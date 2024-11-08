TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Fire breaks out in Tanjung Priok area, 4 dead

Four people died after a fire broke out in Tanjung Priok, North Jakarta, early Friday morning.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, November 8, 2024

Fire breaks out in Tanjung Priok area, 4 dead Lives claimed: People observe a house destroyed by fire on Jl. Papanggo 3B in Tanjung Priok, North Jakarta, on Friday. The fire was caused by a short circuit and killed four people who could not escape from the house. (Kompas.com/Shinta Dwi Ayu)

A deadly fire broke out on Jl. Papanggo 3B in Tanjung Priok on Friday at around 1:41 a.m., claiming the lives of four residents.

The deceased were identified as ASM (40), Y (35), S (8) and A (3).

Jakarta Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) head Isnawa Adji said that the fire started at the home of resident F and spread to neighboring houses.

"There was a fire in F's house and the flames spread to the rented house next door," Isnawa said on Friday, as quoted by detik.com.

Isnawa said a short circuit caused the fire. 

The North Jakarta Fire and Rescue Agency operations chief Gatot Sulaeman said the victims had initially attempted to jump out of the house but were unable to do so as the fire quickly grew out of control.

Six other families, totaling 23 people, survived by jumping to safety as the fire spread.

"There was a short circuit. Then a fire broke out and spread to the building, causing a fire," said Gatot, as quoted by kompas.com.

A resident reported the incident to the Papanggo Fire Station, and firefighters quickly responded with one fire truck. However, as the fire escalated, additional resources were deployed.

A total of 13 fire trucks, including nine pump units and four supporting pumps, were sent to the scene, and about 70 firefighters worked to control the blaze.

The fire was finally extinguished at around 3:34 a.m., but it caused significant material damage, with estimated losses of approximately Rp 900 million (US$57,475).

Two buildings, a 15x10 meter house, and a 10x13 m rented house, were destroyed in the fire.

Residents watch the eruption of Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki from Eputobi village in Titihena, East Nusa Tenggara, on November 8, 2024.
Archipelago

Lewotobi volcano spews huge ash tower, exclusion zone widened
Clamping down: President Prabowo Subianto (center) speaks to the press next to Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka (right) and the Coordinating Politics and Security Minister Budi Gunawan (left) at Halim Perdanakusuma Air Base in Jakarta in this handout picture taken and released by the Presidential Palace on November 8.
Politics

Ex-comunications minister Budi Arie under spotlight in online gambling case
Candidate pairs (from left) Edy Rahmayadi and Hasan Basri Sagala and their rivals Bobby Nasution and Surya, who are contesting the North Sumatra gubernatorial election, hold up their designated ballot numbers on Sept. 23, 2024, during a public meeting of the North Sumatra General Elections Commission (KPU) in Medan.
Archipelago

Edy takes offensive in N. Sumatra debate, round 2

This handout picture taken and released on November 8, 2024 by the Presidential Palace shows President Prabowo Subianto (center) speaking with Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka (2nd left) and the Coordinating Minister for Political and Security Affairs Budi Gunawan (right) at Halim Perdanakusuma Air Base in Jakarta.
Asia and Pacific

Prabowo heads to China as five-nation tour begins
Gaggle of shoppers: Crowds of people visit a shopping mall on April 9, 2023 in Serang, the capital of Banten province.
Editorial

Get real on GDP
New team: President Prabowo Subianto and Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka arrive for a group photo with newly appointed cabinet ministers, at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Oct. 21, 2024.
Politics

Prabowo asks ministers to contact him directly during his trip abroad

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.