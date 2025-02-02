Kompolnas urges criminal probe against police in DWP extortion scandal

'Lit': Some of the best Asian hip-hop acts graced the 2017 installment of the Djakarta Warehouse Project (DWP) in Jakarta, from Dec. 15 to 16, 2017. (JP/Ben Latuihamallo)

The National Police Commission (Kompolnas) has urged the National Police to push for criminal investigations into the suspected extortion of attendants of the Djakarta Warehouse Project (DWP) music festival, as the force wrapped up its ethics hearings against officers allegedly involved in the scandal.

The National Police’s ethics commission (KKEP) has concluded the ethics hearing against 35 officers accused of extorting foreign nationals attending the 2024 DWP music festival, which ran from Dec. 13 to 15 at the Jakarta International Expo (JIExpo) in Kemayoran, Central Jakarta. The internal probe initially focused on 18 officers from the Kemayoran Police, Central Jakarta Municipality Police and Jakarta Provincial Police.

All 35 officers found guilty in the ethics probe filed an appeal against the rulings.

The appeals forced the police to wait until an internal appellate commission within the force finished hearing the motions before investigators could launch criminal investigations into the scandal, said internal affairs chief Insp. Gen. Abdul Karim.

“The [ethics] process is not finished yet,” Abdul said on Thursday, as quoted by kompas.com.

While waiting for the officers’ appeal to be heard, he added that the officers would still serve in their original positions, regardless of the ethics hearings’ ruling against them.