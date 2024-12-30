Fire in Senen kills two elderly residents

Firefighters from the Central Jakarta Fire and Rescue Agency scour for embers on Dec. 30, 2024, at the scene of a fire at a house on Jl. Letjen Suprapto in Bungur subdistrict, Senen district, Central Jakarta. Two elderly residents were found death inside the house. (Antara/Central Jakarta Fire and Rescue Agency)

Firefighters from the Central Jakarta Fire and Rescue Agency scour for embers on Dec. 30, 2024, at the scene of a fire at a house on Jl. Letjen Suprapto in Bungur subdistrict, Senen district, Central Jakarta. Two elderly residents were found death inside the house. (Antara/Central Jakarta Fire and Rescue Agency)

Two elderly residents were found dead on Monday after a fire in Senen, Central Jakarta, possibly caused by an electrical short circuit.

A fire engulfed a residential house on Jl. Letjen Suprapto in Bungur subdistrict, Senen district, Central Jakarta, on Monday, claiming two lives, with the authorities suspecting an electrical short circuit as the cause.

The victims were both elderly individuals, identified as TB, 70, who was found on the ground floor, and TL, 68, who was found on the second floor. They were pronounced dead when firefighters arrived at the scene.

Central Jakarta Fire and Rescue Agency chief Asril Rizal said that a food stall owner named Agus first noticed the fire when he went to cook in the kitchen and saw sparks.

"When he was about to cook in the food stall's kitchen, Agus saw sparks. He immediately went out to seek help from the neighborhood chief, but by the time he returned, the fire had already grown significantly," Asril said, as quoted by Antara news agency.

The Central Jakarta Fire and Rescue Agency first received information about the fire from personnel in the Senen sector at 4:23 a.m. A total of 20 fire trucks and 100 personnel were deployed during the firefighting operation.

Firefighters arrived at the scene at 4:28 a.m. and started operations at 4:29 a.m. The fire was contained by 5:04 a.m. and fully extinguished by 7:30 a.m.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

"The obstacle in extinguishing the fire was the distance to the [nearest] water source," Asril said.

In addition to the loss of lives, the fire caused damage to three residential buildings covering an area of 220 square meters. A total of eight individuals in three families were affected.