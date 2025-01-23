Prabowo lauds cabinet’s performance at three-month mark

The President said he and his ministers were committed to providing “the best for the people”, which he said was demonstrated by the cabinet’s achievements so far, such as lowering domestic airfares and stabilizing food prices.
resident Prabowo Subianto told members of his cabinet on Wednesday that they should be proud of their performance in the three months since he took office.
The President delivered the praise to his ministers at the first cabinet plenary session of 2025. He also acknowledged that there were still areas to improve but said the administration was still in its early days.
“I think, objectively, we can be proud that we’ve shown results that bring us closer to our targets,” Prabowo said, as quoted by kompas.com.
“[Some shortcomings] are a given, but what I feel is that all ministers and deputy ministers have a great desire to provide results for the people. I thank you all.”
On Monday, Litbang Kompas, the research arm of Kompas daily, released a survey that found that 80.9 percent of respondents approved of the new government’s performance so far.
The researchers surveyed 1,000 people in person nationwide from Jan. 4 to 10, a few weeks before the 100th day of Prabowo and Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka’s administration, which falls on Tuesday. The survey had a 3.10 percent margin of error at a 95 percent confidence level.
While he welcomed the survey results, Prabowo said on Monday that his cabinet did not work to earn points. He added that he and his ministers were committed to providing “the best for the people”, which he said was demonstrated by the cabinet’s achievements so far, such as lowering domestic airfares and stabilizing food prices.
Litbang Kompas attributed Prabowo’s high approval rating primarily to the president’s “populist policies”, including the free nutritious meals program, which is currently running in some 190 regencies, and his decision to walk back a controversial plan to increase the value-added tax (VAT).
