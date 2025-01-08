TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

No plan to relocate civil servants to Nusantara soon: Minister

Rini said the current priority for the government was to renew its database on civil servants, especially following the decision by President Prabowo Subianto to spin off ministries under his administration, as well as the formation of new ministries and government agencies.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, January 8, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
No plan to relocate civil servants to Nusantara soon: Minister A general view shows under-construction buildings that will be used by several coordinating ministries in Nusantara, East Kalimantan, on Aug. 17, 2024, as Indonesia marks its 79th Independence Day. (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

A

dministrative and Bureaucratic Reform Minister Rini Widyantini says the government has no plan to start relocating a large number of civil servants and government workers to the planned new capital Nusantara under construction in East Kalimantan.

Rini said the current priority for the government was to renew its database on civil servants, especially following the decision by President Prabowo Subianto to spin off ministries under his administration, as well as the formation of new ministries and government agencies.

"In the short-run we're not going to touch the plan to relocate personnel. Where will these people move to? I no longer have the data now, everything has changed," Rini was quoted by Antara as saying.

Rini added that from the logistical point of view transferring civil servants to Nusantara would be more complicated now that the number of ministries and government agencies had ballooned.

"We have built 34 towers for all ministries and we already have a list of people to be relocated, but with all the ministries being divvied up, we have to find out where all the people have gone," Rini said.

The capital project, an initiative of former president Joko "Jokowi" Widodo, seeks to move the country's seat of power about 1,200 kilometers away from Jakarta to Nusantara, located in a jungle in East Kalimantan.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Soon after being inaugurated in October last year Prabowo said he wanted to complete key government and legislative buildings in the US$32 billion new capital city in the next four years.

Key government buildings in Nusantara, like the presidential palace and some state officials housing have recently been completed, while toll road and airport construction is underway.

The government initially planned to start transferring government workers to Nusantara in October last year before pushing back the deadline to January this year.

Popular

Indonesia approves first bullion bank

Indonesia approves first bullion bank
Letter to editor: Turkish ambassador responds

Letter to editor: Turkish ambassador responds
Indonesia joins BRICS bloc as full member

Indonesia joins BRICS bloc as full member

Related Articles

Populism and democracy: Lessons from the US and Indonesia

Jokowi denies tension with Anies, Ahok

PDI-P piles pressure on Jokowi after ‘corruption’ nomination

Authoritarian alarm

Meikarta customers hope for solution after James Riady meets Jokowi

Related Article

Populism and democracy: Lessons from the US and Indonesia

Jokowi denies tension with Anies, Ahok

PDI-P piles pressure on Jokowi after ‘corruption’ nomination

Authoritarian alarm

Meikarta customers hope for solution after James Riady meets Jokowi

Popular

Indonesia approves first bullion bank

Indonesia approves first bullion bank
Letter to editor: Turkish ambassador responds

Letter to editor: Turkish ambassador responds
Indonesia joins BRICS bloc as full member

Indonesia joins BRICS bloc as full member

More in Indonesia

 View more
A general view shows under-construction buildings that will be used by several coordinating ministries in Nusantara, East Kalimantan, on Aug. 17, 2024, as Indonesia marks its 79th Independence Day.
Politics

No plan to relocate civil servants to Nusantara soon: Minister
A poll worker holds up a ballot paper on Feb. 14 at a polling station in Banda Aceh, Aceh, during the tabulation of votes cast that day in the 2024 presidential election.
Politics

House, govt to begin drafting revision on presidential nomination rules
Under investigation: PDI-P secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto (front) gestures to the media after undergoing an interrogation at the KPK Red and White Building in Jakarta on June 10, 2024.
Politics

KPK searches Hasto's residence in Bekasi

Highlight
Mari Elka Pangestu, senior economist and former trade minister, gives presentation at Teladan Leadership Forum on July 3, 2019 at Tanoto Foundation office in Central Jakarta.
Asia and Pacific

BRICS membership won't affect RI ties with US: Envoy
Staff prepare meals to deliver to a school at a kitchen on the first day of a free-meal programme in Jakarta on Monday, January 6, 2025. Indonesia launched an ambitious USD 4.3 billion free-meal programme on January 6 to combat stunted growth due to malnutrition, a key election promise of President Prabowo Subianto.
Editorial

Free, nutritious, safe meals
UEFA Champions League final ambassador Dutch former footballer Patrick Kluivert attends a ceremony of the draw for the quarter-final, semi-final and final of the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League football tournament, in Nyon, on March 17, 2023.
Sports

Dutchman Patrick Kluivert appointed Indonesia's football head coach

The Latest

 View more
Asia & Pacific

Maria Ressa says 'dangerous times' ahead after Meta ends US fact-checking
Tech

Bukalapak to cease sales of physical products on marketplace
Companies

Steel setback: Biden risks Japan ties, investment
Politics

No plan to relocate civil servants to Nusantara soon: Minister
Sports

Dutchman Patrick Kluivert appointed Indonesia's football head coach
Sports

Deschamps confirms will leave France job after 2026 World Cup
Politics

House, govt to begin drafting revision on presidential nomination rules
Americas

Alaska sues Biden administration over oil and gas leases in Arctic refuge
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!