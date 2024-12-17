PDI-P officially expels Jokowi and his sons

he simmering conflict that has defined national-level politics for over a year has come to a head, with the country’s largest political party, the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), officially expelling former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo and his sons.
After going their separate ways last year, PDI-P matriarch Megawati Soekarnoputri finally dismissed Jokowi, along with his son Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka and son-in-law Bobby Nasution, in a decision formalized in three letters announced on Monday.
“Effective as per the issuance of the dismissal letters, the PDI-P has no connection with and is not responsible for anything done by the dismissed individuals,” ethics council head Komarudin Watubun said.
The letters were signed by Megawati and PDI-P secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto.
For most of his political career, Jokowi relied on the PDI-P as his political vehicle, becoming the mayor of Surakarta, the governor of Jakarta and a two-term president with the support of his long-time patron, party chairwoman and former president Megawati.
The nationalist party was also behind the victory of Gibran and Bobby in their respective mayoral elections in Surakarta and Medan in 2020.
The ties between Jokowi and PDI-P became strained after the then-president threw his weight behind Prabowo Subianto and Gibran of the Onward Indonesia Coalition (KIM) in February’s presidential race over PDI-P candidate Ganjar Pranowo.
