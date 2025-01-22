Megawati and Prabowo likely to meet on Thursday: Puan

Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chair Megawati Soekarnoputri (left) smiles as Gerindra Party chairman Prabowo Subianto offers a gesture of respect after a closed meeting at her residence on Jl. Teuku Umar in Menteng, Central Jakarta, on Wednesday. It was the first meeting between Megawati and Prabowo after the 2019 presidential election. (JP/Dhoni Setiawan)

Puan told reporters on Tuesday that the meeting could take place on Thursday, Megawati's birthday, shortly before Prabowo jets off to India for an official visit.

H ouse of Representatives speaker and senior member of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) Puan Maharani has said a meeting between PDI-P chair Megawati Soekarnoputri and President Prabowo Subianto is likely to occur soon.

"That could probably happen, God willing," Puan said, as quoted by Antara.

However, senior Gerindra Party politician Sufmi Dasco Ahmad, who is also a deputy speaker of the House, said on Monday that a Thursday meeting between Prabowo and Megawati was unlikely, as the President would have already left for India.

"I heard from President Prabowo that he [is scheduled to have] left for India [by that time]," Dasco told reporters.

Last week, Gerindra Party secretary general Ahmad Muzani said he was convinced that the two senior politicians could meet by the end of the month.

Megawati had been expected to meet with Prabowo before his inauguration as President in October of last year, but no such meeting occurred.