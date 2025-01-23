TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Nusantara to be 'political capital city' by 2028, govt says

The President has approved a budget of Rp 48.8 trillion for legislative and judicial facilities, as well as for the construction of roads in and around Nusantara and for the maintenance of facilities already built there.

Dio Suhenda (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, January 23, 2025

The presidential palace in Nusantara, East Kalimantan, is pictured during the country's 79th Independence Day celebrations on Aug. 17, 2024. (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

T

he government has pledged to develop the city of Nusantara in East Kalimantan into a full-fledged national “political capital city” by 2028, one year before the end of President Prabowo Subianto’s presidency.

The Rp 466 trillion (US$28.5 billion) project to build the city over the course of several decades was initiated and championed by former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, who tacitly backed Prabowo in his campaign for the presidency in 2024.

But questions linger about whether the Prabowo administration is able or willing to carry on the city’s development, as the President has several big-budget priority projects of his own.

Coordinating Infrastructure and Regional Development Minister Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono reasserted Prabowo’s commitment to Nusantara’s development on Tuesday, reiterating the President’s target of completing the construction of legislative and judicial buildings and their supporting facilities by 2028, as part of the effort to make Nusantara the country’s political capital.

“When it comes to a political capital city, [Nusantara] is not there yet because we’ve been focusing only on completing facilities for the executive branch,” Agus said at the Tuesday press briefing, after a meeting with the President.

“The President is hoping that we can focus on [finishing legislative and judicial buildings], so that once all three functions are up and running, we can execute daily and strategic political tasks [from the city],” he continued.

Read also: RI to earmark Rp 48 trillion for IKN development for next five years

Indonesia launches international carbon exchange

Jakarta ‘never heard’ of Trump’s plan to relocate Gazans to Indonesia

Influencer Laura Anna dies at 21 amid legal feud with ex-boyfriend

No plan to relocate civil servants to Nusantara soon: Minister

Analysis: Will Prabowo prioritize plans for Nusantara?

Public works ministry wants Rp 14 trillion budget for new capital

Indonesia to return ART units to China

Capital for the few? Nusantara draws flak for elite-only facilities

No plan to relocate civil servants to Nusantara soon: Minister

Analysis: Will Prabowo prioritize plans for Nusantara?

Public works ministry wants Rp 14 trillion budget for new capital

Indonesia to return ART units to China

Capital for the few? Nusantara draws flak for elite-only facilities

Indonesia launches international carbon exchange

Jakarta ‘never heard’ of Trump’s plan to relocate Gazans to Indonesia

Influencer Laura Anna dies at 21 amid legal feud with ex-boyfriend

