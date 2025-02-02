Kompolnas urges criminal probe against police in DWP extortion scandal

The National Police Commission (Kompolnas) has urged the National Police to push for criminal investigations into the suspected extortion of attendants of the Djakarta Warehouse Project (DWP) music festival, as the force wrapped up its ethics hearings against officers allegedly involved in the scandal.
The National Police Commission (Kompolnas) has urged the National Police to push for criminal investigations into the suspected extortion of attendants of the Djakarta Warehouse Project (DWP) music festival, as the force wrapped up its ethics hearings against officers allegedly involved in the scandal.
The National Police’s ethics commission (KKEP) has concluded the ethics hearing against 35 officers accused of extorting foreign nationals attending the 2024 DWP music festival, which ran from Dec. 13 to 15 at the Jakarta International Expo (JIExpo) in Kemayoran, Central Jakarta. The internal probe initially focused on 18 officers from the Kemayoran Police, Central Jakarta Municipality Police and Jakarta Provincial Police.
All 35 officers found guilty in the ethics probe filed an appeal against the rulings.
The appeals forced the police to wait until an internal appellate commission within the force finished hearing the motions before investigators could launch criminal investigations into the scandal, said internal affairs chief Insp. Gen. Abdul Karim.
“The [ethics] process is not finished yet,” Abdul said on Thursday, as quoted by kompas.com.
While waiting for the officers’ appeal to be heard, he added that the officers would still serve in their original positions, regardless of the ethics hearings’ ruling against them.
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!