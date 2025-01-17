TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Jokowi did not talk politics with Yogyakarta sultan: Budi Arie

Budi Arie, who currently serves as cooperatives minister under President Prabowo Subianto, told reporters on Friday morning that the two politicians had in fact discussed ways to improve national unity.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, January 17, 2025





Former president Joko "Jokowi" Widodo visits Yogyakarta Governor Sri Sultan Hamengkubuwono X on Jan. 15, 2025 to discuss the latest political situation. (The Jakarta Post/Handout)

B

udi Arie Setiadi, the leader of Projo, the largest group of supporters of Joko "Jokowi" Widodo, has rejected speculation that in a meeting with Sri Sultan Hamengkubuwono X, the former president asked the Yogyakarta governor to broker a meeting with Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chair Megawati Soekarnoputri.

Budi Arie, who currently serves as cooperatives minister under President Prabowo Subianto, told reporters on Friday morning that the two politicians had in fact discussed ways to improve national unity.

"There was no such [discussion of politics]. It was just a regular discussion on national unity," Budi Arie said, as quoted by kompas.com.

Jokowi, who currently resides in Surakarta, 65 kilometers north of Yogyakarta, traveled on Wednesday to the city to meet with the sultan.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, the sultan declined to give details on his conversation with the former president.

The meeting, however, sparked speculation that Jokowi had made another request to the royal to act as a go-between in a dialogue with Megawati.

In February of last year, the sultan said then-president Jokowi had asked him to be a mediator in a future meeting with the PDI-P matriarch.

Ties between Megawati and Jokowi hit a new low following the former's decision to back the nomination of his defense minister Prabowo Subianto instead of PDI-P candidate Ganjar Pranowo in the February 2024 presidential election.

In early January of this year, the PDI-P stripped Jokowi and Vice President Gibran Rakabuminng Raka, his son, of their membership in the party.

The move followed the Corruption Eradication Commission's (KPK) decision to name PDI-P secretary general Hasto Kristiyanto a suspect in a graft case.

Many have speculated that Jokowi was ultimately behind the decision to name Hasto a suspect in the case to punish Hasto and the PDI-P for their tough stance on the former president and his family.

Facing palm oil nonsense

Facing palm oil nonsense
Influencer Laura Anna dies at 21 amid legal feud with ex-boyfriend

Influencer Laura Anna dies at 21 amid legal feud with ex-boyfriend
Indonesia's fact-checkers slam Meta's decision to end US fact-checking program

Indonesia’s fact-checkers slam Meta’s decision to end US fact-checking program

Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan sentenced to 14 years in graft case

'No politics' in meeting with Yogyakarta Sultan, Jokowi claims

Yogyakarta police in hot water after an alleged fatal assault of detainee

Beyond evolution: Alfred Russel Wallace's critique of the 19th century world

Beyond evolution: Alfred Russel Wallace’s critique of the 19th century world

Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan sentenced to 14 years in graft case

'No politics' in meeting with Yogyakarta Sultan, Jokowi claims

Yogyakarta police in hot water after an alleged fatal assault of detainee

Beyond evolution: Alfred Russel Wallace's critique of the 19th century world

Beyond evolution: Alfred Russel Wallace’s critique of the 19th century world

Facing palm oil nonsense

Facing palm oil nonsense
Influencer Laura Anna dies at 21 amid legal feud with ex-boyfriend

Influencer Laura Anna dies at 21 amid legal feud with ex-boyfriend
Indonesia's fact-checkers slam Meta's decision to end US fact-checking program

Indonesia’s fact-checkers slam Meta’s decision to end US fact-checking program

Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin (right) leads a leadership meeting of the ministry's top officials and those of the Indonesian Military through a video conference at the ministry in Jakarta on Jan. 16, 2025. The meeting discussed various ways to strengthen national defense and modernize Indonesia's main weapons systems.
Politics

Defense Ministry, TNI discuss weapons modernization plan
Former president Joko “Jokowi“ Widodo visits Yogyakarta Governor Sri Sultan Hamengkubuwono X on Jan. 15, 2025 to discuss the latest political situation.
Politics

Jokowi did not talk politics with Yogyakarta sultan: Budi Arie
A woman and a child look at a column of volcanic ash rising into the air during the eruption of Mount Ibu on Jan. 15, 2025, in Duono village, West Halmahera, North Maluku province.
Archipelago

Dozens evacuated as Mt. Ibu's alert status raised to highest level

Water world: The Pertamina Hulu Energi (PHE) Offshore North West Java (ONWJ) oil and gas rig is pictured in the waters off Indramayu, West Java, on April 2, 2023.
Regulations

Govt may revoke permits of ‘unproductive’ oil and gas companies
A bamboo fence sprawls along the coast of Tangerang, Banten on Jan. 11, 2024.
Editorial

Bamboo barrier brouhaha
Palestinians react to news on a ceasefire deal with Israel, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, on Wednesday, January 15, 2025.
Middle East and Africa

Indonesia welcomes Gaza ceasefire deal, urges reconstruction

Politics

Defense Ministry, TNI discuss weapons modernization plan
Tech

Closing product marketplace will boost profitability, Bukalapak says
Politics

Jokowi did not talk politics with Yogyakarta sultan: Budi Arie
Archipelago

Dozens evacuated as Mt. Ibu's alert status raised to highest level

Asia & Pacific

Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan sentenced to 14 years in graft case
Politics

Prabowo rules out alms money for free meals program
Asia & Pacific

11 Indonesians arrested in Japan on suspicion of murder
Archipelago

Thousands refuse evacuation despite Mount Ibu volcano eruptions
