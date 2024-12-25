TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Government considers parole for ex-terror chiefs

  (AFP)
Jakarta
Wed, December 25, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Government considers parole for ex-terror chiefs National Police spokespersons show on July 1, 2019, photographs of Jamaah Islamiyah (JI) terrorist group leader Para Wijayanto and various seized items at a press conference in Jakarta. The JI leader was arrested with his wife on at a hotel in Bekasi, West Java. (AFP/Stringer)

J

ailed former leaders of Jamaah Islamiyah (JI) extremist group are being considered for parole, a senior counterterror official said Tuesday, after the network disbanded and members pledged allegiance to the country.

The Al-Qaeda-linked JI network was responsible for some of the deadliest terror attacks in Indonesia, such as the 2002 Bali bombings that killed 202 people -- including 88 Australians.

The group declared their disbandment in late June and more than a thousand of their former members pledged allegiance to Indonesia in an event last week.

National Counterterrorism Agency (BNPT) head Comr. Gen. Eddy Hartono told AFP authorities are considering proposing parole for former JI leaders Para Wijayanto and Abu Rusdan, who attended the pledge of allegiance event virtually.

"If they meet the requirement, I will file for [their] parole. I will coordinate with the Immigration and Correction Ministry," Eddy said.

Para took over JI's top job in 2009 but was arrested in 2019 and jailed for seven years in 2020.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Abu Rusdan, who led the group after the arrest of JI's leader Abu Bakar Bashir in 2002, was arrested in 2003 before his release in 2005.

Abu Rusdan was rearrested in 2021 and sentenced in 2022 after authorities found he resumed his support for the banned group.

Pledging allegiance was one of the parole conditions for terrorist convicts, Eddy said, pointing to a ministry regulation that includes other conditions such as serving two-thirds of their sentence.

There are 115 former JI members currently imprisoned, Eddy said.

He did not give further details on the number of terror convicts the agency planned to file for parole.

Coordinating Law, Human Rights, Immigration and Correctional Services Minister Yusril Ihza Mahendra did not respond to a request for comment.

But Yusril said in a statement Monday his ministry is coordinating with relevant authorities to gather data on how many former JI members are eligible for parole or amnesty.

"All of them, be it those who have been convicted and those who are in process, we will discuss the possibility of getting amnesty and abolition from the President," he said.

"The amnesty and abolition process is being formulated. God willing, it can be carried out in the first months of 2025."

The government is considering a pardon for around 44,000 prisoners, including drug offenders and people jailed for defamation.

Popular

Closure of National Gallery exhibition sparks censorship concerns

Closure of National Gallery exhibition sparks censorship concerns
Tourism and turmoil: Can Bali survive the price of its own success?

Tourism and turmoil: Can Bali survive the price of its own success?
Christmas in Bethlehem: A symbol of solidarity and love

Christmas in Bethlehem: A symbol of solidarity and love

Related Articles

Government considers parole for ex-terror chiefs

National Police to bring home ex-Jamaah Islamiyah members from Syria, Philippines

Navigating the complex path of deradicalization: Lessons from JI

The presidential election and intricacies within radical groups

Proposed govt control over places of worship draws criticism

Related Article

Government considers parole for ex-terror chiefs

National Police to bring home ex-Jamaah Islamiyah members from Syria, Philippines

Navigating the complex path of deradicalization: Lessons from JI

The presidential election and intricacies within radical groups

Proposed govt control over places of worship draws criticism

Popular

Closure of National Gallery exhibition sparks censorship concerns

Closure of National Gallery exhibition sparks censorship concerns
Tourism and turmoil: Can Bali survive the price of its own success?

Tourism and turmoil: Can Bali survive the price of its own success?
Christmas in Bethlehem: A symbol of solidarity and love

Christmas in Bethlehem: A symbol of solidarity and love

More in Indonesia

 View more
Harvey Moeis (right, in pink vest) is escorted out of a courtroom on Dec. 23, 2024, after the Jakarta Corruption Court found him guilty of graft in a case involving state-owned tin giant PT Timah, sentencing him to 6.5 years in prison and ordering him to pay a fine of Rp 1 billion (US$61,674) or serve an additional six months as well as restitution of Rp 210 billion.
Politics

Harvey Moeis gets 6.5 years for graft, money laundering
Worshippers attend Christmas Mass at Jakarta Cathedral on Dec. 25, 2024.
Jakarta

Worshippers celebrate Christmas in Jakarta churches
A laser show lights up festivalgoers during the Djakarta Warehouse Project (DWP) dance music festival on Dec. 7, 2012, at the Istora Senayan indoor stadium of the Gelora Bung Karno Sports Complex in Senayan, Jakarta.
Jakarta

18 cops to face ethics probe for allegedly extorting Malaysians at DWP festival

Highlight
Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto delivers his speech during a leadership training for legislative member-elect at the PDI-P's headquarter in Lenteng Agung, South Jakarta on June 14, 2024.
Politics

KPK names PDI-P’s Hasto graft suspect
A man decorates a Christmas tree with flip-flops at the Santa Perawan Maria Bunda Christ Catholic Church ahead of the Christmas festival celebrations in Central Java's Klaten on Dec. 20, 2024.
Editorial

Christmas good news
A number of vehicles involved in consecutive collisions at KM 92 of the Cipularang Toll Road were evacuated at the Jatiluhur Toll PJR Office, Purwakarta Regency, West Java, on Monday, November 11, 2024. Police officers recorded as many as 17 vehicles involved in consecutive accidents at KM 92 of the Cipularang Toll Road which caused one person to die, four serious injuries and 23 people were slightly injured.
Society

Deaths continue amid poor road, trucking safety

The Latest

 View more
Science & Tech

NASA probe makes closest ever pass by the Sun
Politics

Harvey Moeis gets 6.5 years for graft, money laundering
Jakarta

Worshippers celebrate Christmas in Jakarta churches
Asia & Pacific

Sweeping Vietnam internet law comes into force
Jakarta

18 cops to face ethics probe for allegedly extorting Malaysians at DWP festival
Middle East and Africa

'No more fear': Stand-up comedy returns to post-Assad Syria
Europe

Ukraine reports massive Christmas day attack by Russia
Economy

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!