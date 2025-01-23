TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Prabowo lauds cabinet’s performance at three-month mark

The President said he and his ministers were committed to providing “the best for the people”, which he said was demonstrated by the cabinet’s achievements so far, such as lowering domestic airfares and stabilizing food prices.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, January 23, 2025

President Prabowo Subianto greets Red and White Cabinet members ahead of a plenary cabinet meeting at the Presidential Office in Jakarta on Jan. 22, 2025. At the meeting, the President commended his cabinet members for their work in the three months since he took office. (Antara/Hafidz Mubarak A )

P

resident Prabowo Subianto told members of his cabinet on Wednesday that they should be proud of their performance in the three months since he took office.

The President delivered the praise to his ministers at the first cabinet plenary session of 2025. He also acknowledged that there were still areas to improve but said the administration was still in its early days.

“I think, objectively, we can be proud that we’ve shown results that bring us closer to our targets,” Prabowo said, as quoted by kompas.com.

“[Some shortcomings] are a given, but what I feel is that all ministers and deputy ministers have a great desire to provide results for the people. I thank you all.”

On Monday, Litbang Kompas, the research arm of Kompas daily, released a survey that found that 80.9 percent of respondents approved of the new government’s performance so far.

The researchers surveyed 1,000 people in person nationwide from Jan. 4 to 10, a few weeks before the 100th day of Prabowo and Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka’s administration, which falls on Tuesday. The survey had a 3.10 percent margin of error at a 95 percent confidence level.

While he welcomed the survey results, Prabowo said on Monday that his cabinet did not work to earn points. He added that he and his ministers were committed to providing “the best for the people”, which he said was demonstrated by the cabinet’s achievements so far, such as lowering domestic airfares and stabilizing food prices.

Litbang Kompas attributed Prabowo’s high approval rating primarily to the president’s “populist policies”, including the free nutritious meals program, which is currently running in some 190 regencies, and his decision to walk back a controversial plan to increase the value-added tax (VAT).

Prabowo congratulates Trump on inauguration

Why science and technology needs Prof. Satryo Soemantri Brodjonegoro

Size does matter: Large cabinet could hurt new investment

Prabowo introduces 'Military Way' to cabinet in Magelang bootcamp

Market responds positively to Prabowo’s continuity signals

West Java governor-elect Dedi Mulyadi (center) gestures after a plenary meeting at the West Java Council building to announce the province's regional head elections results on Jan. 10.
Archipelago

West Java governor-elect to recruit Ignasius Jonan, Susi Pudjiastuti as advisors

Home Minister Tito Karnavian (right) and his deputy Bima Arya Sugiarto (second right) along with the General Elections Commission head Mochammad Afifuffin (third right) and KPU member Idham Kholik (fourth right) attend a meeting with the House of Representatives Commission II at the House complex in Jakarta on Jan. 22.
Politics

House clears way for undisputed regional heads to be inaugurated soon
President Prabowo Subianto greets Red and White Cabinet members ahead of a plenary cabinet meeting at the Presidential Office in Jakarta on Jan. 22, 2025. At the meeting, the President commended his cabinet members for their work in the three months since he took office.
Politics

Prabowo lauds cabinet’s performance at three-month mark

Members of the Navy's elite Frogmen Command (Kopaska) dismantles unlicensed sea fence in Tanjung Pasir beach area, Tangerang regency, Banten, on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025.
Society

Government revokes permits for land across from Tangerang sea fence
A flotilla of boats with Indonesian Navy personnel were dispatched to take down mysterious sea fence on Jan. 23, 2025.
Editorial

Priceless waters
A tax officer provides consultancy services on Sept. 1, 2020, at the regional chapter (KKP) of the Taxation Directorate General (DJP) in the Cicadas area of West Java's capital, Bandung.
Regulations

Global minimum tax means RI needs other incentives to lure investors

