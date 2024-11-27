TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Calls for gun-use accountability after fatal police shootings

Nina A. Loasana (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, November 27, 2024

Calls for gun-use accountability after fatal police shootings Banten Police Chief Insp. Gen. Abdul Hakim (left) inspects an exhibition on electronic data recording in Serang, Banten, on Dec. 14, 2023. The police chief officiated an integrated electronic application for taking inventories of equipment such as firearms, ammunition and fuel. (Antara/Asep Fathulrahman)

A

recent string of extra-judicial executions by police officers has shed light on the institution’s failure to regulate firearm use among its personnel, prompting watchdogs to urge the institution to improve accountability in the use of lethal force.

In the early hours of Sunday, a Semarang Police officer reportedly shot and killed a 17-year-old student, identified by his initials GRO, while dispersing a teenage “gangster” brawl in front of a housing complex in the western part of the city.

Semarang Police chief Sr. Comr. Irwan Anwar said the officer had noticed the brawl as he was passing by the area on his way home. When he tried to disperse the teenagers, according to the police account, some of them attacked the officer, forcing him to take “stern action” by firing his gun.

Apart from GRO, two other boys were shot in the incident, a 16-year-old identified as S and a 17-year-old identified as A. GRO succumbed to his injuries at a nearby hospital.

Irwan declined to reveal the officer’s name but said he was being questioned by the Semarang Police's Internal Affairs Division (Propam).

Police slap murder charge in West Sumatra fatal police shooting

According to information received by rights group Amnesty International Indonesia, however, there was no brawl near the housing complex that night. The police officer allegedly opened fire after his motorbike collided with the one the students were riding.

Soldier faces probe after allegedly threatening politician in Makassar

Police arrests seven over Pope Francis 'terror threats'

National Police to deport fugitive former Philippines mayor

Calls mount for probe into killing of New Zealand helicopter pilot in Papua

Rights commission investigating death of teen allegedly killed by police

Banten Police Chief Insp. Gen. Abdul Hakim (left) inspects an exhibition on electronic data recording in Serang, Banten, on Dec. 14, 2023. The police chief officiated an integrated electronic application for taking inventories of equipment such as firearms, ammunition and fuel.
Politics

Calls for gun-use accountability after fatal police shootings

A local poll administrator (KPPS) counts ballots during a training simulation for the 2024 simultaneous regional elections at the Surabaya Police headquarters in East Java on Nov. 22, 2024.
Regional Elections

Polling underway for simultaneous regional elections
Police officers escort two dozens of individuals named suspects in an online gambling case ahead of a press briefing at the Jakarta Police headquarters in Jakarta on Nov. 25, 2024. The Jakarta Police's general crimes investigation division named 28 people suspects in the case, which involved officials from the Communication and Digital Ministry, with four of the suspects still at large.
Politics

Online gambling probe widened to ministry officials

Police personnel and Bawaslu officers crossed the Tompobulu River to distribute logistics for the 2024 Regional Elections to Makmur Hamlet, Bonto Manurung Village, Tompobulu District, Maros Regency, South Sulawesi, on Tuesday, November 26, 2024. The route was chosen to cut the travel time for logistics distribution by up to two hours to TPS 01 Dusun Makmur which has a Permanent Voter List (DPT) of 176 people.
Politics

Indonesians to head to polls for first-ever simultaneous local elections
Don’t do it: Human rights activists stage a rally in Kota Tua, West Jakarta, on Wednesday to commemorate World Day against the Death Penalty.
Editorial

Rule of law first
Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita (center), Industry Ministry’s metals, machinery, transport equipment and electronics industry (ILMATE) director general Setia Diarta (left) and the Industry Ministry’s inspectorat general Mohammad Rum address the media at the Industry Ministry office in Jakarta on Monday, Nov. 25, 2024.
Companies

Indonesia balks at Apple’s $100m investment plan, seeks better deal

Middle East and Africa

Ceasefire begins in Israel-Hezbollah war
Politics

Calls for gun-use accountability after fatal police shootings

Academia

Beyond the catch: How fish can fuel a healthier Indonesia
Regulations

Young farmers unlikely stay despite govt’s big pay promise for newcomers
Regional Elections

Polling underway for simultaneous regional elections
Academia

From COP16 to INC5: Will ASEAN champion the fight against plastic pollution?
Opinion

Analysis: KPK suffers another pretrial defeat, trust deficit
Academia

Global warming and the tragedy of the commons
Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.