Jakarta Post
Prabowo rules out alms money for free meals program

Prabowo said his government was committed to paying for the free meals program itself and that he would ensure the funding for the program was disbursed efficiently.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, January 17, 2025

Prabowo rules out alms money for free meals program Students eat their lunch on the first day of the free meals program at Angkasa 5 state elementary school in Jakarta on Jan 6, 2025. Indonesia has launched an ambitious US$4.3 billion free meals program to combat stunting and malnutrition, a key election promise of President Prabowo Subianto. (AFP/Yasuyoshi Chiba)

P

resident Prabowo Subianto said on Thursday that while he welcomed public participation in financing his signature free meals program for students, he would not accept zakat, Muslim alms, money to pay for the initiative.

Prabowo said his government was committed to paying for the free meals program itself and that he would ensure the funding for the program was disbursed efficiently.

"Alms money is collected by the people dealing with that, but from the government's point of view, we're committed to feeding all schoolchildren in 2025," Prabowo said, as quoted by Antara.

The President said he would accept contributions from local governments to fund the free meals program.

"For local governments, if they want to join, please do. If governors or regents want to join, we're open to that if they want to do it efficiently, effectively and without corruption," Prabowo said.

Regional Representative Council (DPD) Speaker Sultan Najamuddin floated the idea late last week that zakat money could be used to help pay for the free meals program.

Sultan said the government would be able to collect significant amounts through zakat to pay for the program as Indonesian Muslims were generous in fulfilling the religious obligation.

The Muslim Charitable Donations Board (Bazis) balked at Sultan's proposal, saying it would only use the alms money to help the poor.

The Presidential Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. (ret) AM Putranto called the proposal shameful and insisted that the Prabowo government use only the state budget to finance the free meals program.

Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin (right) leads a leadership meeting of the ministry's top officials and those of the Indonesian Military through a video conference at the ministry in Jakarta on Jan. 16, 2025. The meeting discussed various ways to strengthen national defense and modernize Indonesia's main weapons systems.
Politics

Defense Ministry, TNI discuss weapons modernization plan
Former president Joko “Jokowi“ Widodo visits Yogyakarta Governor Sri Sultan Hamengkubuwono X on Jan. 15, 2025 to discuss the latest political situation.
Politics

Jokowi did not talk politics with Yogyakarta sultan: Budi Arie
A woman and a child look at a column of volcanic ash rising into the air during the eruption of Mount Ibu on Jan. 15, 2025, in Duono village, West Halmahera, North Maluku province.
Archipelago

Dozens evacuated as Mt. Ibu's alert status raised to highest level

Highlight
Water world: The Pertamina Hulu Energi (PHE) Offshore North West Java (ONWJ) oil and gas rig is pictured in the waters off Indramayu, West Java, on April 2, 2023.
Regulations

Govt may revoke permits of ‘unproductive’ oil and gas companies
A bamboo fence sprawls along the coast of Tangerang, Banten on Jan. 11, 2024.
Editorial

Bamboo barrier brouhaha
Palestinians react to news on a ceasefire deal with Israel, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, on Wednesday, January 15, 2025.
Middle East and Africa

Indonesia welcomes Gaza ceasefire deal, urges reconstruction

The Jakarta Post
