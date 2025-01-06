PDI-P's Hasto skips first KPK questioning session over bribery

Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto delivers a statement during a press briefing on Dec. 1 about the 2024 regional head elections at the party's Jakarta headquarters. (Antara/Fauzan)

PDI-P secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto excused himelf from his first questioning as a graft suspect on Monday, apparently due to a prior engagement, while the KPK continued with its interrogation of other witnesses in the 2019 bribery case surrounding fugitive ex-PDI-P member Harun Masiku.

T he top executive of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), the de facto and only opposition party, sent the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) a letter excusing himself from a questioning session on Monday, his first since the anticorruption agency named him as a suspect in a 2019 bribery case related to the general election that year.

Late last month, investigators named PDI-P secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto as a graft suspect for allegedly helping party member Harun Masiku in 2019 to bribe then-commissioner Wahyu Setiawan of the General Elections Commission (KPU) for a vacant seat in the House of Representatives.

The anticorruption agency also alleged that Hasto had obstructed justice by helping Harun elude authorities since 2020, when he was named as a key suspect in the case.

KPK spokesperson Tessa Mahardika confirmed that the agency had received a letter from Hasto, informing them that he was unable to attend Monday’s questioning.

“Investigators will issue another subpoena for [Hasto], with the exact date to be announced later,” Tessa told The Jakarta Post on Monday.

According to Ronny Talapessy, the party’s law reform chief, Hasto was unable to attend the questioning session because he had to attend a preplanned event related to the party.

“The PDI-P and Hasto will follow the law and abide by all legal processes. But we ask that the KPK reschedule [his questioning] to after the PDI-P’s anniversary on Jan. 10,” Ronny said, adding that the party would leave the new date for KPK investigators to determine.