of its own success?
Indonesia's renewable energy plans may put forests at risk

Indonesia's renewable energy plans may put forests at risk
Pro-Prabowo parties signal support for abolishing direct regional polls

Pro-Prabowo parties signal support for abolishing direct regional polls

More in Indonesia

 View more
Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chairwoman Megawati Sukarnoputri (center) talks with President Joko “Jokowi“ Widodo (left) as Ganjar Pranowo, the party’s presidential candidate for the 2024 election, stands next to them during the party's national meeting in Jakarta on Sept. 29, 2023.
Politics

PDI-P officially expels Jokowi and his sons
Vehicles crowd the outbound lanes of the Jakarta-Cikampek toll road in Karawang, West Java, on Dec. 23, 2023, the estimated peak of the year-end travel season.
Society

Government readies for year-end holiday travel
Center stage: The Bank Indonesia (BI) office building is seen on Feb. 26, 2020, in Central Jakarta.
Politics

KPK searches central bank's headquarters

Highlight
High-ranking officials brief the press about the new economic stimuli intended to cushion the impact of an impending value-added tax (VAT) hike to 12 percent at the Office of the Coordinating Economic Minister in Jakarta on Dec. 16, 2024.
Regulations

Govt proceeds with VAT hike but rolls out incentives to soften blow
An aerial view of a subsidized housing complex at Puuwatu district in Kendari, Southeast Sulawesi, on August 1, 2024. Property developer association Real Estate Indonesia has blamed peer-to-peer loans as one of the prominent causes behind the bad credit history of potential homeowners that could bar them from buying houses.
Editorial

Broken housing policy
I Nyoman Gede Surya Mataram (C), a senior official at the Coordinating Ministry for Law and Human Rights, speaks to reporters regarding the repatriation of death row inmate Mary Jane Veloso in Jakarta on December 16, 2024. Indonesia and the Philippines on December 6 signed an agreement to repatriate Mary Jane Veloso on December 18, a Filipina on death row for drug-related crimes in Indonesia since 2015, to her home country.
Asia and Pacific

Inmate Mary Jane Veloso to return to Philippines on Wednesday

The Latest

 View more
Politics

PDI-P officially expels Jokowi and his sons
Economy

Stable economy boosts capital inflows but global pressure remains: World Bank
Society

Government readies for year-end holiday travel
Asia & Pacific

Pesantren leaders to introduce new disciplinary measures after Japan trip
Economy

Developers to focus more on low-segment homes amid govt incentives: Consultant
Asia & Pacific

Major quake crushes buildings in Vanuatu
Politics

KPK searches central bank's headquarters
Science & Tech

ChatGPT search opens to all users in challenge to Google
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

PDI-P officially expels Jokowi and his sons

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!