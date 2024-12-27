TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Convicts get sentence cuts during Christmas

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, December 27, 2024

Festive celebration: Several inmates at the Class IIA Ambarawa Penitentiary in Ambarawa regency, Central Java, attend a Christmas celebration on Dec.25. Some of the inmates received a Christmas remission. (Antara/Aditya Pradana Putra)

ome 15,800 Christian convicts nationwide had their sentences reduced during Christmas, with 116 of them enjoying an early release from prison.

The decision was announced by Immigration and Corrections Minister Agus Andrianto on Christmas Day.

He did not disclose who the convicts were or what offenses they committed.

His office also granted remission to 169 juvenile convicts, three of whom were immediately released.

North Sumatra recorded the highest number of adult convicts receiving sentence reductions at 3,196 inmates, followed by East Nusa Tenggara with 1,894 and Papua with 1,447.

The practice of granting sentence reductions is a government approach to encourage inmates to improve their behavior while serving time.

