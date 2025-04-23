TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Analysis: Prabowo, Megawati rejuvenate relations

Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, April 23, 2025 Published on Apr. 22, 2025

Analysis: Prabowo, Megawati rejuvenate relations Ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri (left) played host to a postelection meeting with Gerindra Party patron Prabowo Subianto (right) on Wednesday. (JP/Dhoni Setiawan) (JP/Dhoni Setiawan)

P

resident Prabowo Subianto visited former president and Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri on the occasion of the Idul Fitri holiday. The meeting on April 7 marked an important rapprochement between the two figures that would define the country’s political dynamics in the future.

Nevertheless, the close encounter, which lasted 90 minutes, did not result in a specific agreement, although further follow-up could be expected.

The long-awaited meeting came after several rounds of lobbying between the PDI-P and Prabowo’s Gerindra Party elites. The two were expected to hold talks before Prabowo took office on Oct. 20 last year, with the hope that the PDI-P would join the grand ruling coalition.

Until today, the PDI-P is the only party that opts to stay out of the government, making it impossible for it to effectively engage the checks and balances mechanism.

Prabowo met Megawati at her residence on Jl. Teuku Umar in the upmarket Central Jakarta area of Menteng. Several PDI-P and Gerindra Party top executives were seen present at the big house, but did not take part in the Prabowo-Megawati conversation.

Prabowo has built a close relationship with Megawati following their collaboration in the 2009 presidential election. Back then Megawati ran for president, with Prabowo as her running mate. The pair lost to Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, who partnered with Jusuf Kalla.

Despite the flopped presidential bid, Megawati and Prabowo continued their collaboration in the Jakarta election in 2012, which was won by Joko “Jokowi” Widodo of the PDI-P and his running mate Basuki “Ahok” Tjahaja Purnama of Gerindra.

