Jakarta Post
PDI-P's Hasto files pretrial motion against graft suspect status

The first hearing of the motion, in which the PDI-P secretary-general is challenging the Corruption Eradication Commission’s (KPK) naming him as a suspect, is scheduled for Jan. 21.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Sat, January 11, 2025

Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto poses during the party's 52nd anniversary event in Jakarta on Jan. 10, 2025. (Antara/Akbar Nugroho Gumay)

T

he South Jakarta District Court received on Friday a pretrial motion from Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto against the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) for naming him a suspect in a bribery case.

“The court received on Jan. 10, 2025 a pretrial motion filed by plaintiff Hasto Kristiyanto with the KPK as the defendant,” South Jakarta District Court spokesperson Djuyamto said, as quoted by kompas.com.

The court appointed Djuyamto as the sole judge handling the case, with the first hearing scheduled for Jan. 21.

The antigraft body named Hasto a suspect for allegedly helping former PDI-P member Harun Masiku bribe then General Elections Commission (KPU) commissioner Wahyu Setiawan in exchange for a seat in the House of Representatives.

The KPK also charged Hasto with obstructing justice by helping Harun, who has been at large since being named a suspect in 2020, elude authorities.

The KPK recently intensified its investigation into Hasto by raiding his houses in South Jakarta and Bekasi, West Java.

Read also: PDI-P's Hasto skips first KPK questioning session over bribery 

The antigraft body’s recent moves have been slammed by PDI-P chair Megawati Soekarnoputri, who has questioned the KPK’s priorities.

“Doesn’t the KPK have anything else to do? The only thing they focus on is Pak Hasto,” she said in her speech during the party’s 52nd anniversary event in Jakarta on Friday, as quoted by tempo.co.

She called on the antigraft body to also investigate other cases, especially those in which the commission had already named suspects.

Observers regard the naming of Hasto as a suspect as an extension of the rift between the PDI-P and former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, after the latter was dismissed from the party for supporting President Prabowo Subianto and Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka, who is also Jokowi’s son, during last year’s presidential election. The pair stood against the PDI-P’s candidate pair Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud MD.

The party officially dismissed Jokowi, Gibran and the former president’s son-in-law, North Sumatra governor-elect Bobby Nasution, in December.

Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto poses during the party's 52nd anniversary event in Jakarta on Jan. 10, 2025.
Politics

PDI-P’s Hasto files pretrial motion against graft suspect status
Houses partially submerged in flood water after the Kobe River overflowed following heavy rains are seen in Lukulamo, North Maluku, on July 22, 2024.
Society

Floods remain biggest threat in 2025, disaster agency says
An illustration of a bullet casing at a crime scene.
Politics

Navy officer in hot water over self-defense claim

Foreign Minister Sugiono delivers his speech during his annual foreign policy speech at the ministry's office in Jakarta on Jan. 10, 2025.
Asia and Pacific

Indonesia aims for bolder non-alignment policy
Indonesia's South Korean coach Shin Tae-yong salutes the audience after the U23 AFC Qatar 2024 Asian Cup third-place match between Iraq and Indonesia at Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium in Doha on May 2, 2024.
Editorial

'Kamsahamnida', Shin Tae-yong
Anak-anak mengumpulkan barang bekas yang bisa dijual di antara timbunan sampah Pantai Muaro Lasak, Padang, Sumatera Barat, Kamis (9/7/2020). Menteri Lingkungan Hidup dan Kehutanan (LHK) Siti Nurbaya mengatakan timbunan sampah pada 2020 diperkirakan mencapai 67,8 juta ton, jumlah tersebut dapat terus bertambah seiring pertumbuhan jumlah penduduk dan meningkatnya kesejahteraan masyarakat.
Regulations

Indonesia set to miss 2025 waste management target by wide margin

