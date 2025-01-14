PDI-P’s Andika retracts petition challenging Central Java election results

ndonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) politician Andika Perkasa, who lost in a two-way race for governor in the party’s home turf of Central Java two months ago, has filed a request with the Constitutional Court to retract his petition challenging the results of the election.
The former military chief and his running mate, Hendrar “Hendi” Prihadi, a fellow PDI-P member and a former two-time mayor of the provincial capital Semarang, lost to former Central Java chief of police Ahmad Luthfi by a landslide in the country’s third-most populous province.
The PDI-P is the largest single party by representation in the local legislature. But Luthfi was backed by nine pro-President Prabowo Subianto parties that collectively command a majority in the chamber.
Central Java was also a proxy battleground between the PDI-P and former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, who openly campaigned for Luthfi about a week before voting day, defying the party that brought him to power.
Constitutional Court spokesperson Pan Mohamad Faiz said the court registry had received the letter requesting the withdrawal of the PDI-P petition on Monday at noon.
“The next step will be to have the bench confirm the request from the petitioner at the next hearing,” Faiz told The Jakarta Post on Monday.
The court has scheduled the next session for Monday.
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!