Fire breaks out in Tanjung Priok area, 4 dead

Lives claimed: People observe a house destroyed by fire on Jl. Papanggo 3B in Tanjung Priok, North Jakarta, on Friday. The fire was caused by a short circuit and killed four people who could not escape from the house. (Kompas.com/Shinta Dwi Ayu)

Four people died after a fire broke out in Tanjung Priok, North Jakarta, early Friday morning.

A deadly fire broke out on Jl. Papanggo 3B in Tanjung Priok on Friday at around 1:41 a.m., claiming the lives of four residents.

The deceased were identified as ASM (40), Y (35), S (8) and A (3).

Jakarta Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) head Isnawa Adji said that the fire started at the home of resident F and spread to neighboring houses.

"There was a fire in F's house and the flames spread to the rented house next door," Isnawa said on Friday, as quoted by detik.com.

Isnawa said a short circuit caused the fire.

The North Jakarta Fire and Rescue Agency operations chief Gatot Sulaeman said the victims had initially attempted to jump out of the house but were unable to do so as the fire quickly grew out of control.

Six other families, totaling 23 people, survived by jumping to safety as the fire spread.

"There was a short circuit. Then a fire broke out and spread to the building, causing a fire," said Gatot, as quoted by kompas.com.

A resident reported the incident to the Papanggo Fire Station, and firefighters quickly responded with one fire truck. However, as the fire escalated, additional resources were deployed.

A total of 13 fire trucks, including nine pump units and four supporting pumps, were sent to the scene, and about 70 firefighters worked to control the blaze.

The fire was finally extinguished at around 3:34 a.m., but it caused significant material damage, with estimated losses of approximately Rp 900 million (US$57,475).

Two buildings, a 15x10 meter house, and a 10x13 m rented house, were destroyed in the fire.