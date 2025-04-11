TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Who benefits from revision of criminal procedure code law?

What matters most in the revision of the KUHAP is how the changes can produce law enforcement agencies that are more professional, accountable and transparent in performing their duties.

Hery Firmansyah (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, April 11, 2025

Illustration of Indonesian Criminal Code (KUHP). (kompas.com/Palupi Annisa Auliani)

A

s happened in the controversial revision of the Indonesian Military (TNI) Law, the incoming revision to the Criminal Code Procedure Law No. 8/1981 (KUHAP) have sparked public criticism.

The scent of conflicting interests between law enforcement agencies has arisen. In print and electronic media, as well as in seminars, the issue has made the headlines.

In fact, the existing KUHAP, dubbed the “holy book” of guidelines for litigation in the country for decades, needs revising to ensure justice for all. The law, for example, provides inadequate protection to victims.

Perhaps Article 95 on compensation for victims is the only provision in the existing KUHAP that is deemed as protecting the interests of victims. The rest of the law talks mostly about the rights of perpetrators in the country’s criminal justice system.

So, for whom is the revision of the KUHAP?

The tug of war between law enforcement agencies has marked the course of the revision of the KUHAP, which has led to the issue of the principle of dominus litis (master of the lawsuit) and seems to conflict with the principle of functional differentiation. As a result, a question arises as to who and which is superior among law enforcement agencies in terms of investigation.

The point of explanation regarding why the issue of investigation is central in the revision of the KUHAP is because it determines other processes, such as the opportunity for someone to be named a suspect and the ensuing implementation of coercive measures against him/her.

Who benefits from revision of criminal procedure code law?

Who benefits from revision of criminal procedure code law?

Illustration of Indonesian Criminal Code (KUHP).
Who benefits from revision of criminal procedure code law?

A worker supervises loading and unloading services on March 28, 2023, at the Jakarta International Container Terminal in Tanjung Priok, North Jakarta.
Indonesia-EU trade agreement: The right time for strengthening ties is now
A China Coast Guard ship is seen from the Philippine Coast Guard vessel BRP Cabra during a supply mission to Sabina Shoal in disputed waters of the South China Sea on Aug. 26, 2024.
Towards a post-American South China Sea

Maersk and other shipping containers sit on a container ship at the Port of Los Angeles on Feb. 9, 2022 in San Pedro, California, United States. Danish container shipping company A.P. Moller-Maersk earned a net profit of $18 billion in 2021, their highest ever, amid the pandemic-driven supply chain crunch. The company hauls 17 percent of the planet’s shipping containers aboard its vessels.
US tariffs a serious threat to RI GDP growth, Sri Mulyani warns
Philippine drug convict and former death row inmate Mary Jane Veloso hugs her parents at the Correctional Institution for Women in Mandaluyong City, Metro Manila, Philippines, on Wednesday, December 18, 2024.
Reversing the killing trend
Palestinian children carry pots of soup near a food distribution point in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza Strip on August 21, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict in the Palestinian territory between Israel and Hamas.
Indonesia’s Palestinian evacuation plan not a support for relocation: Sugiono

Who benefits from revision of criminal procedure code law?

The Jakarta Post
Who benefits from revision of criminal procedure code law?

