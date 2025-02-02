TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Kompolnas urges criminal probe against police in DWP extortion scandal

The National Police Commission (Kompolnas) has urged the National Police to push for criminal investigations into the suspected extortion of attendants of the Djakarta Warehouse Project (DWP) music festival, as the force wrapped up its ethics hearings against officers allegedly involved in the scandal.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sun, February 2, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Kompolnas urges criminal probe against police in DWP extortion scandal 'Lit': Some of the best Asian hip-hop acts graced the 2017 installment of the Djakarta Warehouse Project (DWP) in Jakarta, from Dec. 15 to 16, 2017. (JP/Ben Latuihamallo)

The National Police Commission (Kompolnas) has urged the National Police to push for criminal investigations into the suspected extortion of attendants of the Djakarta Warehouse Project (DWP) music festival, as the force wrapped up its ethics hearings against officers allegedly involved in the scandal.

The National Police’s ethics commission (KKEP) has concluded the ethics hearing against 35 officers accused of extorting foreign nationals attending the 2024 DWP music festival, which ran from Dec. 13 to 15 at the Jakarta International Expo (JIExpo) in Kemayoran, Central Jakarta. The internal probe initially focused on 18 officers from the Kemayoran Police, Central Jakarta Municipality Police and Jakarta Provincial Police.

All 35 officers found guilty in the ethics probe filed an appeal against the rulings.

The appeals forced the police to wait until an internal appellate commission within the force finished hearing the motions before investigators could launch criminal investigations into the scandal, said internal affairs chief Insp. Gen. Abdul Karim.

“The [ethics] process is not finished yet,” Abdul said on Thursday, as quoted by kompas.com.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

While waiting for the officers’ appeal to be heard, he added that the officers would still serve in their original positions, regardless of the ethics hearings’ ruling against them.

Popular

Influencer Laura Anna dies at 21 amid legal feud with ex-boyfriend

Influencer Laura Anna dies at 21 amid legal feud with ex-boyfriend
Is Indonesia’s ambition to become an international CCUS hub attainable?

Is Indonesia’s ambition to become an international CCUS hub attainable?
Indonesia's health programs unswayed by US exit from WHO

Indonesia's health programs unswayed by US exit from WHO

Related Articles

More cops face ethics probe over DWP extortion scandal

Man behind the gun

18 cops to face ethics probe for allegedly extorting Malaysians at DWP festival

Candidates with ties to police in final KPK selection shortlist raise concerns

Suara Festival marks the soft opening of Nuanu City

Related Article

More cops face ethics probe over DWP extortion scandal

Man behind the gun

18 cops to face ethics probe for allegedly extorting Malaysians at DWP festival

Candidates with ties to police in final KPK selection shortlist raise concerns

Suara Festival marks the soft opening of Nuanu City

Popular

Influencer Laura Anna dies at 21 amid legal feud with ex-boyfriend

Influencer Laura Anna dies at 21 amid legal feud with ex-boyfriend
Is Indonesia’s ambition to become an international CCUS hub attainable?

Is Indonesia’s ambition to become an international CCUS hub attainable?
Indonesia's health programs unswayed by US exit from WHO

Indonesia's health programs unswayed by US exit from WHO

More in Indonesia

 View more
Illustration of a cyberattack.
Politics

TNI seeks to turn cyber experts into soldiers
Members of the Navy's elite Frogman Command remove a section of an illegal sea barrier on Jan. 22, 2025, in the waters off Tanjung Pasir, Tangerang regency, Banten.
Archipelago

AGO looks into potential graft in Tangerang sea barrier scandal
Routine procedure: International arrivals go through customs on May 6, 2024, in Terminal 3 at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Banten.
Jakarta

Immigration ministry probes officers alleged of extortion at Soekarno-Hatta

Highlight
US President Donald Trump (C) gestures alongside US First Lady Melania Trump and US Vice President JD Vance during the inaugural parade inside Capital One Arena, in Washington, DC, on Monday, January 20, 2025.
Regulations

Trump unveils sweeping US tariffs on Canada, Mexico, China
A health worker performs a medical check on a child to determine if they are fit to receive a vaccine on April 24, 2024. The Health Ministry is running a nationwide, weeklong vaccination drive ending on Sunday in observance of World Immunization Week.
Editorial

Health checks for all
Residents of Tembagapura district in Mimika regency, Papua waits to be evacuated by the Indonesian Military (TNI) and the National Police personnel on March 8, 2020. Thousands of residents in the area have been displaced from their homes due to armed conflict between security forces and armed criminal groups.
Politics

No amnesty for Papua armed criminal groups, minister insists

The Latest

 View more
Politics

TNI seeks to turn cyber experts into soldiers
Archipelago

AGO looks into potential graft in Tangerang sea barrier scandal
Regulations

After 100 days, little to show for Prabowo’s energy, food security plans
Jakarta

Immigration ministry probes officers alleged of extortion at Soekarno-Hatta
Markets

Govt tightens rules on palm oil firms’ mandatory land allocation for smallholders
Politics

Prabowo reaffirms ‘intuitive, solo player’ foreign policy image
Jakarta

Kompolnas urges criminal probe against police in DWP extortion scandal
Economy

China shrugs off new Trump tariffs but bruising trade war looms
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Kompolnas urges criminal probe against police in DWP extortion scandal

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!