PDI-P’s Hasto files pretrial motion against graft suspect status

Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto poses during the party's 52nd anniversary event in Jakarta on Jan. 10, 2025. (Antara/Akbar Nugroho Gumay)

Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto poses during the party's 52nd anniversary event in Jakarta on Jan. 10, 2025. (Antara/Akbar Nugroho Gumay)

The first hearing of the motion, in which the PDI-P secretary-general is challenging the Corruption Eradication Commission’s (KPK) naming him as a suspect, is scheduled for Jan. 21.

T he South Jakarta District Court received on Friday a pretrial motion from Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto against the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) for naming him a suspect in a bribery case.

“The court received on Jan. 10, 2025 a pretrial motion filed by plaintiff Hasto Kristiyanto with the KPK as the defendant,” South Jakarta District Court spokesperson Djuyamto said, as quoted by kompas.com.

The court appointed Djuyamto as the sole judge handling the case, with the first hearing scheduled for Jan. 21.

The antigraft body named Hasto a suspect for allegedly helping former PDI-P member Harun Masiku bribe then General Elections Commission (KPU) commissioner Wahyu Setiawan in exchange for a seat in the House of Representatives.

The KPK also charged Hasto with obstructing justice by helping Harun, who has been at large since being named a suspect in 2020, elude authorities.

The KPK recently intensified its investigation into Hasto by raiding his houses in South Jakarta and Bekasi, West Java.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Read also: PDI-P's Hasto skips first KPK questioning session over bribery

The antigraft body’s recent moves have been slammed by PDI-P chair Megawati Soekarnoputri, who has questioned the KPK’s priorities.

“Doesn’t the KPK have anything else to do? The only thing they focus on is Pak Hasto,” she said in her speech during the party’s 52nd anniversary event in Jakarta on Friday, as quoted by tempo.co.

She called on the antigraft body to also investigate other cases, especially those in which the commission had already named suspects.

Observers regard the naming of Hasto as a suspect as an extension of the rift between the PDI-P and former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, after the latter was dismissed from the party for supporting President Prabowo Subianto and Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka, who is also Jokowi’s son, during last year’s presidential election. The pair stood against the PDI-P’s candidate pair Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud MD.

The party officially dismissed Jokowi, Gibran and the former president’s son-in-law, North Sumatra governor-elect Bobby Nasution, in December.