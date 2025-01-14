TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

PDI-P’s Andika retracts petition challenging Central Java election results

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Tue, January 14, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
PDI-P’s Andika retracts petition challenging Central Java election results Central Java gubernatorial candidate pairs Ahmad Luthfi and Taj Yasin (left) and Andika Perkasa and Hendrar Prihadi (right) show their ballot numbers at the Central Java office of the General Elections Commission (KPU) in Semarang on Sept. 23, 2024. (Antara/Aji Styawan)

I

ndonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) politician Andika Perkasa, who lost in a two-way race for governor in the party’s home turf of Central Java two months ago, has filed a request with the Constitutional Court to retract his petition challenging the results of the election.

The former military chief and his running mate, Hendrar “Hendi” Prihadi, a fellow PDI-P member and a former two-time mayor of the provincial capital Semarang, lost to former Central Java chief of police Ahmad Luthfi by a landslide in the country’s third-most populous province.

The PDI-P is the largest single party by representation in the local legislature. But Luthfi was backed by nine pro-President Prabowo Subianto parties that collectively command a majority in the chamber.

Central Java was also a proxy battleground between the PDI-P and former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, who openly campaigned for Luthfi about a week before voting day, defying the party that brought him to power.

Constitutional Court spokesperson Pan Mohamad Faiz said the court registry had received the letter requesting the withdrawal of the PDI-P petition on Monday at noon.

“The next step will be to have the bench confirm the request from the petitioner at the next hearing,” Faiz told The Jakarta Post on Monday.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The court has scheduled the next session for Monday.

Popular

WTO favours EU over Indonesia on palm oil restrictions

WTO favours EU over Indonesia on palm oil restrictions
BRICS aims to 'build' global ties as Trump takes office: Brazil

BRICS aims to 'build' global ties as Trump takes office: Brazil
Influencer Laura Anna dies at 21 amid legal feud with ex-boyfriend

Influencer Laura Anna dies at 21 amid legal feud with ex-boyfriend

Related Articles

House, govt to begin drafting revision on presidential nomination rules

KPK searches Hasto's residence in Bekasi

Jokowi denies tension with Anies, Ahok

KPK names Bengkulu governor, seeking reelection, as graft suspect

Bawaslu ruling on Prabowo’s endorsement sets precedent for state partisanship

Related Article

House, govt to begin drafting revision on presidential nomination rules

KPK searches Hasto's residence in Bekasi

Jokowi denies tension with Anies, Ahok

KPK names Bengkulu governor, seeking reelection, as graft suspect

Bawaslu ruling on Prabowo’s endorsement sets precedent for state partisanship

Popular

WTO favours EU over Indonesia on palm oil restrictions

WTO favours EU over Indonesia on palm oil restrictions
BRICS aims to 'build' global ties as Trump takes office: Brazil

BRICS aims to 'build' global ties as Trump takes office: Brazil
Influencer Laura Anna dies at 21 amid legal feud with ex-boyfriend

Influencer Laura Anna dies at 21 amid legal feud with ex-boyfriend

More in Indonesia

 View more
A rescue team is searching for victims of a landslide at the Tiban Koperasi housing complex in Batam, Riau Islands on Jan. 13, 2025. The disasters flattened five houses and killed four people.
Archipelago

Dozens of disasters strike amid wetter rainy season due to La Niña
Central Java gubernatorial candidate pairs Ahmad Luthfi and Taj Yasin (left) and Andika Perkasa and Hendrar Prihadi (right) show their ballot numbers at the Central Java office of the General Elections Commission (KPU) in Semarang on Sept. 23, 2024.
Politics

PDI-P’s Andika retracts petition challenging Central Java election results
Communications and Digital Minister Meutya Hafid (center) is accompanied by deputy ministers Nezar Patria (left) and Angga Raka Prabowo (right) during a working meeting with House of Representatives' Commission I at the House of Representatives building in Senayan, Central Jakarta, on November 5, 2024. The meeting discussed the ministry's the 100-day working plan, including fighting online gambling and preparation for concurrent regional elections on November 27.
Society

Indonesia planning minimum age limit for social media users, minister says

Highlight
The Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chair Megawati Soekarnoputri delivers a speech during the party's 52nd anniversary in Jakarta on Friday, Jan. 10, 2025.
Politics

‘We’re not enemies,’ Megawati says of Prabowo
Civil society activists and university students hold a banner that reads “Police reform“ (left) and “People's killer“ during a protest in front of the Central Java Police in Semarang on Nov. 28, 2024. The protesters demand the police to investigate thoroughly the police officer who shot a 17-year-old high school student to death on the early morning of Nov. 24.
Editorial

Man behind the gun
Communications and Information Minister Budi Arie Setiadi (left) talks with House of Representative Commission I chair Meutya Viada Hafid of the Golkar Party (right) when signing a draft of the Electronic Information and Transactions (ITE) Law during a hearing in Jakarta on Nov. 22, 2023. The Commission I and the government unanimously agreed to pass the law revision in the next plenary session.
Tech

Government vows to complete AI regulation in three months

The Latest

 View more
Economy

Car sales plunge 14 percent in 2024 as EVs gain ground
Archipelago

Dozens of disasters strike amid wetter rainy season due to La Niña
Politics

PDI-P’s Andika retracts petition challenging Central Java election results
Tech

TikTok calls report of possible sale to Musk's X 'pure fiction'
Society

Indonesia planning minimum age limit for social media users, minister says
Asia & Pacific

President Prabowo meets actor Steven Seagal
Archipelago

Police investigate fatal blasts at Mojokerto officer's home
Americas

Trump would have been convicted if he wasn't elected: special counsel
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

PDI-P’s Andika retracts petition challenging Central Java election results

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!